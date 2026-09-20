IRMO, S.C. — Neither rain, lightning nor a nearly four-hour weather delay could keep top-ranked Dutch Fork from continuing its winning ways in South Carolina.

The Silver Foxes waited through a 3-hour, 40-minute delay in their football home opener against No. 15 Sumter before putting on an offensive show.

Dutch Fork piled up 620 yards and scored on eight of its nine possessions in a 55-26 victory, improving to 4-0 and extending its winning streak to 13 games.

Here are six takeaways from the Silver Foxes' latest victory:

Maleek Miller Gives Dutch Fork Another Explosive Weapon

The offseason transfer of brothers Maleek and Corey Miller from Irmo to its crosstown rival was greeted with plenty of anticipation in South Carolina high school football circles.

Both had been major weapons for the Yellow Jackets the past two seasons. Now they were joining a Dutch Fork program with a history of producing high-level receivers, including Jalin Hyatt and Antonio Williams.

Against Sumter, Maleek Miller showed exactly what he can add to the Silver Foxes' offense.

Miller caught eight passes for 238 yards and three touchdowns, including scoring receptions of 63 and 67 yards.

His touchdown as the first half expired was particularly damaging to Sumter, which had been hanging with Dutch Fork following the lengthy weather delay.

“That big score at the end of the first half, when we really couldn’t stop ’em and he went and scored, I think that really hurt (Sumter),” Dutch Fork coach Tom Knotts said. “It hurt their confidence. I think they knew they couldn’t ever really stop us. But when he scored at the end of the first half, that was big.”

Corey Miller also contributed, with receptions of 26 and 27 yards helping set up two touchdowns.

Together, the brothers helped Dutch Fork score on eight of nine possessions and amass 620 yards of offense.

“I think nobody in South Carolina can stop our offense,” Maleek Miller said.

Jaxon Knotts Has a Career Night

Quarterback Jaxon Knotts continues to put up big numbers.

The junior completed 15 of 19 passes for a career-high 384 yards and four touchdowns against Sumter. He added 56 rushing yards and two more scores, accounting for six touchdowns.

Knotts has now accounted for 17 touchdowns this season. He has rushed for 200 yards and six scores despite Dutch Fork playing only one half in its season opener against Ridge View.

His lone significant mistake Friday came when he threw an interception to open the fourth quarter. It hardly mattered. Four seconds later, Liberty commit James Smith intercepted Sumter to give the Silver Foxes the ball back.

Tom Knotts, Jaxon's father and head coach, believes his quarterback is becoming increasingly comfortable identifying where Dutch Fork's biggest advantages are.

“He’s finally learning who his real weapons are and who can do things,” Knotts said. “You put Maleek in the backfield, Maleek gets the ball. We throw him a little tunnel screen. … Jaxon’s a smart guy so he’s going to figure out (who gets the ball).

Dutch Fork quarterback Jaxon Knotts | GoFlashwin.com

“And we’ve got Corey as a weapon also. (Anderson) Bean, who we played at tight end, is a weapon. Jalen Montgomery (who caught a touchdown) is a weapon. We’ve got weapons all over the field, but that number 3 (Maleek Miller) is special. He’s a great player.”

Dutch Fork's Offense Is Becoming Difficult to Contain

The numbers tell much of the story: 55 points, 620 yards and touchdowns on eight of nine possessions.

But what's particularly notable is how many options Jaxon Knotts now has at his disposal.

Maleek Miller provided the explosive plays Friday, Corey Miller helped create scoring opportunities, Montgomery caught a touchdown and Bean gives Dutch Fork another option at tight end.

That's significant for a program seeking its fifth consecutive Class 5A state championship. Opponents aren't simply dealing with one featured player or one way of moving the football.

Sumter experienced that problem firsthand Friday.

Jaden Wuerth Continues to Create Havoc

While Dutch Fork's offense generated the biggest numbers, Jaden Wuerth continued his dominant start on the defensive line.

The Clemson commit has nine sacks through four games, and Tom Knotts offered an emphatic assessment of the All-State defensive lineman.

He called Wuerth “the best player in the state — period.”

Rumblings about the future of Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney has created speculation about his upcoming signing class.

All-State defensive lineman Jaden Wuerth was an early commitment to the Tigers. Through four games, he has nine sacks and head coach Tom Knotts declared him “the best player in the state – period.”

Dutch Fork defensive lineman Jaden Wuerth in the middle of the sack of Sumter quarterback Franklin Richardson | Thomas Grant Jr.

There’s No Place Like Home

Friday’s win helped Dutch Fork extend a couple of winning streaks in Irmo.

This was the team’s 22nd consecutive home victory overall and 23rd straight against Palmetto State foes. Both streaks date back to the 2023 season during which the Silver Foxes rebounded from a 2-5 state to win eight straight games and the state title.

"They're (@ClemsonFB) going to lose more than @jadenwuerth if they fire Dabo (Swinney)." - @dfhsfootball Tom Knotts voices his support for the longtime Tigers' head coach and how Swinney's status could affect Wuerth's commitment decision. @SCSportsNow @fourquarterSC… pic.twitter.com/rl85ycDTzK — Thomas Grant Jr. (@junebugnewyork) September 19, 2026

Those two home losses occurred at the hands of Spartanburg and Weddington (N.C.).

Running game will carry Sumter

Friday saw the return of Frankin Richardson at quarterback for the Gamecocks. Despite his dual threat abilities, Sumter still leaned upon his punishing running game.

With an experienced, well-sized offensive line with senior guards Demarc’as Norris and Brian Johnson and center Cooper Zeigler, Sumter posted the most rushing numbers this season by a Dutch Fork opponent. The Gamecocks finished with 336 yards on the ground, 118 by running back Jamarion Witherspoon.

Sumter quarterback Franklin Richardson | Thomas Grant Jr.

He and Richardson each accounted for two rushing touchdowns. In the air, however, the Gamecocks managed only 18 yards on 5-8 passing by Richardson.

Both of Sumter’s losses this season came at the hand of last year’s Class 5A Division I finalists Summerville and Dutch Fork. They will get another Top 25 test this week at home against fourth-ranked Dorman.