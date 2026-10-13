South Carolina High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Oct. 12, 2026)

The home stretch of the South Carolina high school football regular season is here with region play in full bloom.

With three weeks remaining, only four teams still have aspirations for perfection. Dutch Fork, Daniel and James Island remain entrenched in the Top 10 while No. 14 Strom Thurmond is the lone Class 2A school in the poll.

A perfect season is nothing new for the Silver Foxes. Since head coach Tom Knotts’ arrival in 2010, they have posted undefeated seasons in 2016, 2018-20 and 2024.

Daniel posted undefeated seasons in 2020, 2021 and 202. James Island’s last state championship team in 1974 went perfect, while the 1968 state championship team for Strom Thurmond was 12-0-1.

Here are the latest High School On SI South Carolina high school football Top 25 rankings:

Here are the latest High School On SI South Carolina high school football Top 25 rankings:

1. Dutch Fork (7-0)

Previous rank: No. 1

Last week: Defeated Chapin 21-8

This week: vs. River Bluff

The Silver Foxes improved to 51-2 in region play since 2015. They look to revert back to their dominant selves against a Gators’ team on a 5-game winning streak.

2. Northwestern (6-1)

Previous rank: No. 2

Last week: Defeated then-No. 3 Dorman 35-19

This week: vs. Spartanburg

Shrine Bowl quarterback Xavier Means threw three touchdown passes and added a Houdini-like escape for a 20-yard touchdown run. Wide receiver Malik Ratliff caught two touchdown passes and rushed for another score, while Daylen Shankle added two rushing touchdowns.

3. James Island (7-0)

Previous rank: No. 4

Last week: Defeated Stall 56-0

This week: vs. Ashley Ridge

Quarterback Brooks Dantzler threw for 243 yards and four touchdowns, while Tru Wallace Gordon recorded 10 tackles on defense. It was the most lopsided victory in the series for the Trojans.

4. Gaffney (6-1)

Previous rank: No. 5

Last week: Defeated Greer 48-0

This week: vs. Travelers Rest

The Indians' ground game piled up 375 yards and eight rushing touchdowns among seven players. Amire White rushed for 109 yards, while Kareem Shaw scored twice.

Had a solid night Friday going 9/9 220 yds 2 passing td and 1 rushing td 1 half of football and most of all got the team win and we’re now 6-1 on season and 2-0 in region ready to continue to build as we focus on our next opponent @GaffneyFootball @Coach_VanHorn @IndianNupe… pic.twitter.com/YxqxSAHQGq — Corey Taylor Jr (@corey_qb1) October 11, 2026

5. Dorman (6-1)

Previous rank: No. 3

Last week: Lost 35-19 to No. 2 Northwestern

This week: at No. 8 Boiling Springs

Nick Means' 17-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter proved to be the difference for the Cavaliers. They now face Northwestern for the first time since 2020 with the all-time series tied 3-3.

6. Westside (6-1)

Previous rank: No. 8

Last week: Defeated Easley 55-3

This week: vs. Fountain Inn

Kaiden Minter accounted for a rushing touchdown and a passing touchdown for the Rams, who now play their second consecutive region road game.

7. Daniel (7-0)

Previous rank: No. 9

Last week: Defeated Seneca 45-0

This week: at Pickens

The well-rested Lions opened Region 1-4A play by scoring their most points since a 76-0 shutout of West-Oak on Oct. 7, 2022. Quarterback Jace Grass threw for 275 yards and five touchdowns to five different receivers.

8. J.F. Byrnes (5-2)

Previous rank: No. 11

Last week: Defeated Mauldin 42-21

This week: at Woodmont

Running back David Segarra III rushed for 151 yards and two touchdowns, while fellow senior Jacobi Fuller added 78 rushing yards and two scores for the Rebels.

9. Rock Hill (5-2)

Previous rank: No. 7

Last week: Lost 30-23 in overtime to then-No. 21 Boiling Springs

This week: at Fort Mill

The Bearcats have dropped two of their last three games following a 4-0 start.

10. South Pointe (4-2)

Previous rank: No. 10

Last week: Defeated then-No. 6 Indian Land 35-20

This week: at Catawba Ridge

The Stallions avoided what would have been their first three-game losing streak since their inaugural season in 2006.

11. Berkeley (6-1)

Previous rank: No. 12

Last week: Defeated then-No. 18 Carolina Forest 36-24

This week: vs. Goose Creek

The Stags rolled past the Warriors to open Region 6-5A play. Quarterback Henry Rivers accounted for 288 total yards and two touchdowns, while the defense collected four interceptions.

12. Indian Land (5-2)

Previous rank: No. 6

Last week: Lost 35-20 to then-No. 10 South Pointe

This week: versus Lake Wylie

The Warriors look to rebound after squandering a 13-point lead to South Pointe.

13. T.L. Hanna (6-1)

Previous rank: No. 13

Last week: Defeated Laurens 57-26

This week: at Greenwood

DeMarcus Duck rushed for 115 yards and a touchdown and added a touchdown reception to lead the Yellow Jackets.

14. Strom Thurmond (7-0)

Previous rank: No. 15

Last week: Defeated American Leadership Academy-Lexington 64-0

This week: at Pelion

Zy Rouse rushed for 200 yards and three touchdowns, while the Rebels' defense held Silver Bluff to 61 total yards. Strom Thurmond owns a state-best 17-game winning streak.

15. Hilton Head Island (6-1)

Previous rank: No. 14

Last week: Did not play

This week: vs. May River

The Seahawks improved to 4-0 on the road this season as quarterback Derrick Ranizewski threw two first-half touchdown passes.

16. North Augusta (6-1)

Previous rank: No. 16

Last week: Did not play

This week: vs. South Aiken

The visitors came out on top in the battle of the Yellow Jackets. North Augusta's defense and special teams accounted for all 11 of its second-half points with two safeties, an interception return for a touchdown by Deante Darden and a PAT.

17. Lugoff-Elgin (6-1)

Previous rank: No. 17

Last week: Defeated A.C. Flora 13-0

This week: vs. Dreher

The Demons were missing five starters following their loss to Wren. Placekicker Wyatt Rabon kicked three first-half field goals against the Redhawks.

18. Boiling Springs (6-1)

Previous rank: No. 21

Last week: Defeated then-No. 7 Rock Hill 30-23 in overtime

This week: vs. No. 3 Dorman

The Bulldogs are 3-0 all-time against the Bearcats and will look to rebound from their first loss of the season.

19. Camden (5-2)

Previous rank: No. 19

Last week: Did not play

This week: vs. Brookland-Cayce

Quarterback Greyson Rimpf threw for 178 yards and two touchdowns, while Aeden Manning rushed for two scores as the Bulldogs improved to 2-0 in region play.

20. Hanahan (6-1)

Previous rank: No. 20

Last week: Defeated North Charleston 56-0

This week: Georgetown

The Hawks fell to 0-5 all-time against the defending Class 3A state champions. Running back Nevaehus Gourdine rushed for 67 yards, including a 42-yard run on one of his two touchdowns.

21. Fort Mill (6-1)

Previous rank: No. 22

Last week: Defeated Spartanburg 31-7

This week: vs. No. 7 Rock Hill

The Yellow Jackets lost offensive lineman Smith Stapleton to an injury that required emergency ambulance assistance, delaying the game for nearly 20 minutes. Quarterback Harper Love threw for 123 yards and two touchdowns as Fort Mill held a second-half lead before Dorman rallied.

22. South Florence (6-2)

Previous rank: No. 24

Last week: Defeated St. James 51-3

This week: Did not play

After an 0-2 start, the Bruins have regrouped under first-year head coach Scott Braswell with six consecutive victories. Running back Cameron James surpassed 1,000 rushing yards last week, but quarterback De'eric Davis stole the show with five touchdown passes on 10-of-12 passing.

Davey Green South Florence 6’5

Defensive End 2028 mid season highlights pic.twitter.com/rDazoIDpcf — Davey Green (@Lilfyde10) October 9, 2026

23. Wren (7-1)

Previous rank: No. 25

Last week: Defeated Emerald 37-30

This week: at Palmetto

The Hurricanes make their first appearance in the Top 25 this season after extending their winning streak to six games.

24. Loris (6-1)

Previous rank: No. 23

Last week: Did not play

This week: at Hartsville

The Lions collected three interceptions, including one Evins Bellamy returned for a touchdown. Makel Stephens rushed for 128 yards and a touchdown.

25. Carolina Forest (5-2)

Previous rank: No. 18

Last week: Lost 36-24 to then-No. 12 Berkeley

This week: at Socastee (Oct. 15)

The Panthers picked up their 17th consecutive victory over a region opponent.

DROPPED OUT: NONE