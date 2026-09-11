The Oregon high school football season continues on Friday, and we have scoreboards for all six classifications.

The top games are Westview vs. No. 1 West Linn (OR), No. 3 Central Catholic vs. No. 2 Lake Oswego (OR), and No. 4 Tualatin vs. Glencoe.

Stay with High School On SI for coverage throughout the Oregon high school football season.

Oregon High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - September 11

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 11 SCOREBOARD (select to view scoreboard)

CLASS 6A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 5A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 4A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 3A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 2A 9-MAN SCOREBOARD

CLASS 1A 8-MAN SCOREBOARD

CLASS 1A 8-MAN SCOREBOARD