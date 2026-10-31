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South Carolina High School Football Scores - October 30

See final scores from the final weekend in October
Jack Butler|
The Dorman football team huddle up prior to game.
The Dorman football team huddle up prior to game. | Dorman High School

Final scores from South Carolina high school football games on Friday, October 30.

South Carolina High School Football Scores - October 30

Hartsville 42, Darlington 28

Augusta Eagles 38, Georgia Force Christian 6

Westwood 50, Richland Northeast 25

Colleton Prep Academy 38, Cross 16

(#15) Gaffney 28, Greenville 27

Woodmont 29, J.L. Mann 16

York 52, Lake Wylie 31

Palmetto Christian Academy 41, Cathedral Academy 20

Dillon 29, East Clarendon 13

Conway 45, West Florence 34

Calhoun Academy 69, Orangeburg Prep 16

Southside Christian 28, Mountain View Prep 10

River Bluff 28, Lexington 14

Clinton 43, Woodruff 21

Wilson Hall 34, Northside Christian Academy 9

Branchville 35, Bethune-Bowman 6

Whale Branch 53, Allendale-Fairfax 0

Andrews 28, Hannah-Pamplico 27

Scott’s Branch 42, Edisto 8

Calhoun County 32, Barnwell 7

Fairfield Central 56, Lewisville 14

St. Joseph’s Catholic 56, West-Oak 13

Batesburg-Leesville 49, Ridge Spring-Monetta 6

(#20) Berkeley 62, Socastee 28

Chester 28, Andrew Jackson 27

Saluda 49, Silver Bluff 14

(#5) Irmo 73, Fox Creek 0

Fountain Inn 66, Easley 13

(#3) Dorman 31, Spartanburg 14

(#24) Bamberg-Ehrhardt 51, Denmark-Olar 0

Lee Central 38, McBee 8

Hillcrest 27, Mauldin 7

Bishop England 31, Hanahan 14

North Augusta 35, Midland Valley 27

(#2) Dutch Fork 49, White Knoll 7

Crestwood 55, Lakewood 6

Latta 28, Green Sea Floyds 14

Porter-Gaud 31, Pinewood Prep 21

Greenwood 47, Laurens 21

Gilbert 42, Lower Richland 22

Woodland 34, Timberland 16

Ben Lippen 45, Augusta Christian 7

(#22) Summerville 50, Ashley Ridge 20

Walhalla 14, Southside 12

Crescent 48, Pendleton 6

Eau Claire 50, Whitmire 22

Cross 31, St. John’s 0

Chapman 51, Broome 0

Carolina Forest 41, Cane Bay 12

Travelers Rest 26, Wade Hampton 21

(#12) Sumter 56, Spring Valley 7

Dixie 34, Ware Shoals 7

Dorchester Academy 56, Holly Hill Academy 8

Marlboro County 21, Manning 14

(#7) Fort Mill 44, (#6) Boiling Springs 10

Abbeville 35, Ninety Six 0

Johnsonville 42, Kingstree 14

Aiken 46, South Aiken 28

McCormick 64, Thornwell 6

John Paul II 52, Cardinal Newman 6

Myrtle Beach 55, North Myrtle Beach 21

(#10) James Island 59, West Ashley 6

Patrick Henry Academy 30, St. John’s Christian Academy 8

Wilson 18, (#17) South Florence 13

Westside 28, T.L. Hanna 21

Catawba Ridge 19, Clover 14

Jefferson Davis Academy 51, Andrew Jackson Academy 0

C.A. Johnson 56, Clear Dot Charter 14

Waccamaw 40, Lake City 24

Lee Academy 29, Carolina Academy 0

Florence Christian 34, Thomas Sumter Academy 20

(#14) Indian Land 49, Nation Ford 0

(#25) Hilton Head Island 49, Beaufort 12

Blackville-Hilda 44, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 8

Powdersville 42, Palmetto 14

(#21) Strom Thurmond 56, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 27

Baptist Hill 64, Military Magnet Academy 6

(#16) James F. Byrnes 49, Eastside 7

Lake Marion 28, Academic Magnet 14

Mid-Carolina 43, Newberry 14

Buford 36, Great Falls 14

(#1) Northwestern 44, (#8) Rock Hill 0

Cheraw 48, Central 34

Loris 42, Aynor 8

Greenwood Christian 48, Spartanburg Day 7

Christ Church Episcopal 50, Union County 16

Hampton County 21, Hardeeville 14

Swansea 45, Brookland-Cayce 28

Lugoff-Elgin 42, Lancaster 13

Philip Simmons 42, Battery Creek 33

Carvers Bay 46, Hemingway 6

Lamar 29, Chesterfield 6

Richard Winn Academy 28, Laurens Academy 24

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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