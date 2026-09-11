Oregon High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - September 11
Follow the OSAA action from Friday night
The Oregon high school football season continues on Friday, and we have scoreboards for all six classifications.
The top games are Westview vs. No. 1 West Linn (OR), No. 3 Central Catholic vs. No. 2 Lake Oswego (OR), and No. 4 Tualatin vs. Glencoe.
Stay with High School On SI for coverage throughout the Oregon high school football season.
Oregon High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - September 11
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 11 SCOREBOARD (select to view scoreboard)
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JACK BUTLER
Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917