Oregon High School Football Playoff Quarterfinals: Who's Up, Who's Down

We are halfway to crowning state champions in the Oregon high school football postseason, with four teams left playing for state championships in seven classifications.

So, who saw their fortunes rise with two weeks left before the blue trophies get hoisted Thanksgiving weekend? And who is left thinking ‘what if?’ after seeing their season come to an end?

Three Up

Thurston

When you’re down your two-year starting quarterback due to an ankle injury, it helps when your defense picks you up and provides 14 points to help you dig out of an early hole.

That’s what happened for the Midwestern League champion Colts against Sandy, which grabbed a 14-0 lead thanks to two Micaiah Turin touchdown passes. His third touchdown pass, though, went to Thurston’s Quinton Fisher, who returned the interception for a momentum-swinging score just before halftime.

The Colts also blocked a punt through the end zone for a safety and got a second pick-six from Levi Woodman that sealed a 23-14 victory to advance to their first semifinal since 2022.

Kennedy

The Trojans had the unenviable task of trying to derail Harrisburg’s undefeated season just four weeks after losing to the Eagles in their league matchup. But this time, they were able to keep senior QB Chase Herrera relatively in check while their counterpart, senior Jaden Traeger, took over.

Traeger finished with 194 yards on 28 carries. His short touchdown run just before halftime gave Kenendy a 13-0 lead, and he added another touchdown run in the fourth quarter before sealing the Trojans’ 20-16 win by completing his only pass of the game — a 44-yarder to tight end Tucker Cook in the final two minutes.

Griswold

The Grizzlies hadn’t been a separate program for 35 years, instead joining co-ops with nearby schools Pendleton, Weston-McEwen and McLoughlin. They played an independent schedule last year before joining 1A six-player Special District 1 this fall.

They won a share of the league title in their first season, and Saturday afternoon, in their first playoff game, they shrugged off fumbling the ball away on their first offensive play to shut out Days Creek 40-0 to advance to the semifinals against Jordan Valley.

Three Down

Sweet Home

The Huskies were every neutral fan’s choice to win the 4A title after what happened earlier this year with the death of sophomore Mason Flores midway through the season . They trailed their quarterfinal game against Banks for most of the night but rallied from an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit to lead 29-26 on a 12-yard touchdown pass from Kyle Zajic to Bradyn McClure with 36 seconds left.

But with the roar of the cheers still echoing through the stands, the Braves stunned the home crowd when Nate Lyda lofted a 61-yard touchdown pass over a pair of defenders to younger cousin Ben Lyda with 17 seconds remaining for a 32-29 victory.

“Definitely a heartbreaker, but a heck of a game,” Sweet Home coach Ryan Adams said.

Mountainside

The Mavericks led 26-3 at halftime of their Columbia Cup semifinal on the road at West Salem. Everything was looking up for them to reach their first final of an OSAA tournament — until they weren’t.

The Titans mounted a furious comeback, scoring 27 unanswered points and getting an interception in the end zone on Mountainside’s final possession to snatch the 30-26 victory and the first-ever OSAA final berth away.

Summit

The Storm’s final game had a familiar ring to it. They fell behind 21-0 in the fourth quarter at West Albany before rallying thanks to their special teams and defense.

A long kickoff return set up their first touchdown. They forced a fumble that LB Casey Westerhoff returned for another score. Then, Cade Mackeson returned a punt for another touchdown that closed the gap to 21-19. But for the third time this year, they came up short on a tying two-point conversion attempt, and this time, there would be no coming back the next week.

Who rises and falls next? High School On SI will return each week with Three Up, Three Down from around the Oregon high school football scene.