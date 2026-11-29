PITTSBURGH – The Hopewell football team had fought through enough turmoil over the past two weeks. Vikings linebacker Evan McCabe finally provided his teammates with some peace.

McCabe punched the ball out of Avonworth running back Jaden Jones' grasp and recovered the fumble at the Vikings' 2-yard line with less than 30 seconds remaining to seal a 21-14 victory in Saturday's WPIAL Class 3A championship game at Acrisure Stadium.

“Backs against the wall, we came through on defense,” McCabe said. “We had a bad week last week. We did a good job this week only allowing 14 points.”

The Vikings, playing without suspended head coach Matt Mottes, captured their first district championship since 2002.

Hopewell receiver Brody Rock looks toward the end zone after bouncing off Avonworth's Jaden Jones and Brayden Wiles during the third quarter of the WPIAL Class 3A championship game Saturday at Acrisure Stadium. The Vikings won 21-14. | Josh Rizzo

That Hopewell team was led by Paul Posluszny, who went on to star at Penn State before spending 11 seasons in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Hopewell Leaves No Doubt Against Defending State Champion Avonworth

It was the second victory this season for Hopewell (13-1) over the defending state champion Antelopes. The Vikings also defeated Avonworth 34-14 in the season opener.

Hopewell receiver Brody Rock said he was fired up after hearing that someone had characterized the first meeting between the teams as a scrimmage.

The Vikings limited the Antelopes to 169 yards of total offense in the championship game.

“I was pretty upset about that,” said Rock, who caught three passes for 71 yards. “To tell us that we played a hard-fought game Week Zero and we beat them and you are going to sit here and tell us it’s a scrimmage? I don’t think this game was a scrimmage, was it? We went out there and we won.”

Penn State Commit James Armstrong Delivers in Clutch

Hopewell quarterback James Armstrong, who has committed to Penn State, scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 5-yard run with less than three minutes remaining.

Armstrong finished with 127 passing yards and a touchdown while rushing for 116 yards and two scores, accounting for all three Hopewell touchdowns.

“It’s really kind of unspoken,” Armstrong said. “When we get in those situations, everyone knows where the ball is going. I really harp on my guys to block. … They did a great job of that.”

Interim Coach John Rosa Guides Hopewell to Championship

Hopewell was led by interim head coach John Rosa, who was first asked to fill in for the Vikings before their dramatic 66-60 double-overtime victory over Propel Braddock Hills in the WPIAL semifinals.

Mottes was suspended before that game following an alleged incident during a team dinner.

No one is bigger than the Program… Im so proud of these kids. They don’t know how to quit! A champions character is revealed in the face of adversity!#Rollvikes — Coach Mottes (@jarma72) November 29, 2026

Despite the coaching change and the challenges surrounding the program over the past two weeks, the Vikings won consecutive playoff games to end their 24-year WPIAL championship drought.

Avonworth Strikes First but Falls Short of Another Championship

The Antelopes, appearing in their fifth consecutive WPIAL championship game, took an early lead when Dimitri Velisaris scored on a 1-yard run.

It would be Avonworth's only lead of the game.

Armstrong scored on a 6-yard run in the second quarter, and Rock caught a 28-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter to give Hopewell a 14-7 advantage.

The Antelopes tied the game early in the fourth quarter when Mason Mobley connected with Jones for a 37-yard touchdown.

Armstrong's second rushing touchdown put Hopewell back in front before McCabe's late defensive heroics extinguished Avonworth's hopes of another championship.

Avonworth coach Duke Johncour said he thought the Antelopes fell a few plays short.

“I thought we managed the clock well,” Johncour said. “We just came up short.”

Hopewell Advances to Pennsylvania Class 3A State Semifinals

With its first WPIAL championship in 24 years secured, Hopewell will turn its attention to the PIAA Class 3A state semifinals, where it will face District 10 champion Hickory.

The Vikings will look to continue a memorable postseason run that has already included a double-overtime semifinal victory and a championship triumph over the defending state champions.

- Josh Rizzo | rizzo42789@gmail.com| @J_oshrizzo