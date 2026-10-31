South Carolina High School Football Scores - October 30
Final scores from South Carolina high school football games on Friday, October 30.
South Carolina High School Football Scores - October 30
Hartsville 42, Darlington 28
Augusta Eagles 38, Georgia Force Christian 6
Westwood 50, Richland Northeast 25
Colleton Prep Academy 38, Cross 16
(#15) Gaffney 28, Greenville 27
Woodmont 29, J.L. Mann 16
York 52, Lake Wylie 31
Palmetto Christian Academy 41, Cathedral Academy 20
Dillon 29, East Clarendon 13
Conway 45, West Florence 34
Calhoun Academy 69, Orangeburg Prep 16
Southside Christian 28, Mountain View Prep 10
River Bluff 28, Lexington 14
Clinton 43, Woodruff 21
Wilson Hall 34, Northside Christian Academy 9
Branchville 35, Bethune-Bowman 6
Whale Branch 53, Allendale-Fairfax 0
Andrews 28, Hannah-Pamplico 27
Scott’s Branch 42, Edisto 8
Calhoun County 32, Barnwell 7
Fairfield Central 56, Lewisville 14
St. Joseph’s Catholic 56, West-Oak 13
Batesburg-Leesville 49, Ridge Spring-Monetta 6
(#20) Berkeley 62, Socastee 28
Chester 28, Andrew Jackson 27
Saluda 49, Silver Bluff 14
(#5) Irmo 73, Fox Creek 0
Fountain Inn 66, Easley 13
(#3) Dorman 31, Spartanburg 14
(#24) Bamberg-Ehrhardt 51, Denmark-Olar 0
Lee Central 38, McBee 8
Hillcrest 27, Mauldin 7
Bishop England 31, Hanahan 14
North Augusta 35, Midland Valley 27
(#2) Dutch Fork 49, White Knoll 7
Crestwood 55, Lakewood 6
Latta 28, Green Sea Floyds 14
Porter-Gaud 31, Pinewood Prep 21
Greenwood 47, Laurens 21
Gilbert 42, Lower Richland 22
Woodland 34, Timberland 16
Ben Lippen 45, Augusta Christian 7
(#22) Summerville 50, Ashley Ridge 20
Walhalla 14, Southside 12
Crescent 48, Pendleton 6
Eau Claire 50, Whitmire 22
Cross 31, St. John’s 0
Chapman 51, Broome 0
Carolina Forest 41, Cane Bay 12
Travelers Rest 26, Wade Hampton 21
(#12) Sumter 56, Spring Valley 7
Dixie 34, Ware Shoals 7
Dorchester Academy 56, Holly Hill Academy 8
Marlboro County 21, Manning 14
(#7) Fort Mill 44, (#6) Boiling Springs 10
Abbeville 35, Ninety Six 0
Johnsonville 42, Kingstree 14
Aiken 46, South Aiken 28
McCormick 64, Thornwell 6
John Paul II 52, Cardinal Newman 6
Myrtle Beach 55, North Myrtle Beach 21
(#10) James Island 59, West Ashley 6
Patrick Henry Academy 30, St. John’s Christian Academy 8
Wilson 18, (#17) South Florence 13
Westside 28, T.L. Hanna 21
Catawba Ridge 19, Clover 14
Jefferson Davis Academy 51, Andrew Jackson Academy 0
C.A. Johnson 56, Clear Dot Charter 14
Waccamaw 40, Lake City 24
Lee Academy 29, Carolina Academy 0
Florence Christian 34, Thomas Sumter Academy 20
(#14) Indian Land 49, Nation Ford 0
(#25) Hilton Head Island 49, Beaufort 12
Blackville-Hilda 44, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 8
Powdersville 42, Palmetto 14
(#21) Strom Thurmond 56, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 27
Baptist Hill 64, Military Magnet Academy 6
(#16) James F. Byrnes 49, Eastside 7
Lake Marion 28, Academic Magnet 14
Mid-Carolina 43, Newberry 14
Buford 36, Great Falls 14
(#1) Northwestern 44, (#8) Rock Hill 0
Cheraw 48, Central 34
Loris 42, Aynor 8
Greenwood Christian 48, Spartanburg Day 7
Christ Church Episcopal 50, Union County 16
Hampton County 21, Hardeeville 14
Swansea 45, Brookland-Cayce 28
Lugoff-Elgin 42, Lancaster 13
Philip Simmons 42, Battery Creek 33
Carvers Bay 46, Hemingway 6
Lamar 29, Chesterfield 6
Richard Winn Academy 28, Laurens Academy 24
Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917