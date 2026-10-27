Pennsylvania High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Oct. 26, 2026)

Bishop McDevitt made a statement Saturday afternoon with its 51-14 romp over Harrisburg, and it’s reflected in this week’s Pennsylvania High School Football Top 25 State Rankings.

The Crusaders had lost their last three games in the series, including defeats in 2024 and 2025 by a combined 10 points, but they made sure there would be no late-game heartbreak this year.

They forced a three-and-out to open the game, then marched 61 yards in seven plays on their first possession, with Kaedyn Walker scoring the first of his two touchdowns a little over four minutes into the game.

By the time Creighton Miltsch closed the first half with a 1-yard touchdown run, Bishop McDevitt led 28-7, and while the Cougars had a brief glimmer of hope when Kayden Stephens hit Trays Walker for an 8-yard score midway through third quarter, the Crusaders snuffed it out with a 16-point blitz over a 2 ½-minute stretch that ballooned the lead to 44-14.

The win propelled Bishop McDevitt to No. 5 in this week’s rankings while dropping Harrisburg seven spots to No. 9, with the Cougars facing new No. 2 State College in their regular-season finale this week.

Other big winners this week included No. 8 Southern Lehigh, which ended a rival's long winning streak, and No. 19 Downington East, which went down to the wire to pull out a critical victory.

Three teams dropped out of the rankings — Shamokin Area, Parkland and Wilson Area — with Propel Braddock Hills returning this week, joined by newcomers West York and Central York.

Here are this week’s Pennsylvania High School Football Top 25 State Rankings.

High School On SI

PREVIOUS RANKINGS: Wk1 | Wk2 | Wk3 | Wk4 | Wk5 | Wk6 | Wk7 | Wk8

Last week: 1 | Def. Canon-McMillan 42-0

The Vikings posted a fourth consecutive shutout, during which they have outscored opponents 208-0.

Next up: vs. Hempfield Area, Oct. 29

Last week: 3 | Def. Carlisle 52-0

Rowan Walker ran for 148 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries, and the Little Lions posted their sixth shutout of the season.

Next up: vs. No. 9 Harrisburg, Oct. 30

Last week: 4 | Def. Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast Catholic 49-14

The Hawks led 42-0 at halftime as they won their fifth straight.

Next up: vs. No. 10 Roman Catholic, Oct. 31

Last week: 5 | Def. Abraham Lincoln 54-14

The Panthers had three receivers with 100 or more yards as senior QB Joey McLeish was dealing (17-for-21, 378 yards, three touchdowns), while Malik Drayton had his Philadelphia Public League-leading eighth interception.

Next up: vs. Frankford, Oct. 31

Last week: 8 | Def. No. 9 Harrisburg 51-14

The Crusaders dominated from start to finish, leading 28-7 at halftime en route to their sixth consecutive victory and their first over Harrisburg since 2016.

Next up: vs. Chambersburg, Oct. 30

Last week: 6 | Def. North Hills 47-7

Senior QB Aaron Strader ran for 169 yards and four touchdowns to help the Rams get coach Jon LeDonne his 100th career win.

Next up: at Plum, Oct. 30

Last week: 7 | Def. Thomas Jefferson 38-21

Dual-threat QB Josh Snyder threw for 200 yards and three touchdowns while running for 103 yards on eight carries to lead the Panthers.

Next up: at West Allegheny, Oct. 30

Last week: 9 | Def. Northwestern Lehigh 17-14

The Spartans ended the Tigers’ 40-game regular-season winning streak, getting a big game from RB Adam Fritts (26 carries for 143 yards and a touchdown) and a defense that held Northwestern Lehigh to 184 total yards.

Next up: at Salisbury Township, Oct. 30

Last week: 2 | Lost to No. 5 Bishop McDevitt 51-14

The Cougars suffered their first regular-season loss since Week 1 of the 2024 season, managing just 181 yards of total offense.

Next up: at No. 2 State College, Oct. 30

Last week: 10 | Def. Father Judge 38-0

The Cahillite led 17-0 after one quarter, then tacked on three touchdowns in the third quarter — including a pair of 60-yard scoring runs by Tre Montgomery.

Next up: at No. 3 St. Joseph’s Prep, Oct. 31

Last week: 11 | Def. Haverford School 17-16

The Friars took the lead midway through the fourth quarter, then got interceptions from Will Simmons and Drew Waterfield to seal the victory.

Next up: vs. No. 23 Episcopal Academy, Oct. 30

Last week: 12 | Def. Penn Wood by forfeit

The Clippers received a forfeit and will close out the regular season this week.

Next up: vs. Chichester, Oct. 31

Last week: 13 | Def. Conestoga 52-0

The Cougars built a 38-0 lead after one quarter and cruised from there.

Next up: at Strath Haven, Oct. 30

Last week: 16 | Def. Neshaminy 42-7

Brody Blomgren and Eli Olsen each had pick-6s to give the Rams a 13-0 lead, and Trevor Picciotti ran for two touchdowns in the second half.

Next up: at Central Bucks South, Oct. 30

Last week: 17 | Def. Pennsbury 35-7

The Bucks ran their winning streak to five straight.

Next up: vs. Central Bucks East, Oct. 30

Last week: 18 | Def. Exeter Township 56-29

The Eagles erased an early 14-0 deficit as Gavan Foster went 8-of-9 passing for 283 yards and four touchdowns.

Next up: vs. Cocalico, Oct. 30

Last week: 19 | Def. Woodland Hills 42-13

Cody Yacamelli ran for three touchdowns and had a goal-line interception for the Warriors.

Next up: at Greater Latrobe, Oct. 30

Last week: 20 | Def. Uniontown 49-7

Braeden Plasko was 7-for-7 passing for 125 yards and four touchdowns, and Jaxon Tallerico forced a fumble and recovered two fumbles.

Next up: at Ringgold, Oct. 30

Last week: 21 | Def. Coatesville 31-28

Juelz Chiron Robinson amassed 152 of his 169 yards on two carries, a 70-yarder on the Cougars’ first play from scrimmage and an 82-yarder just before halftime that tied the game at 14, but it was Ethan Ellis’ 6-yard keeper with 6:11 to play that gave them the lead for good.

Juelz Chiron Robinson doing Juelz things breaking a tackle in the backfields and going 82 yards to the house ties things up with Coatesville and Dtown East at 14 with 58 seconds in 2Q @PaFootballNews pic.twitter.com/qT1zBVEmm9 — Willie McGonigle (@WilliePAFN) October 24, 2026

Next up: vs. Kennett, Oct. 30

Last week: 24 | Def. Hanover Area 42-13

Hunter Pitcavage ran for touchdowns in each of the first three quarters, and the Mountaineers also took advantage of two blocked punts.

Next up: at Berwick, Oct. 30

Last week: Not ranked | Def. Yough by forfeit

The Lions re-enter the rankings ahead of their showdown with Avonworth for the WPIAL 3A Section 2 title.

Next up: vs. Avonworth, Oct. 30

Last week: 22 | Def. Valley View 14-7

Braedon McPartland returned an interception for a touchdown and ran for 107 yards on 15 carries, including 10 in a row over the final 5:38 to help the Cavaliers run out the clock.

Next up: at Scranton, Oct. 30

Last week: 25 | Def. William Penn Charter 39-17

A’ahzere Lucas ran for two touchdowns for the Churchmen.

Next up: at No. 11 Malvern Prep, Oct. 30

Last week: Not ranked | Def. Susquehannock 40-3

Aidan Wagner ran for two touchdowns, and Janziel Torres caught six passes for 139 yards and a touchdown for the Bulldogs.

Next up: at Dover, Oct. 30

Last week: Not ranked | Def. then-No. 23 Wilson 37-35

Josh Bahr’s fourth-down sack with two minutes remaining sealed the Panthers’ victory in a game that saw the teams exchange the lead five times.

Next up: vs. William Penn, Oct. 30

Dropped Out

14. Shamokin Area

15. Parkland

23. Wilson

Under Consideration

Blue Mountain

Conestoga Valley

Great Valley

Hopewell

La Salle College

Mount Carmel

Notre Dame-Green Pond

Northwestern Lehigh

North Pocono

Solanco

Southern Columbia

Springside Chestnut Hill Academy

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