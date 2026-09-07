Iowa High School Standout Isaiah Grant Picks Up Surprise On-Site Power Four Offer

One of the top uncommitted Iowa high school football prospects landed a surprise on-site visit over the weekend.

Isaiah Grant, a junior at Sioux City East High School, was in Lincoln, Nebraska to watch the Huskers earn a 49-21 victory over Ohio.

While checking out what Nebraska has to offer, Grant received a bit of a surprise.

“ALL GLORY TO GOD!,” Grant posted on X (formerly known as Twitter). “Blessed to receive an offer from (Nebraska).”

During his sophomore season, Grant caught 47 passes for 734 yards, scoring eight touchdowns. He averaged 15.6 yards per reception for the Black Raiders.

Sioux City East Junior Standout Isaiah Grant ‘Surprised’ By Offer From Big Ten Program

“I was super surprised,” Grant said in an interview with Hail Varsity after the offer came in from Nebraska. “We try not to expect anything when we go on these visits. I was just thankful and surprised.

“I would say (the Huskers) are a good contender. That was a really good visit that we went on, definitely opened up our eyes towards considering them more.”

Top Recruit Holds Offers From Schools Such As Oregon, Iowa, Iowa State

Grant currently holds offers from eight schools. Those include Georgia Tech, Illinois, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Wisconsin and Oregon to go along with the offer from Nebraska. The offer from the Ducks, another Big Ten program, came in over the summer for Grant.

According to 247Sports, Grant is the No. 3 player in Iowa high school football for the Class of 2028, and the No. 38 wide receiver in the country. The 247Sports Composite recruiting rankings have Grant ranked fourth in Iowa, 38th at wide receiver and 247th overall for his class.

Sioux City East Off To 2-0 Season To Start The Year

Sioux City East opened the 2026 Iowa high school football season with a 47-0 victory over Sioux City North, besting Norwalk this past Friday night, 34-3. The Black Raiders will host Sioux City Bishop Heelan in a meeting of Top 25 teams ranked by High School On SI Iowa.

It was a strong day for the Nebraska passing attack vs. Ohio with Grant in attendance. The Huskers threw for 275 yards and three touchdowns from Anthony Colandrea, as Mekhi Nelson, Kwazi Gilmer and Jamal Rule each caught a touchdown. Gilmer and Jacory Barney, Jr. both had five receptions, as seven different players had a reception from Colandrea.