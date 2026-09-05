Since the South Carolina High School League (SCHSL) created Class 5A in 2016, only three teams — Dutch Fork, Northwestern and Gaffney — have won football state championships.

Teams from South Carolina’s Lowcountry have been shut out in the classification. Even when Class 5A was split into two classifications from 2023-25, the region’s top teams failed to break through against the Palmetto State’s dynasties.

Through three weeks of the regular season, it appears a state contender is emerging from the ranks. On Friday, No. 11 James Island routed No. 22 Gray Collegiate 49-20 to improve to 3-0.

Here are six takeaways from James Island’s victory:

1. "We Believe"

Not only have the Trojans earned all three victories over Top 25 teams, they have done so in decisive fashion.

Their average margin of victory increased to 23 points following Friday’s win over the War Eagles

According to head coach Jamar McKoy, things are going right on schedule.

“We work hard in the offseason and we just take it one game at a time,” he said. “Some people don’t believe, but we believe. You’ve just got to have supernatural faith and a hard work ethic and it will get you here.”

2. Quarterback Brady Dantzler Leads ‘Well-Balanced’ Offense

The senior sets the tone for a fast-paced, methodical offensive attack. At 6 feet, with deceptive mobility and a strong arm, Dantzler is a dual-threat nightmare for opposing defenses.

Against Gray Collegiate, he accounted for more than 400 total yards of offense. He completed 15 of 24 passes for 327 yards, his third consecutive 300-yard passing game, and added 84 rushing yards.

James Island quarterback Brady Dantzler lines up against Gray Collegiate Academy. | Thomas Grant Jr.

On the ground, the backfield duo of Juqouy Legare and Mykell Warthen combined for 190 yards and three touchdowns. Warthen also had a 19-yard touchdown reception.

“It’s definitely a team effort,” McKoy said. “It’s not a one-man show.”

3. Double Trouble at Wide Receiver

James Island is getting production from two generations of talent at wide receiver. All-State junior Raphael Suiu represents the present with his seemingly natural ability to get open.

James Island wide receiver Raphael Suiu makes the leaping catch against Gray Collegiate Academy. | Thomas Grant Jr.

Whether picking up yards after the catch or outleaping defenders downfield, Suiu made the most of his five receptions for 157 yards and a touchdown.

"It's just so dynamic," said Suiu of the James Island offense. "It's hard to double people. So when you have so many playmakers, everyone gets open."

When Dantzler was not targeting Suiu, freshman Thyus Fabor was creating problems on the opposite side. At 6-foot-3 and 175 pounds, he showed his future potential on just four receptions for 68 yards and two touchdowns.

“He’s going to be good,” Mckoy said. “He’s still young, got some things we’ve still got to work on with him. He’s still a little rough around the edges, some stuff we’ve got to polish. But he’s going to be good if we keep him on the straight and narrow. He’s going to be really, really good as he showed tonight.”

4. James Island’s Defense Should Not Get Overlooked

James Island’s defense set up at least 21 points. Gray Collegiate Academy quarterback Xavier Wright was intercepted three times and lost a fumble.

The War Eagles’ running game was also contained up front by James Island’s defensive line. The War Eagles’ only offensive touchdowns came on big plays after the catch. Trevon Williamson and C.J. Gleaton each turned a short pass from Wright into an 80-yard touchdown.

James Island defensive end Robert Grant with the tackle against Gray Collegiate Academy. | Thomas Grant Jr.

Gray Collegiate also got a 77-yard punt-return touchdown from Royce Williamson in the second quarter. It was the only kick return of the contest by either team.

5. Not-So-Secret Weapon at Placekicker

Friday night largely took the kick returners for both teams out of the game. James Island’s Isaac “Thump” Lorentz sailed all eight of his kickoffs into the end zone to give him 21 touchbacks on the season.

“We’ve weaponized our kicking room over the last four or five years,” McKoy said. “We have some of the best kickers in the state. Just bar none.”

War Eagle placekicker Weston Mims also kept James Island at bay with four touchbacks.

6. "A Game for the Ages"

James Island will have a bye next week. This will give the Trojans 14 days to prepare for a Lowcountry showdown in Charleston with the No. 8 Summerville.

The Trojans are seeking their first win in the series since 2001.

“It’s definitely one of those games that definitely puts a chip on my shoulder,” McKoy said. “They beat me twice last season and I don’t shy away from that and it stuck in my craw all season, all off-season and we want an opportunity to play them again and play hard-nosed football."

“Coach Ian Rafferty is going to have his bunch ready and I’m going to have mine ready. It’s going to be a game for the ages. So, we’re looking forward to it and we’ll have our guys prepared as I’m sure Summerville will have theirs prepared.”