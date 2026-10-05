With a month remaining in the South Carolina high school football regular season, only 14 undefeated teams remain.

Top 25 teams Dutch Fork, Dorman, James Island, Strom Thurmond and Daniel are among that group, and all five remain firmly entrenched near the top of this week's rankings.

Most of the movement comes in the lower half of the Top 25. North Augusta and Carolina Forest both climb after continuing their strong play in region action, while Hanahan drops four spots after suffering its first loss of the season.

Wren makes its 2026 rankings debut behind a six-game winning streak, while South Florence returns to the Top 25 after rebounding from an 0-2 start with five consecutive victories.

Here are the latest High School On SI South Carolina high school football Top 25 rankings:

1. Dutch Fork (5-0)

Previous rank: No. 1

Last week: Defeated Lexington 28-7

This week: vs. Chapin

The Silver Foxes improved to 50-2 in region play since 2015. Shrine Bowl quarterback Jaxon Knotts and running back Quintin Wilson each accounted for two rushing touchdowns, while the defense collected three interceptions.

2. Northwestern (5-1)

Previous rank: No. 2

Last week: Defeated then-No. 18 Boiling Springs 58-3

This week: at No. 3 Dorman

Shrine Bowl quarterback Xavier Means threw three touchdown passes and added a Houdini-like escape for a 20-yard touchdown run. Wide receiver Malik Ratliff caught two touchdown passes and rushed for another score, while Daylen Shankle added two rushing touchdowns.

3. Dorman (6-0)

Previous rank: No. 3

Last week: Defeated No. 22 Fort Mill 28-24

This week: vs. No. 2 Northwestern

Nick Means' 17-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter proved to be the difference for the Cavaliers. They now face Northwestern for the first time since 2020 with the all-time series tied 3-3.

4. James Island (6-0)

Previous rank: No. 4

Last week: Defeated Fort Dorchester 56-0

This week: at Stall

Quarterback Brooks Dantzler threw for 243 yards and four touchdowns, while Tru Wallace Gordon recorded 10 tackles on defense. It was the most lopsided victory in the series for the Trojans.

5. Gaffney (4-1)

Previous rank: No. 5

Last week: Defeated Wade Hampton 54-7

This week: at Greer

The Indians' ground game piled up 375 yards and eight rushing touchdowns among seven players. Amire White rushed for 109 yards, while Kareem Shaw scored twice.

6. Indian Land (4-1)

Previous rank: No. 6

Last week: Did not play

This week: at No. 10 South Pointe, Oct. 8

The Warriors get an early start to Week 7 after coming off a bye.

7. Rock Hill (5-1)

Previous rank: No. 7

Last week: Defeated Spartanburg 42-23

This week: vs. No. 21 Boiling Springs

Senior Kaiden Watkins had his best performance since becoming the Bearcats' third starting quarterback this season, throwing for 250 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for another 115 yards.

8. Westside (5-1)

Previous rank: No. 8

Last week: Defeated Laurens 23-14

This week: at Easley

Kaiden Minter accounted for a rushing touchdown and a passing touchdown for the Rams, who now play their second consecutive region road game.

9. Daniel (6-0)

Previous rank: No. 9

Last week: Defeated Walhalla 70-0

This week: vs. Seneca

The well-rested Lions opened Region 1-4A play by scoring their most points since a 76-0 shutout of West-Oak on Oct. 7, 2022. Quarterback Jace Grass threw for 275 yards and five touchdowns to five different receivers.

10. South Pointe (3-2)

Previous rank: No. 10

Last week: vs. Clover

This week: vs. No. 6 Indian Land

The Stallions avoided what would have been their first three-game losing streak since their inaugural season in 2006.

11. J.F. Byrnes (4-2)

Previous rank: No. 11

Last week: Defeated Hillcrest 49-21

This week: vs. Mauldin

Running back David Segarra III rushed for 151 yards and two touchdowns, while fellow senior Jacobi Fuller added 78 rushing yards and two scores for the Rebels.

12. Berkeley (5-1)

Previous rank: No. 12

Last week: Defeated Wando 52-3

This week: at No. 18 Carolina Forest

The Stags rolled past the Warriors to open Region 6-5A play. Quarterback Henry Rivers accounted for 288 total yards and two touchdowns, while the defense collected four interceptions.

13. T.L. Hanna (5-1)

Previous rank: No. 13

Last week: Defeated Fountain Inn 22-14

This week: vs. Laurens

DeMarcus Duck rushed for 115 yards and a touchdown and added a touchdown reception to lead the Yellow Jackets.

14. Hilton Head Island (6-1)

Previous rank: No. 14

Last week: Defeated Lucy Beckham 14-0

This week: Did not play

The Seahawks improved to 4-0 on the road this season as quarterback Derrick Ranizewski threw two first-half touchdown passes.

15. Strom Thurmond (6-0)

Previous rank: No. 15

Last week: Defeated Silver Bluff 42-0

This week: vs. American Leadership Academy-Lexington

Zy Rouse rushed for 200 yards and three touchdowns, while the Rebels' defense held Silver Bluff to 61 total yards. Strom Thurmond owns a state-best 17-game winning streak.

16. North Augusta (5-1)

Previous rank: No. 17

Last week: Defeated then-No. 20 Irmo 25-16

This week: Did not play

The visitors came out on top in the battle of the Yellow Jackets. North Augusta's defense and special teams accounted for all 11 of its second-half points with two safeties, an interception return for a touchdown by Deante Darden and a PAT.

17. Lugoff-Elgin (5-1)

Previous rank: No. 19

Last week: Defeated Westwood 30-20

The Demons were missing five starters following their loss to Wren. Placekicker Wyatt Rabon kicked three first-half field goals against the Redhawks.

Wyatt Rabon with his 2nd FG of the night to extend @LE_FB1 lead to 13-0 over @WestwoodFB with 44.6 seconds left 1st quarter. pic.twitter.com/Agyim5Qwzr — Thomas Grant Jr. (@junebugnewyork) October 2, 2026

18. Carolina Forest (5-1)

Previous rank: No. 24

Last week: Defeated Goose Creek 41-6

This week: vs. No. 12 Berkeley

The Panthers picked up their 17th consecutive victory over a region opponent.

19. Camden (5-2)

Previous rank: No. 21

Last week: Defeated Gilbert 48-33

This week: Did not play

Quarterback Greyson Rimpf threw for 178 yards and two touchdowns, while Aeden Manning rushed for two scores as the Bulldogs improved to 2-0 in region play.

20. Hanahan (6-1)

Previous rank: No. 16

Last week: Lost to Oceanside Collegiate Academy 31-21

This week: at Oceanside Collegiate Academy

The Hawks fell to 0-5 all-time against the defending Class 3A state champions. Running back Nevaehus Gourdine rushed for 67 yards, including a 42-yard run on one of his two touchdowns.

21. Boiling Springs (5-1)

Previous rank: No. 18

Last week: Lost to No. 2 Northwestern 58-3

This week: at No. 7 Rock Hill

The Bulldogs are 3-0 all-time against the Bearcats and will look to rebound from their first loss of the season.

22. Fort Mill (5-1)

Previous rank: No. 22

Last week: Lost to No. 3 Dorman 28-24

This week: vs. No. 3 Dorman

The Yellow Jackets lost offensive lineman Smith Stapleton to an injury that required emergency ambulance assistance, delaying the game for nearly 20 minutes. Quarterback Harper Love threw for 123 yards and two touchdowns as Fort Mill held a second-half lead before Dorman rallied.

23. Loris (5-1)

Previous rank: No. 23

Last week: Defeated Darlington 21-20

This week: Did not play

The Lions collected three interceptions, including one Evins Bellamy returned for a touchdown. Makel Stephens rushed for 128 yards and a touchdown.

24. South Florence (5-2)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Last week: Defeated Conway 51-21

This week: vs. St. James

After an 0-2 start, the Bruins have regrouped under first-year head coach Scott Braswell with five consecutive victories. Running back Cameron James surpassed 1,000 rushing yards last week, but quarterback De'eric Davis stole the show with five touchdown passes on 10-of-12 passing.

25. Wren (6-1)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Last week: Defeated Powdersville 34-10

This week: vs. Emerald

The Hurricanes make their first appearance in the Top 25 this season after extending their winning streak to six games.

Dropped Out

Irmo, Wren