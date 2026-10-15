Vote: Who Was the New England High School Football Player of the Week? (Oct. 8-10, 2026)

New England's high school football teams delivered another weekend of standout performances, with quarterbacks lighting up scoreboards, running backs finding the end zone and special-teams players making their presence felt.

Connecticut offered several strong candidates, including Naugatuck's Qwentarvous Lee, who scored four touchdowns in a 63-26 victory over Waterbury Career Academy, and Maloney quarterback Eli Showerda, who threw for 361 yards and six touchdowns in a 51-27 win over Enfield.

Congratulations to the winner of last week's voting: Michael Salemi of St. John's Prep

The ballot also draws from Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont, with the goal of representing all six New England states.

Read about all 12 candidates below and cast your vote. Voting will remain open through Oct. 18 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Thomas Anderson, QB, Wachusett [MA]

Anderson threw for 273 yards and four touchdowns in Wachusett's 31-21 victory over Walpole. His four touchdown passes helped the Mountaineers pull away for a 10-point win.

Eric Baker, RB/DB, Nashua South [NH]

Baker rushed for 174 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries in Nashua South's 46-12 victory over Goffstown. He also returned an interception 40 yards for a touchdown and recorded four tackles in a standout two-way performance.

Nate Bowen, QB, Bishop Guertin [NH]

Bowen threw for 349 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 75 yards and another score in Bishop Guertin's 41-27 victory over Salem. He completed nearly 79 percent of his passes to help the Cardinals remain unbeaten.

Zacchaeus Collins, WR, St. John's [MA]

Collins caught three touchdown passes in St. John's 42-22 victory over Xaverian Brothers. The senior receiver helped the Pioneers hand the defending state champions a 20-point defeat.

Nate Craft, RB, Holy Cross [CT]

Craft scored four touchdowns in Holy Cross' 48-37 victory over Ansonia, including a 65-yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage. He added another rushing score and caught a touchdown pass as the Crusaders ended a 17-year drought against the Chargers.

Sam Dowd, RB, Burr & Burton [VT]

Dowd passed for 190 yards and four touchdowns on a 10-for-15 night while adding 77 yards on 15 carries with another touchdown. It was enough to lead Burr and Burton to a 53-7 victory over Champlain Valley, helping the Bulldogs remain undefeated at 6-0.

Grayson Foley, RB, Scituate [MA]

Foley rushed for 198 yards and five touchdowns in Scituate's 41-6 victory over Quincy. The performance also made him Scituate's all-time leading rusher in yards during coach Herb Devine's tenure, which began in 2008.

Qwentarvous Lee, RB, Naugatuck [CT]

Lee scored four touchdowns in Naugatuck's 63-26 victory over WCA. He scored three times on runs of 12, 25 and 44 yards and added a 72-yard punt return for a touchdown.

Ignatius McGrath, QB, Yarmouth [ME]

McGrath completed a big night by throwing for 135 yards and four touchdowns in Yarmouth's 60-0 victory over Mt. Ararat. He completed the scoring passes on just 12 attempts and helped the Clippers maintain their unbeaten record.

Eli Showerda, QB, Maloney [CT]

Showerda completed 17 of 22 passes for 361 yards and six touchdowns in Maloney's 51-27 victory over Enfield. He also caught a 3-yard touchdown pass, giving him seven total touchdowns in the win.

Cole St. Pierre, RB, Shelton [CT]

St. Pierre rushed for 128 yards and four touchdowns in Shelton's 45-20 victory over Sheehan. His four rushing scores helped the Gaels take control early and secure their fourth win of the season.

Javien Valle, WR, Bishop Hendricken [RI]

Valle caught a touchdown pass in Bishop Hendricken's 24-13 victory over La Salle Academy on Friday, Oct. 9. The win helped the Hawks strengthen their position among Rhode Island's leading programs.