Sweet Home Mourns Loss of Beloved Football Player to Brain Injury in Tragic Accident

The small Willamette Valley farming community of Sweet Home would normally gather this week to celebrate the annual Homecoming football game on Friday night.

Instead, it mourns the loss of sophomore Mason Flores, who died on his 16th birthday Monday, a week after sustaining a traumatic brain injury during a JV football game against Marist Catholic

Flores' Condition Never Improved Following a Hit to Head

In the game played at Husky Stadium in Sweet Home on Sept. 28, Flores was hit in the head, suffered a seizure and was diagnosed with a brain bleed, which resulted in his being air-lifted to a Portland hospital, where he underwent surgery.

Doctors worked to relieve the pressure on his brain from the bleeding but were unable to do so. A message posted to a GoFundMe account created to assist with the Flores family’s medical expenses stated his organs had been donated.

“To everyone who has prayed for Mason, loved on his mom (Jenna Anderson), reached out, brought food, offered help, shared memories, sent messages, or simply stood beside this family through these unbearable days: thank you,” the message read.

“You have surrounded them with something that cannot take away the pain, but can make sure they never have to face it alone. And as we prepare to say goodbye to Mason, I hope we can also make a promise to him.

“We will live.

“We will laugh.

“We will love our families fiercely.”

The GoFundMe has raised nearly $76,000 toward the $90,000 goal to assist the family.

Sweet Home Homecoming Will Go On Despite Tragedy

The Sweet Home School District also posted a message to its Facebook page shortly after Flores’ death offering “our deepest sympathies, love, and prayers” to the family.

It also announced that with the blessing of the Flores family, the school would continue with its Homecoming festivities, concluding with Friday’s game against Marshfield.

“Continuing with Homecoming is a direct reflection of the family's request to celebrate life, joy, and community,” the statement read. “Mason loved the game, loved the energy of football, and loved seeing people happy. Gathering together to cheer, support our team, and share in school spirit is one of the most meaningful ways we can honor his memory.”

The district also encouraged students and others in the community to support one another and to reach out to counselors and support staff if necessary.

"Let us honor Mason by lifting each other up, cheering extra loud, and holding onto the joy he brought into our lives. We are Sweet Home Strong," the statement concluded.

Messages of Support Have Come From Throuhgout the State

Messages of support for the family, the football team and the Sweet Home community poured out across social media this week.

Even University of Oregon coach Dan Lanning took time during his weekly news conference to express his condolences.

Sweet Home has started the season 5-0 and is ranked No. 6 in Class 4A in this week's OreHSSports media poll and No. 7 in the OSAA Today coaches poll.

Flores played in three varsity games this season, getting 10 carries for 42 yards and making seven tackles.