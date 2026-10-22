Rosters released for 79th annual Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl
The annual All-Star game featuring 88 Palmetto State seniors is set for Dec. 12 at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach.
Known for the beaches and Atlantic Ocean waves, the town of Myrtle Beach is one of South Carolinas popular tourist spots.
For nearly eight decades, it’s served as the location for one of the two All-Star games for the Palmetto State’s top seniors.
The Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl, also referred to as the North-South All-Star Game, selects 88 seniors from 69 schools. Those players selected will be split into two 44-player teams making up the North and South rosters.
This year’s game is set for 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 12 at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium.
79th annual Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl Rosters
North Roster
2 Kenyan Douglas, RB, 5-11, 180, Fairfield Central High School
3 Tre Howard, QB, 5-10, 170, Ridge View High School
4 Sam Holliday, QB, 6-0, 200, Fountain Inn High School
5 Nick Gordon, WR, 5-10, 175, Cheraw High School
6 Jameson Terrell, WR, 6-0, 175, Fort Mill High School
7 Trevon Williamson, RB, 6-2, 215, Gray Collegiate Academy
8 Christian McDowell, ATH, 5-10, 160, Eastside High School
9 Malachi Peterson, LB, 6-0, 190, Westside High School
10 Malik Ratliff, WR, 6-0, 184, Northwestern High School
11 Cayson Carson, DB, 6-0, 180, Greenville High School Academy
12 Mason Evans, QB, 5-11, 205, Crescent High School
14 Ty Dubose, LB, 6-0, 190, Belton-Honea Path High School
15 Dechazor "D.Q." Green, DB, 5-11, 190, Lamar High School
17 Kadin Vassel, ATH, 6-1, 185, Northwestern High School
20 Caleb Feaster, LB, 5-10, 190, Chester High School
21 Nick Means, RB, 5-8, 170, Dorman High School
22 Aidyn Wiggins, DB, 6-1, 185, James F. Byrnes High School
23 Ayden Montgomery, DB, 5-11, 190, Gaffney High School
24 Gavin Sullivan, DB, 6-0, 185, Hillcrest High School
32 Myles Brooks, DB, 5-11, 175, Rock Hill High School
36 Adreyan Kendrick-Monroe, DB, 5-10, 175, Gaffney High School
38 Kymani Denny, DB, 6-2, 185, Ridge Spring-Monetta High School
50 Zach Jordan, LB, 6-0, 210, Abbeville High School
51 Dillon Hutcherson, LB, 6-1, 220, Blythewood High School
54 Holden Lane, OL, 6-2, 275, Wren High School
56 Brooks Abernethy, OL, 6-2, 265, D.W. Daniel High School
59 Ty'Quan Brice, LB, 6-1, 200, South Pointe High School
60 De'Nyrion Cave, DL, 6-2, 270, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler High School
63 Nathan McSwain, OL, 6-2, 290, Fountain Inn High School
64 Josiah Chambers, OL, 6-0, 275, James F. Byrnes High School
70 Niran Ford, OL, 6-4, 255, Dutch Fork High School
72 Christian Sullivan, OL, 6-1, 300, J.L. Mann High School
74 Jeremiah Salley, OL, 6-4, 312, Lancaster High School
75 Philip Georgopoulos, K, 6-2, 211, J.L. Mann High School
76 Nathan Huff, OL, 6-4, 280, Greer High School
78 Zy West, DL, 5-9, 310, T.L. Hanna High School
80 Dai'Shion Watkins-Hymes, WR, 6-0, 175, Dorman High School
81 Maleek Miller, WR, 5-10, 170, Dutch Fork High School
82 MiCah McClintock, TE, 6-4, 220, Woodruff High School
84 Eli Herndon, DL, 6-6, 220, Chapman High School
88 Josh McClure, DL, 6-0, 205, South Pointe High School
92 Julian Renrick, DL, 6-2, 225, Greenville High School Academy
98 Jayden Logan, DL, 6-2, 285, Greenwood High School
99 Tyrell Cloud, DL, 6-3, 280, Emerald High School
South Roster
2 Corey Murphy, DB, 5-11, 160, Lugoff-Elgin High School
3 Henry Rivers, QB, 6-0, 183, Berkeley High School
4 Mah'ky Green, RB, 5-9, 178, Cross High School
5 Makel Stephens, RB, 5-7, 190, Loris High School
6 Jordan Bovain, WR, 6-0, 170, Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School
7 Calvin Wofford, RB, 6-1, 195, Crestwood High School
8 Frank Richardson, Ath, 6-1, 220, Sumter High School
9 Eli Pressley, OLB, 5-11, 200, Summerville High School
10 Aiden Manavian, QB, 5-11, 190, Oceanside Collegiate Academy
11 Javon Ryans, MLB, 5-11, 205, North Augusta High School
12 Bennett Plane, WR, 5-11, 180, Brookland-Cayce High School
14 Kelvion Manning, OLB, 6-3, 185, Dillon High School
15 Greyson Rimpf, QB, 6-2, 215, Camden High School
17 Jamar Grissett, DB, 6-2, 190, Irmo High School
20 Terrence Alford, OLB, 6-3, 185, Lake View High School
21 Brayden Price, DB, 6-1, 170, North Central High School
22 D'Rontae McClam, DB, 5-10, 170, Dillon High School
23 Oliver Coleman, DB, 6-2, 175, Lugoff-Elgin High School
24 Jayvin Risher, MLB, 6-1, 205, Hilton Head Island High School
32 Davon Bowman, DB, 6-2, 185, Wilson High School
36 Gavin Elliott, DB, 6-0, 190, Gilbert High School
38 Jason Youmans, DB, 6-0, 180, Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School
50 Jaquan Hannah, OLB, 6-2, 230, Carvers Bay High School
51 Dontavias Griffin, DL, 6-1, 230, Newberry High School
52 Robert Grant, DL, 6-4, 230, James Island Charter High School
53 Triston Diggs, OL, 6-2, 280, Carvers Bay High School
56 Ahmadre Ricks, MLB, 6-0, 200, Crestwood High School
58 Jackson Glenn, DL, 6-3, 335, Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School
59 Ben Eikenberry, MLB, 6-1, 230, Wando High School
60 Michael Ries III, OL, 6-2, 275, Carolina Forest High School
62 Luke Thayer, OL, 6-3, 280, South Florence High School
63 Fred Turner, OL, 6-3, 280, Hartsville High School
64 Kye Coleman, OL, 6-4, 250, Lucy Garrett Beckham High School
72 Ty'Quavian Jones, OL, 6-4, 270, Hampton County High School
74 John Laster, OL, 6-2, 250, Strom Thurmond High School
75 Aiden Thorn, K/P, 6-0, 180, Cane Bay High School
80 Chandler Guthrie, WR, 6-0, 180, Gilbert High School
81 Will Haunert, TE, 6-4, 215, Camden High School
82 Max Clyburn, TE, 6-4, 250, Brookland-Cayce High School
84 J.J. Brown, WR, 6-3, 180, Myrtle Beach High School
88 Nyren Bowman, WR, 6-1, 215, Scott's Branch High School
92 Matthew Ponkow, DL, 6-2, 220, Bishop England High School
98 George Handley, DL, 5-11, 245, Carolina Forest High School
99 Joshua Simpkins, DL, 6-4, 250, North Augusta High School
Touchtown Engergy Bowl by The Numbers
- 6-foot-6 – The height of the tallest player selected DL Eli Herndon (Chapman)
- 16 – Number of defensive backs selected, the most of any position
- 19 – Schools with two players
- 25 – The number of players from Class 4A, the most represented at the Bowl
- 335 lbs. – The weight of the largest selected player DL Jackson Glenn (Orangeburg-Wilkinson)
Mr. South Carolina Football
At halftime of the Touchstone Energy Bowl, the S.C. Athletic Coaches Association will announce the 2026 Mr. Football.
The award recognizes the Palmetto State’s top high school player for his performance both on and off the field.
The finalists for the award will be announced Oct. 30.
PAST WINNERS
1991 – RB Jumpity Springster (Stratford)
1992 – RB Stephen Davis (Spartanburg)
1993 – DT Jeff Coleman (Gaffney)
1994 – RB Anthony Downs (Berea)
1995 – WR Jermale Kelley (Berea)
1996 – OL Kyle Young (Daniel)
1997 – DB Chris Hope (Rock Hill)
1998 – RB Derek Watson (Palmetto)
1999 – QB Mark Logan (Greenwood)
2000 – WR Roscoe Crosby (Union)
2001 – DE Moe Thompson (Stratford)
2002 – QB Eric McCollum (Camden)
2003 – QB Trey Elder (J.F. Byrnes)
2004 – QB J.B. Melton (Myrtle Beach)
2005 – DB Prince Miller (J.F. Byrnes)
2006 – QB Malcolm Long (Gaffney)
2007 – QB Richard Mounce (Blythewood)
2008 – CB Stephon Gilmore (South Pointe)
2009 – RB Marcus Lattimore (J.F. Byrnes)
2010 – DE Jadeveon Clowney (South Pointe)
2011 – WR Shaq Roland (Lexington)
2012 – WR Tramel Terry (Goose Creek)
2013 – QB Jacob Park (Stratford)
2014 – RB Matt Colburn (Dutch Fork)
2015 – RB Tavien Feaster (Spartanburg)
2016 – QB Gage Moloney (Northwestern)
2017 – QB Dakereon Joyner (Fort Dorchester)
2018 – DE Zacch Pickens (T.L. Hanna)
2019 – QB Luke Doty (Myrtle Beach)
2020 – DL Tyrion Ingram Dawkins (Gaffney)
2021 – LB Jaylen Sneed (Hilton Head Island)
2022 – DL Xzavier McLeod (Camden)
2023 – OL Josiah Thompson (Dillon)
2024 – QB Will Wilson (Richland Northeast)
2025 – S Tamarion Watkins (Northwestern)
Thomas Grant Jr. is a graduate of the University of South Carolina where he majored in journalism. He has covered high school athletics in the Palmetto State for close to 30 years, writing award-winning stories for newspapers in Beaufort, Orangeburg, Lexington and now Irmo. He has covered numerous players who have gone on to future success in college and the pros and some of the most successful head coaches in state history. He has been contributing to High School On SI since 2023.