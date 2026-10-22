Rosters released for 79th annual Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl

The annual All-Star game featuring 88 Palmetto State seniors is set for Dec. 12 at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach.

Known for the beaches and Atlantic Ocean waves, the town of Myrtle Beach is one of South Carolinas popular tourist spots.

For nearly eight decades, it’s served as the location for one of the two All-Star games for the Palmetto State’s top seniors.

The Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl, also referred to as the North-South All-Star Game, selects 88 seniors from 69 schools. Those players selected will be split into two 44-player teams making up the North and South rosters.

This year’s game is set for 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 12 at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium.

79th annual Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl Rosters

North Roster

2 Kenyan Douglas, RB, 5-11, 180, Fairfield Central High School

3 Tre Howard, QB, 5-10, 170, Ridge View High School

4 Sam Holliday, QB, 6-0, 200, Fountain Inn High School

5 Nick Gordon, WR, 5-10, 175, Cheraw High School

6 Jameson Terrell, WR, 6-0, 175, Fort Mill High School

7 Trevon Williamson, RB, 6-2, 215, Gray Collegiate Academy

8 Christian McDowell, ATH, 5-10, 160, Eastside High School

9 Malachi Peterson, LB, 6-0, 190, Westside High School

10 Malik Ratliff, WR, 6-0, 184, Northwestern High School

11 Cayson Carson, DB, 6-0, 180, Greenville High School Academy

12 Mason Evans, QB, 5-11, 205, Crescent High School

14 Ty Dubose, LB, 6-0, 190, Belton-Honea Path High School

15 Dechazor "D.Q." Green, DB, 5-11, 190, Lamar High School

17 Kadin Vassel, ATH, 6-1, 185, Northwestern High School

20 Caleb Feaster, LB, 5-10, 190, Chester High School

21 Nick Means, RB, 5-8, 170, Dorman High School

22 Aidyn Wiggins, DB, 6-1, 185, James F. Byrnes High School

23 Ayden Montgomery, DB, 5-11, 190, Gaffney High School

24 Gavin Sullivan, DB, 6-0, 185, Hillcrest High School

32 Myles Brooks, DB, 5-11, 175, Rock Hill High School

36 Adreyan Kendrick-Monroe, DB, 5-10, 175, Gaffney High School

38 Kymani Denny, DB, 6-2, 185, Ridge Spring-Monetta High School

50 Zach Jordan, LB, 6-0, 210, Abbeville High School

51 Dillon Hutcherson, LB, 6-1, 220, Blythewood High School

54 Holden Lane, OL, 6-2, 275, Wren High School

56 Brooks Abernethy, OL, 6-2, 265, D.W. Daniel High School

59 Ty'Quan Brice, LB, 6-1, 200, South Pointe High School

60 De'Nyrion Cave, DL, 6-2, 270, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler High School

63 Nathan McSwain, OL, 6-2, 290, Fountain Inn High School

64 Josiah Chambers, OL, 6-0, 275, James F. Byrnes High School

70 Niran Ford, OL, 6-4, 255, Dutch Fork High School

72 Christian Sullivan, OL, 6-1, 300, J.L. Mann High School

74 Jeremiah Salley, OL, 6-4, 312, Lancaster High School

75 Philip Georgopoulos, K, 6-2, 211, J.L. Mann High School

76 Nathan Huff, OL, 6-4, 280, Greer High School

78 Zy West, DL, 5-9, 310, T.L. Hanna High School

80 Dai'Shion Watkins-Hymes, WR, 6-0, 175, Dorman High School

81 Maleek Miller, WR, 5-10, 170, Dutch Fork High School

82 MiCah McClintock, TE, 6-4, 220, Woodruff High School

84 Eli Herndon, DL, 6-6, 220, Chapman High School

88 Josh McClure, DL, 6-0, 205, South Pointe High School

92 Julian Renrick, DL, 6-2, 225, Greenville High School Academy

98 Jayden Logan, DL, 6-2, 285, Greenwood High School

99 Tyrell Cloud, DL, 6-3, 280, Emerald High School

South Roster

2 Corey Murphy, DB, 5-11, 160, Lugoff-Elgin High School

3 Henry Rivers, QB, 6-0, 183, Berkeley High School

4 Mah'ky Green, RB, 5-9, 178, Cross High School

5 Makel Stephens, RB, 5-7, 190, Loris High School

6 Jordan Bovain, WR, 6-0, 170, Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School

7 Calvin Wofford, RB, 6-1, 195, Crestwood High School

8 Frank Richardson, Ath, 6-1, 220, Sumter High School

9 Eli Pressley, OLB, 5-11, 200, Summerville High School

10 Aiden Manavian, QB, 5-11, 190, Oceanside Collegiate Academy

11 Javon Ryans, MLB, 5-11, 205, North Augusta High School

12 Bennett Plane, WR, 5-11, 180, Brookland-Cayce High School

14 Kelvion Manning, OLB, 6-3, 185, Dillon High School

15 Greyson Rimpf, QB, 6-2, 215, Camden High School

17 Jamar Grissett, DB, 6-2, 190, Irmo High School

20 Terrence Alford, OLB, 6-3, 185, Lake View High School

21 Brayden Price, DB, 6-1, 170, North Central High School

22 D'Rontae McClam, DB, 5-10, 170, Dillon High School

23 Oliver Coleman, DB, 6-2, 175, Lugoff-Elgin High School

24 Jayvin Risher, MLB, 6-1, 205, Hilton Head Island High School

32 Davon Bowman, DB, 6-2, 185, Wilson High School

36 Gavin Elliott, DB, 6-0, 190, Gilbert High School

38 Jason Youmans, DB, 6-0, 180, Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School

50 Jaquan Hannah, OLB, 6-2, 230, Carvers Bay High School

51 Dontavias Griffin, DL, 6-1, 230, Newberry High School

52 Robert Grant, DL, 6-4, 230, James Island Charter High School

53 Triston Diggs, OL, 6-2, 280, Carvers Bay High School

56 Ahmadre Ricks, MLB, 6-0, 200, Crestwood High School

58 Jackson Glenn, DL, 6-3, 335, Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School

59 Ben Eikenberry, MLB, 6-1, 230, Wando High School

60 Michael Ries III, OL, 6-2, 275, Carolina Forest High School

62 Luke Thayer, OL, 6-3, 280, South Florence High School

63 Fred Turner, OL, 6-3, 280, Hartsville High School

64 Kye Coleman, OL, 6-4, 250, Lucy Garrett Beckham High School

72 Ty'Quavian Jones, OL, 6-4, 270, Hampton County High School

74 John Laster, OL, 6-2, 250, Strom Thurmond High School

75 Aiden Thorn, K/P, 6-0, 180, Cane Bay High School

80 Chandler Guthrie, WR, 6-0, 180, Gilbert High School

81 Will Haunert, TE, 6-4, 215, Camden High School

82 Max Clyburn, TE, 6-4, 250, Brookland-Cayce High School

84 J.J. Brown, WR, 6-3, 180, Myrtle Beach High School

88 Nyren Bowman, WR, 6-1, 215, Scott's Branch High School

92 Matthew Ponkow, DL, 6-2, 220, Bishop England High School

98 George Handley, DL, 5-11, 245, Carolina Forest High School

99 Joshua Simpkins, DL, 6-4, 250, North Augusta High School

Touchtown Engergy Bowl by The Numbers

6-foot-6 – The height of the tallest player selected DL Eli Herndon (Chapman)

– The height of the tallest player selected DL Eli Herndon (Chapman) 16 – Number of defensive backs selected, the most of any position

– Number of defensive backs selected, the most of any position 19 – Schools with two players

– Schools with two players 25 – The number of players from Class 4A, the most represented at the Bowl

– The number of players from Class 4A, the most represented at the Bowl 335 lbs. – The weight of the largest selected player DL Jackson Glenn (Orangeburg-Wilkinson)

Mr. South Carolina Football

At halftime of the Touchstone Energy Bowl, the S.C. Athletic Coaches Association will announce the 2026 Mr. Football.

The award recognizes the Palmetto State’s top high school player for his performance both on and off the field.

The finalists for the award will be announced Oct. 30.

PAST WINNERS

1991 – RB Jumpity Springster (Stratford)

1992 – RB Stephen Davis (Spartanburg)

1993 – DT Jeff Coleman (Gaffney)

1994 – RB Anthony Downs (Berea)

1995 – WR Jermale Kelley (Berea)

1996 – OL Kyle Young (Daniel)

1997 – DB Chris Hope (Rock Hill)

1998 – RB Derek Watson (Palmetto)

1999 – QB Mark Logan (Greenwood)

2000 – WR Roscoe Crosby (Union)

2001 – DE Moe Thompson (Stratford)

2002 – QB Eric McCollum (Camden)

2003 – QB Trey Elder (J.F. Byrnes)

2004 – QB J.B. Melton (Myrtle Beach)

2005 – DB Prince Miller (J.F. Byrnes)

2006 – QB Malcolm Long (Gaffney)

2007 – QB Richard Mounce (Blythewood)

2008 – CB Stephon Gilmore (South Pointe)

2009 – RB Marcus Lattimore (J.F. Byrnes)

2010 – DE Jadeveon Clowney (South Pointe)

2011 – WR Shaq Roland (Lexington)

2012 – WR Tramel Terry (Goose Creek)

2013 – QB Jacob Park (Stratford)

2014 – RB Matt Colburn (Dutch Fork)

2015 – RB Tavien Feaster (Spartanburg)

2016 – QB Gage Moloney (Northwestern)

2017 – QB Dakereon Joyner (Fort Dorchester)

2018 – DE Zacch Pickens (T.L. Hanna)

2019 – QB Luke Doty (Myrtle Beach)

2020 – DL Tyrion Ingram Dawkins (Gaffney)

2021 – LB Jaylen Sneed (Hilton Head Island)

2022 – DL Xzavier McLeod (Camden)

2023 – OL Josiah Thompson (Dillon)

2024 – QB Will Wilson (Richland Northeast)

2025 – S Tamarion Watkins (Northwestern)

2025 Mr. Football winner safety Tamarian Watkins of Northwestern | Touchstone Energy Bowl