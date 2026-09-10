Three-Star RB Michael Martin II Transfers From Christ Church to Southside Christian

Star running back Michael Martin II has announced he is transferring from Christ Church Episcopal to Southside Christian, an in-state move between two South Carolina high school football programs.

Martin, a junior, announced the move Wednesday in a post on his X account.

"After careful consideration with my family, I have decided to transfer to Southside Christian School for the remainder of my high school career," Martin said in the post. "I'm grateful to Christ Church Episcopal School, my coaches, teachers and everyone who has supported me during my time here. I will always appreciate the relationships and experiences I've had.

"This was not an easy decision, but I believe this is the best opportunity for me to continue growing both on and off the field and to pursue my goals."

The 5-foot-9, 195-pound three-star running back has drawn significant college interest. Martin has offers from Georgia Tech, Duke, Cincinnati, Syracuse, Wake Forest, East Carolina, Appalachian State, UNLV, Miami (Ohio) and Samford.

Martin's Eligibility at Southside Christian Remains Unclear

It was not immediately clear when Martin will be eligible to play for Southside Christian following the midseason transfer.

Christ Church Episcopal and Southside Christian compete in different classifications and are not scheduled to play each other during the 2026 season.

Martin's transfer comes after Christ Church opened the season 0-3. In those three games, Martin rushed 53 times for 172 yards, averaging 3.2 yards per carry.

Southside Christian is off to a 2-1 start. The Sabres already have two running backs — Jaylen Samuels and Aaron Gilliam — who have rushed for more than 200 yards this season.

Martin Had Breakout Sophomore Season

Martin established himself as a standout during his sophomore season at Christ Church in 2025.

He rushed for 1,425 yards and 30 touchdowns while averaging 5.5 yards per carry. Martin also caught 12 passes for 131 yards.

In the Cavaliers' 47-7 victory over Walhalla in the first round of the state playoffs, Martin rushed 20 times for 153 yards and three touchdowns while catching two passes for 20 yards.

Christ Church's season ended with a 40-37 loss to Woodruff in the second round. The Cavaliers emphasized their passing attack in that game, throwing for 380 yards. Martin rushed 17 times for 40 yards and two touchdowns.

Martin Made Immediate Impact as Freshman

Martin also led Christ Church in rushing as a freshman, finishing with 676 yards and eight touchdowns. He added 12 receptions for 96 yards.

Through his first two full high school seasons, Martin rushed for 2,101 yards and 38 touchdowns before beginning his junior season this fall.

Now Martin will continue his high school career at Southside Christian, where the three-star prospect joins a Sabres team that has won two of its first three games.