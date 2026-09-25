PITTSBURGH — Mark Matson trusted his offense to get 2 yards.

When it didn't, the Allderdice coach had no problem putting the game back in the hands of his defense.

Leading Carrick by two points with less than two minutes remaining Thursday night at Cupples Stadium, Allderdice handed the ball to Jordan Scott-Pryor on fourth-and-2 from the Dragons' side of the field.

Carrick stuffed the run, giving the Raiders one final opportunity.

Allderdice's defense made sure it didn't matter.

The Dragons stopped Carrick's final possession to preserve an 8-6 City League victory, snapping a nine-game losing streak and giving Allderdice its first win of the season.

“I would trust coach (Mario) Watkins and his defense with my life,” Matson said. “He has them ready to play all the time. I trusted us to get the two yards and it didn't work out.”

That trust was understandable.

Allderdice (1-4, 1-1) struggled offensively throughout the night, including being limited to 76 rushing yards on 41 carries. But when the Dragons needed their defense most, it repeatedly delivered.

Allderdice's Dav'Veion Lee intercepts the two-point conversion to seal the Dragons' 8-6 win over Carrick Thursday night at Cupples Stadium. | Josh Rizzo

Dav'Veion Lee Responds With Game-Saving Interception

Allderdice senior Dav'Veion Lee went from being part of a mistake that gave Carrick life to making the play that kept the Dragons in front.

Late in the fourth quarter, Lee didn't have enough room to get off a punt and attempted to scramble away. Carrick quickly brought him down at the Allderdice 7-yard line.

Two plays later, the Raiders took advantage.

Quarterback Nehemiah Ichimura found Paris Henderson for a 6-yard touchdown, with Henderson stretching the ball across the goal line to cut Allderdice's lead to 8-6 with 3:20 remaining.

Carrick then attempted a two-point conversion to tie the game.

Lee made sure it didn't.

The senior intercepted Ichimura's pass in the end zone, preserving the Dragons' two-point advantage.

“We can't let them in,” Lee said. “I'll do whatever I can to stop them.”

Carrick still wasn't finished.

After the Raiders stopped Scott-Pryor on Allderdice's fourth-down attempt, they got the ball back with another opportunity to win. Once again, the Dragons' defense held.

Carrick's Paris Henderson extends the ball over the goal line during the fourth quarter. The 6-yard catch and run cut the lead to two Thursday night at Cupples Stadium. | Josh Rizzo

Offense Hard to Find at Cupples Stadium

Neither team found much room offensively in the first half.

Allderdice and Carrick combined for fewer than 100 yards before halftime.

Carrick defensive back TayMain Hoy ended the Dragons' first possession in Raiders territory with a leaping interception.

Allderdice eventually broke through after an offside penalty against Carrick on fourth down extended a drive.

Jamier Smith finished it with a 7-yard touchdown run, and quarterback Darwin Christian III converted the two-point attempt to give the Dragons an 8-0 lead.

Those would be Allderdice's only points.

“We have to stop shooting ourselves in the foot, first of all,” Matson said. “We have to stop with the penalties. We have to clean that up or we will continue to be inefficient as long as we don't execute.”

The offensive struggles aren't limited to Thursday night.

After scoring 24 points in a season-opening loss to Fox Chapel, Allderdice has scored 22 combined points over its past four games.

Thursday, eight were enough.

Carrick's Paris Henderson looks for space Thursday night against Allderdice at Cupples Stadium. | Josh Rizzo

Carrick Defense Answers Challenge

Carrick (0-4, 0-2) entered the game trying to respond to a 49-0 loss to Westinghouse.

Its defense did exactly that.

The Raiders limited Allderdice's running game and kept the Dragons scoreless after Smith's first-half touchdown.

“They were flying around,” Carrick coach Shor D. Wolford said. “We were hungry and wanted them to make plays. We just got in them after the performance we had last week and we challenged them to do better. They answered the challenge.”

Ichimura finished with a game-high 114 passing yards for Carrick, while Davauri Birchfield led the Raiders with 71 receiving yards.

Henderson's fourth-quarter touchdown gave Carrick an opportunity to force overtime, but Lee's interception prevented the Raiders from completing the comeback.

Carrick Wants More Than Moral Victories

Carrick returned to City League competition this season after spending six years as an independent while rebuilding its roster numbers.

Thursday's performance showed progress from the Raiders' lopsided loss to Westinghouse, but Wolford wasn't interested in celebrating a close defeat.

“At the end of the day, we didn't finish,” Wolford said. “I don't want to just be here. I want to be able to compete.”

Allderdice has its own issues to address, particularly on offense.

But after nine consecutive losses, the Dragons finally walked away with a victory.

And when they needed to protect it, their defense rewarded Matson's trust.

- Josh Rizzo | rizzo42789@gmail.com| @J_oshrizzo