La Salle College vs. Malvern Prep Live Score Updates: Pennsylvania High School Football

Two of Pennsylvania's premier high school football programs meet when La Salle College hosts Malvern Prep in an early-season showdown.

What: No. 3 Malvern Prep at No. 4 LaSalle College Prep

Where: La Salle College Prep, Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania

When: Friday, Sept. 4, 5 p.m. ET

Preview

La Salle entered the season ranked No. 24 in the High School On SI Power 25 national rankings but dropped out following a season-opening loss last week at the Battle at the Beach in Ocean City, New Jersey. The Explorers built a 14-0 lead but Paramus Catholic scores the final 35 points of the contest to win convincingly, 35-14.

La Salle returns home looking for its first victory of the season against a Malvern Prep team with aspirations of establishing itself as Pennsylvania's best.

The Explorers feature plenty of offensive talent, led by Luke Gordon, Owen Johnson and Ahzir Nelson. Getting that group going — and sustaining it for four quarters — will be critical against a talented Malvern Prep team.

Malvern Prep Opens Its Season

Malvern Prep makes its 2026 debut with championship expectations.

The Friars are looking to reclaim sole possession of the Inter-Ac title. Although Malvern Prep does not compete in the PIAA playoffs, it annually ranks among Pennsylvania's top programs and gets an immediate opportunity to make a statement against La Salle.

Senior wide receiver Cade Cooper, an LSU commit, headlines a talented Malvern Prep offensive group.

For La Salle, the matchup provides an opportunity to quickly put last week's disappointment behind it. For Malvern Prep, it's a chance to open the season with a significant victory over one of the state's most accomplished programs.

In this week's High School On SI Pennsylvania State Rankings, Malven Prep is No. 3 and La Salle sits at No. 4.

Follow High School On SI throughout the game for live score updates and highlights from La Salle College vs. Malvern Prep.