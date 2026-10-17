Dutch Fork Football Shuts Out River Bluff 42-0: 5 Takeaways From Region Title Win

Dutch Fork had not looked quite like its usual dominant self during its previous two South Carolina Region 4-5A football games.

That changed Friday night.

The top-ranked Silver Foxes overwhelmed River Bluff 42-0, ending the Gators' five-game winning streak and securing another region championship under longtime head coach Tom Knotts.

River Bluff entered the contest hoping to earn its first victory over Dutch Fork in 12 meetings. Instead, the Silver Foxes delivered one of their most complete performances of the season.

Quarterback Jaxon Knotts completed 19 of 27 passes for a season-high 393 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Michael Robinson added three rushing touchdowns, while the Dutch Fork defense limited River Bluff to just 61 rushing yards.

Here are five takeaways from Dutch Fork's latest championship-clinching victory.

1. Dutch Fork's Region Dominance Continues

Winning region championships has become an expectation at Dutch Fork.

Since Tom Knotts became head coach in 2010, the Silver Foxes have finished no lower than second in their region and have now claimed 15 region championships in 17 seasons.

Dutch Fork is 55-2 in region play since 2015 and has won 16 consecutive region games.

The Silver Foxes also extended their overall winning streak to 17 games and their home winning streak to 23 games, dating to the 2023 season.

Despite those accomplishments, Knotts places greater importance on winning state championships.

"It's good to dominate the region, means you're going to get a good seed in the playoffs," Knotts said. "I haven't thought much about it. I'd like to see big regions. I'd like to see 10-team regions where you play everybody. You develop some real rivalries. But the schedule is what it is. Our region play has been generally good."

Dutch Fork's sustained success has established the program as one of South Carolina's most consistent championship contenders.

But Friday's performance suggested the Silver Foxes are interested in more than simply extending their region championship streak.

2. Maleek Miller's Return Transforms the Passing Game

The return of wide receiver Maleek Miller gave Dutch Fork's offense a significant boost.

Miller, a transfer from Irmo, missed the previous week's game against Chapin, when the Silver Foxes were held to their lowest point total of the season.

Dutch Fork wide receiver Maleek Miller | Thomas Grant Jr.

Against River Bluff, he made an immediate impact.

Miller caught 11 passes for 201 yards, including a 43-yard touchdown reception. His production helped Knotts establish a season high in passing yards.

Dutch Fork used Miller on short throws and deeper routes, forcing the River Bluff defense to account for him throughout the game.

That attention also created opportunities for other receivers.

Jalen Montgomery finished with three receptions for 103 yards, including a 53-yard touchdown.

"He's a special player and I'm figuring out more and more how to use him and he makes us a much better team than we were against Chapin," Tom Knotts said.

With Miller back in the lineup, Dutch Fork demonstrated the explosive passing attack that had been less evident in its previous two games.

3. Brodie Lorenzo Makes an Impact on Both Sides of the Ball

Junior Brodie Lorenzo has established himself as an important part of Dutch Fork's offensive line over the past three seasons.

Now he's making his presence felt on defense.

The Silver Foxes have expanded Lorenzo's responsibilities to include playing nose tackle, giving the defensive front additional size and physicality.

Against River Bluff, his contributions helped Dutch Fork hold the Gators to 61 rushing yards.

"Brodie's big and strong and he's aggressive and he's mean," Knotts said. "We don't have too many players like him, so we put him at the nose (tackle). I use him a lot like I used Malik Sumter years ago who played for me and went to Georgia State and did some good things down there."

Lorenzo has embraced the opportunity to play both ways.

"Offense is calm and collected where you have assignment football," Lorenzo said. "I go out there on defense and I love it. I just go out there and hit people."

His expanded role gives Dutch Fork another option along the defensive front as the postseason approaches.

4. Dutch Fork's Three-Back Rotation Provides Balance

Dutch Fork doesn't rely on one featured running back.

Instead, the Silver Foxes use a rotation of senior Kyle Henry and juniors Quinton Wilson and Michael Robinson, with quarterback Jaxon Knotts providing another rushing threat.

Each back offers something different.

Henry brings elusiveness and the ability to find running lanes. Wilson provides explosiveness, while Robinson supplies a more physical running style.

Robinson demonstrated that power against River Bluff, scoring three rushing touchdowns.

Knotts believes the rotation is an advantage rather than a limitation.

"We've got three running backs that can go," Knotts said. "A lot of times, people say if you've got three running backs, you ain't got one. That's not true. We have three legit running backs and I'm proud of them.

"They get a little pouty sometimes when they're not in the game. But that's just the competitor in them. I enjoy being around them. For the most part, they do the things right to make us a better team."

The committee approach gives Dutch Fork flexibility in its running game and prevents opponents from concentrating on one primary ball carrier.

Combined with the production of Miller and Montgomery, that balance makes the Silver Foxes particularly difficult to defend.

5. Northwestern Looms as a Potential Playoff Challenge

Dutch Fork has established itself as one of South Carolina's leading Class 5A championship contenders, but Northwestern is building an impressive résumé of its own.

The Trojans have won seven consecutive games, including Friday's 64-10 victory over Spartanburg.

The two programs could eventually meet in the Class 5A Upper State playoffs, creating a potential showdown between two of South Carolina's most explosive teams.

Tom Knotts said he has mentioned Northwestern's performance to his players without allowing them to overlook their immediate opponents.

"I mention Northwestern occasionally because I've seen them play and they're very dynamic," Knotts said. "I know there's some good quality teams around, not that we're looking ahead or past anybody to get to Northwestern. But I have mentioned Northwestern and how dynamic they are in play."

Dutch Fork still has work ahead before any potential postseason meeting.

But Friday's shutout of River Bluff offered a reminder of why the Silver Foxes remain a serious state championship contender.

With Miller back in the offense, a versatile rushing attack and a defense capable of shutting down an opponent on a five-game winning streak, Dutch Fork appears to be finding its best form at an important point in the season.