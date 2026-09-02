While many of Pennsylvania’s top prep schools were waiting to kick off their football seasons until this week, Central Catholic of Pittsburgh wasted no time getting its year off on the right foot with a big win over a perennial powerhouse.

The Vikings hosted Bergen Catholic of New Jersey at The Wolvarena, and the two-time WPIAL Class 6A champions rode a strong performance from junior running back Chrys Black to pull out a 45-30 victory.

Black carried the ball 17 times for 153 yards, including three second-half touchdowns — the final two coming after the Crusaders closed to within 31-23 with 4:38 left in the third quarter.

Central Catholic, which lost to La Salle College Prep in last year’s PIAA 6A final, takes the No. 1 spot in this week’s High School On SI Pennsylvania Top 25 Football State Rankings.

1. Central Catholic (1-0)

The Vikings overcame a big night from Bergen Catholic QB Trey Tagliaferri, who threw for 373 yards and three touchdowns.

2. St. Joseph’s Prep (0-0)

The Hawks kick off their season with a national showcase game at Brentwood Academy in Tennessee.

3. Malvern Prep (0-0)

The Friars open against one of their long-time rivals in La Salle College Prep.

4. La Salle College Prep (0-1)

The Explorers dropped out of the national Power 25 rankings with an opening 35-14 loss to Paramus Catholic of New Jersey.

5. Pine-Richard (1-0)

The Rams knocked off two-time Ohio Division II state champion Avon 48-18 to open their season as Aaron Strader ran for 129 yards and two touchdowns and Nico Aiello intercepted three passes, returning one for a touchdown.

6. Roman Catholic (0-1)

The Cahillite trailed St. John Bosco, ranked No. 8 in this week’s High School On SI Power 25 National High School Football Rankings, 31-0 at halftime in an eventual 45-25 defeat.

7. Canon-McMillan (1-0)

The Big Macs nearly pitched a shutout in their season opener, beating a solid Peters Township squad 19-3 as brothers Bryce and Brayden Collins each had three tackles for loss at linebacker.

8. Harrisburg (1-0)

The Cougars pulled away in the second half as Kayden Stephens threw for 334 yards and four touchdowns while Princeton Dent ran for 133 yards and two scores.

9. Bishop McDevitt (1-0)

The Crusaders knocked off Our Lady of Good Counsel, No. 4 in High School On SI’s Maryland Top 25 rankings, 35-21 behind five touchdown passes from Sebastian Willams, including two to freshman Kaedyn Walker.

10. Upper St. Clair (1-0)

The Panthers blanked Mt. Lebanon 35-0 to open their season.

11. State College (1-0)

Senior Rowan Walker ran for a career-high 183 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-28 win over Central York.

12. Imhotep Charter (1-0)

The Panthers trailed Camden 8-7 at halftime but took control in the second half for a 29-8 victory.

13. North Penn (1-0)

The Knights held Lower Dauphin to 31 yards through the air and 209 total in a 41-7 rout.

14. Episcopal Academy (0-0)

The Churchmen travel to Lawrenceville School in New Jersey this week to open their season.

15. Springside Chestnut Hill Academy (0-0)

The Blue Devils face Salesianum, one of Delaware’s top teams, in the Blue Hen State on Thursday.

16. Chester (1-0)

It was quite the debut for freshman Samhad Williams, who ran for 187 yards and two touchdowns in a 22-10 win over Strath Haven.

17. Peters Township (0-1)

The Indians shut down Canon-McMillan’s run game, holding the Big Macs to 14 yards on 16 carries, but last year’s WPIAL 5A champions couldn’t win a fourth straight of their rivals.

18. Southern Lehigh (1-0)

The Spartans scored 42 points in the second quarter to build a 49-0 halftime lead en route to a 55-0 win over Quakerton.

19. Springfield-Delco (1-0)

The Cougars picked off Perkiomen Valley junior Aiden Messatzzia three times in a 27-7 season-opening win.

20. Haverford School (0-0)

The Fords scrimmaged Bayard Rustin last week in anticipation for this week’s season opener against McDonogh.

21. West Chester Bayard Rustin (0-0)

The Knights open their season at home against Phoenixville.

22. Hopewell (1-0)

The Vikings pulled away from a 14-14 halftime tie to beat Avonworth 34-14.

23. Central Bucks West (1-0)

The Bucks pulled off one of the more impressive upsets of the opening week, knocking off Easton Area 36-7.

24. Exeter Township (1-0)

The Eagles beat Norristown Area 28-6 as Joshua Jackson ran for 147 yards and a touchdown.

25. Twin Valley (1-0)

The Raiders picked up where they left off after losing in last year’s state final, thumping Middletown 42-0 in their opener.