An online threat led to an agreement between the Penn Hills and Gateway school districts to play their non-conference game in front of immediate family members only Friday at Yuhas-McGinley Stadium. The neighboring Allegheny County districts are both seeking to move to 2-0 after winning their opening contests.

The announcement was made via a joint statement from the superintendents of both school districts.

"The safety of both districts' students, staff, families, and community members remains our highest priority," the statement read. "In light of a potential threat made via the Safe2Say app, administrators from both school districts have agreed to restrict attedance of tonight's game to only players' family members. No other community members, including students, band members of cheerleaders will be allowed to attend."

What is Safe2Say?

The Safe2Say Something app is a free, anonymous safety reporting system run by the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General. It lets people share safety tips 24/7 and connects users to a crisis center to review every tip.

The app can send urgent information to school leaders and local police right away.

The Game Is Still On

Gateway won its season-opening matchup, 31-10, against Kiski. Penn Hills beat Franklin Regional, 34-21. The game will still be livestreamed.

"We have been working with our law enforcement and school security partners to ensure the safety of everyone who attends the game," the statement read. "We realize this is an unfortunate event for eveyrone who enjoys Friday night football, but we believe this is the appropriate approach to take in light of this potential threat. Livesteam links will be made available on district social media channels."

- Josh Rizzo | rizzo42789@gmail.com| @J_oshrizzo

