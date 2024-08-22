Pennsylvania high school football: Top junior defensive back recruits for the 2024 season
The 2024 Pennsylvania high school football season is upon us, and it is time to take a look at some of highest rated recruits in the state. In this series, we will focus on the top recruits at a handful of positions for a specific graduating class.
We started by introducing you to the top senior recruits at nine different positions - quarterbacks, running backs, linebackers, edge rushers, wide receivers, defensive backs, tight ends offensive linemen and defensive linemen.
Then we moved to the top junior recruits, where we started with the quarterbacks, running backs, offensive linemen, defensive linemen and linebackers. Now we look at the top junior defensive back recruits in Pennsylvania for the 2024 season.
Of the 21 ranked players for the class of 2026 on 247Sports in Pennsylvania for the 2026 class, there are two defensive backs listed - safety Matt Sieg of Fort Cherry and safety Kyshawn Robinson of Westinghouse. Both 4-star recruits are uncommitted.
All rankings are based off 247Sports.com.
Top 2 junior defensive back recruits in Pennsylvania:
1. Matt Sieg, Fort Cherry; 5-foot-11.5, 180 pounds (No. 3 overall in Pennsylvania 2026 class)
Uncommitted
Also the starting quarterback for the state runners-up last season, Sieg has drawn interest from colleges as a defensive back. He holds offers from Penn State, Michigan State, USC, West Virginia and Pittsburgh, among others.
2. Kyshawn Robinson, Westinghouse; 5-foot-9, 160 pounds (No. 7 overall)
Uncommitted
Another two-way player who helped lead his team to a state championship game a season ago, Robinson is considered a top recruit in the state at defensive back. He holds offers from Penn State, Ohio State, Florida, USC and Texas A&M, among others.
