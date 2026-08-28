No. 1 High School Running Back Says Georgia Will Pay Him $1 Million — He Says Others Offered More

There are levels to college football recruiting.

Kemon Spell, the nation's No. 1-ranked running back in the 2027 class, says he expects to make $1 million during his first season at Georgia. And according to Spell, that wasn't the biggest offer on the table.

The five-star McKeesport (Pa.) senior said other schools were willing to give him more money, but his decision to commit to Georgia came down to something he believes could ultimately prove more valuable: getting to the NFL. He didn't pick the Bulldogs for the money, he said, pointing instead to development under Kirby Smart.

Which, granted, is easier to say when the offer he's discussing is still $1 million.

Spell's larger point offers insight into where elite high school recruiting is in 2026. NIL and revenue-sharing packages have dominated the conversation for the country's best prospects, even if the actual numbers attached to those recruitments are rarely discussed publicly.

Kemon Spell Says Bigger Offers Were on the Table

The 5-foot-10, 205-pound back committed to Georgia in February after previously being pledged to Penn State, a commitment he backed off last October following James Franklin's firing. He also drew serious attention from programs including Notre Dame, Miami and Oregon before choosing UGA. Spell is the No. 1 running back and the No. 7 overall prospect in the 2027 class in SI's rankings.

Why Spell Chose Georgia Over More Money

His reasoning is hardly difficult to understand. Georgia has become one of college football's premier NFL pipelines under Smart, and Spell said he specifically wants a coach who will push him rather than simply present the largest financial package.

Spell Already Has Star Power On and Off the Field

Of course, Spell already has plenty of evidence that he belongs among the country's most valuable high school prospects. Despite missing five games with injury last season, he rushed for 1,755 yards and scored 28 touchdowns for McKeesport. He has also built an NIL portfolio before arriving in Athens, including a relationship with Roc Nation, the entertainment company founded by Jay-Z.

That combination of production, recruiting and marketability helps explain Spell's considerable value — and, according to him, other programs were prepared to offer even more.

Spell's decision suggests that even in the NIL era, programs with a proven path to the NFL still have a powerful recruiting card to play.

When you're already talking about $1 million, apparently getting the biggest bag isn't everything.