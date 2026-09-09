Vote: Who Was the South Carolina High School Football Player of the Week? (Aug. 31-Sept. 5)

Week 3 of the South Carolina high school football season produced standout performances on offense, defense and special teams across the state.

Here are the 15 nominees for the High School On SI South Carolina High School Football Player of the Week. Read about each candidate below, then cast your vote.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Wyatt Mazza of Mid-Carolina.

Voting concludes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Sept. 13. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Luc Trans, May River

Trans passed for 132 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 90 yards and a touchdown in a 56-38 win over Mountain View Prep.

Terry Cantlow, Dreher

Cantlow caught six passes for 175 yards and a school-record five TDs in Dreher's win over Lakewood.

Caleb Egbon, North Central

Egbon, a freshman, returned an interception 71 yards for a TD and a fumble 19 yards for another score in North Central's 56-8 win over Buford. He also recorded seven tackles and went 8-for-8 on extra points.

Corey Murphy, Lugoff-Elgin

Murphy returned an interception 92 yards for a TD and a fumble 48 yards for another score in Lugoff-Elgin's win over Nation Ford.

Tristan Daniels, Saluda

Daniels rushed 23 times for 214 yards and four TDs and caught two passes for 46 yards in Saluda's win over Batesburg-Leesville.

Aaron Gilliam, Southside Christian

Gilliam threw for 137 yards and two TDs, rushed for 88 yards, intercepted a pass and blocked a field-goal attempt in Southside Christian's 24-0 win over Laurens.

Sam Holliday, Fountain Inn

Holliday completed 16-of-25 passes for 238 yards and three TDs and rushed 21 times for 103 yards in Fountain Inn's win over Hillcrest.

Xavier Sammet, Greer

Sammet completed 17-of-20 passes for 294 yards and five TDs and rushed four times for 51 yards and another score in Greer's 59-13 win over Blue Ridge.

Cameron James, South Florence

James rushed 26 times for 191 yards and a TD and caught one pass for 14 yards in South Florence's 41-23 win over Ashley Ridge.

Ayden Scott, Loris

Scott, a junior quarterback, completed 9-of-11 passes for 344 yards and four TDs with one interception in Loris' 49-0 win over South Columbus. Two of his TD passes covered 86 and 73 yards.

Cholly Williams, Orangeburg Prep

Williams completed 14-of-19 passes for 401 yards and five TDs and rushed five times for 27 yards in Orangeburg Prep's 55-30 win over Clarendon Hall.

Nigel Lightner, Rock Hill

Lightner recorded 10 tackles and two interceptions in Rock Hill's 33-15 win over Hilton Head Island.

Gavin Champion, Camden

Champion recorded 11 tackles, a fumble recovery, a pass breakup and a tackle for loss on defense in Camden's win over Hartsville. He also caught a 65-yard TD pass.

Carson Roberts, Marlboro County

Roberts, a freshman wide receiver, caught TD passes of 61 and 43 yards in Marlboro County's 28-21 win over Crestwood.

Bear Woods, Westside

Woods, a sophomore quarterback, completed 16-of-24 passes for 174 yards and four TDs in Westside's 41-24 win over Mauldin.