Defending Pennsylvania Football State Champion Clairton Forfeits Week 2 Game

Defending PIAA Class 1A state football champion Clairton will forfeit Friday's game against Steel Valley because of what the school described as “personnel matters.”

Clairton announced the decision on its High School/Middle School Facebook page but did not provide additional details, citing the confidential nature of the personnel matter.

"Clairton High School football regrets to announce that we will forfeit our game against Steel Valley scheduled for Friday, Sept. 4, 2026 due to personnel matters," the statement said. "The district is committed to handling all personnel matters appropriately and in accordance with district policy and applicable requirements. Because these matters are confidential, we cannot provide additional details."

Clairton Coming Off 15-1 State Championship Season

The Bears went 15-1 last season, defeating Laurel to win the WPIAL championship before beating Bishop Guilfoyle in the PIAA Class 1A state championship game. The Bears lost several key players to graduation but returned highly touted linebacker Brandon Murphy.

Clairton has long been one of the most successful small-school football programs in Pennsylvania, making Friday's unexpected forfeit particularly notable. The Bears have been a perennial contender in the WPIAL and have regularly advanced deep into the state playoffs.

Last season continued that tradition. After winning the 2025 WPIAL Class 1A championship, Clairton defeated Bishop Guilfoyle to capture the PIAA title and complete its 15-1 season.

The program entered 2026 attempting to defend both championships despite replacing several key contributors from that team. The season has instead gotten off to a difficult start. Clairton opened with a 33-6 loss to Farrell and the Bears will now take a second loss with Friday's forfeit against Steel Valley.

The district's statement, however, indicates the interruption is expected to be temporary. Clairton said it anticipates returning to the field next week for its scheduled Sept. 11 game against Allderdice.

Clairton also opened a new stadium last season named for former Bears star Tyler Boyd, who went on to play at Pitt and in the NFL.

What's Next for Clairton?

Clairton's next scheduled game is Sept. 11 against Allderdice. The forfeit drops the Bears to 0-2.

The school said it expects to play that game.

The district said it understands the disappointment caused by the decision and thanked the student-athletes and communities at both schools for their understanding.

“We look forward to continuing our season next week and moving forward together,” the statement said.

- Josh Rizzo | rizzo42789@gmail.com| @J_oshrizzo