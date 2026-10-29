Fab Five: Pennsylvania High School Football Games to Watch in Week 10

We’ve reached the final week of the high school football regular season in Pennsylvania, and all over the Keystone State, there are conference titles at stake as teams reach the finish line.

One such matchup includes a team that debuted in this week’s Pennsylvania High School Football Top 25 State Rankings — No. 24 West York, which takes its 9-0 record to nearby Dover (8-1) to decide the outright YAIAA 4A Division III championship.

Bulldogs junior QB Jensen Ferber, who was a second-team all-state selection a year ago, has thrown for 1,770 yards and 18 touchdowns with just one interception while running for eight touchdowns. Beside him, junior RB Aidan Wagner averages over eight yards per carry with 823 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, four-star Kent State recruit Julius Fuentes-Bream leads a defense that gives up just 8.4 points per game with four interceptions, while junior DE Logan Boyer has a team-high 14 tackles for loss and nine sacks.

The Eagles counter with junior QB Iyon Valenti, who’s thrown for 1,688 yards and 23 touchdowns, with Lincoln Decker and Mimi Valenti catching seven touchdowns apiece. Junior middle linebacker Gage Malehorn is among the league leaders with 91 tackles (six for loss).

What are some of the other top matchups we’re watching around the state in Week 10. Here are four of the best that we’ve selected.

No. 9 Harrisburg (8-1) at No. 2 State College (9-0)

7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30

The Cougars were stifled by rival Bishop McDevitt a week ago in suffering their first loss. Now, they look to end the Little Lions’ perfect season and forge a three-way tie atop the Mid-Penn Commonwealth Division standings. Senior RB Rowan Walker (991 yards, 18 TDs) has been running wild for State College and will be a handful for Harrisburg to stop after it allowed 51 points to the Crusaders.

No. 23 Episcopal Academy (5-2) at No. 11 Malvern Prep (5-2)

7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30

The Friars have hit their stride since losing to St. Joseph’s Prep a month ago, winning four straight — including a come-from-behind victory over Haverford School last week that junior Julius Riddick missed due to a calf injury. In his absence, junior Raheem Robinson ran for a career-high 150 yards and a touchdown on 30 carries.

Seton LaSalle (9-0) at Bishop Canevin (9-0)

7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30

Both teams have dominated opponents throughout the season, with only three of their combined 18 games not ending with a running clock. Now, they meet with the WPIAL 2A Century Conference title at stake. The Rebels have shut out five opponents this season and the host Crusaders four.

No. 10 Roman Catholic (6-2) at No. 3 St. Joseph’s Prep (6-1)

1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31

Both teams are riding high coming into this Halloween afternoon showdown, with the Cahillite having won six in a row and the Hawks five. St. Joe’s Prep junior QB Max Rogers returned from an upper body injury after missing four games and threw for 112 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast Catholic.