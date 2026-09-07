South Carolina High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Sept. 7, 2026)

The Labor Day weekend saw a trio of newcomers make their 2026 debuts in the High School On SI South Carolina high school football Top 25 rankings.

Lugoff-Elgin, Carolina Forest and Hanahan enter the rankings after each opened the season 3-0.

Elsewhere, Gaffney cracks the Top 5, while undefeated James Island makes another big jump heading into its bye week.

Here are this week's High School On SI South Carolina high school football Top 25 rankings:

1. Dutch Fork (2-0)

Previous rank: No. 1

The four-time defending Class 5A champions play their home opener, where they have won 20 consecutive games.

This week: vs. Lucy Beckham

2. South Pointe (2-0)

Previous rank: No. 2

The Stallions put the Palmetto State’s longest active winning streak at 16 games on the line in hostile territory against a crosstown rival.

This week: at No. 6 Rock Hill

3. Northwestern (2-1)

Previous rank: No. 3

The Trojans enter an off week having scored 120 points in their last two games.

This week: Bye

4. Dorman (2-0)

Previous rank: No. 4

The Cavaliers head to The Reservation seeking their third straight win in the series.

This week: at No. 5 Gaffney

5. Gaffney (3-0)

Previous rank: No. 6

The backfield duo of Irmo transfer Amire White and Kendaris Bailey has combined for 451 yards and seven touchdowns.

This week: vs. No. 4 Dorman

6. Rock Hill (3-0)

Previous rank: No. 7

Without starting quarterback Jonah Young, the Bearcats still managed another Top 25 win on the road.

This week: vs. No. 2 South Pointe

7. James Island (3-0)

Previous rank: No. 11

The Trojans have defeated three straight Top 25 opponents to open the season. They face their biggest test so far Sept. 18 against Summerville.

This week: Bye

8. Summerville (2-1)

Previous rank: No. 5

The Green Wave try to bounce back after their nine-game home winning streak was snapped with a one-point loss to West Charlotte.

This week: at Berkeley

9. J.F. Byrnes (1-1)

Previous rank: No. 8

The Rebels are 14-1 all-time against Friday’s opponent, Greer.

This week: vs. Greer

10. T.L. Hanna (3-0)

Previous rank: No. 10

The Yellow Jackets pulled off a come-from-behind win at White Knoll to remain undefeated.

This week: vs. Wren

11. Indian Land (2-1)

Previous rank: No. 13

The Warriors look to improve to 3-0 this season against North Carolina teams.

This week: vs. Trinity Christian

12. Irmo (2-1)

Previous rank: No. 9

The Yellow Jackets face another home test after two straight lopsided road wins.

This week: vs. Wilson

13. Westside (2-1)

Previous rank: No. 15

Quarterback Bear Woods has thrown 11 touchdown passes in three games.

This week: at Hillcrest

14. Daniel (3-0)

Previous rank: No. 17

Senior running back Damien Curry has five touchdowns on just 21 carries.

This week: at Greenville

15. Berkeley (3-0)

Previous rank: No. 18

Defensive end Chance Coleman leads the Stags with four sacks. Berkeley has outscored its first three opponents 80-15.

This week: vs. No. 8 Summerville

16. Oceanside Collegiate Academy (1-2)

Previous rank: No. 14

The Landsharks avoided their first 0-3 start in school history with a 24-17 win over Ridge View.

This week: at Ashley Ridge

17. Sumter (2-1)

Previous rank: No. 19

The Gamecocks posted their eighth straight win over West Florence.

This week: at Crestwood

18. Strom Thurmond (2-0)

Previous rank: No. 20

The Rebels look to improve to 3-0 for the first time since 2017.

This week: vs. Batesburg-Leesville

19. Loris (2-0)

Previous rank: Not ranked

The Lions have outscored their first two opponents 153-7. Running back Makel Stephens had a season-high 175 yards against South Columbus.

This week: at North Myrtle Beach

20. Hilton Head Island (2-1)

Previous rank: No. 16

The Seahawks look to bounce back after suffering their first loss of the season against Rock Hill.

This week: at Christ Church

21. Lugoff-Elgin (3-0)

Previous rank: Not ranked

The Demons are off to their best start since 1999.

This week: Bye

22. Camden (2-1)

Previous rank: No. 23

The Bulldogs bounced back from a three-point loss to Lugoff-Elgin with a 49-21 rout of Hartsville.

This week: vs. A.C. Flora

23. North Augusta (2-1)

Previous rank: No. 25

Quarterback Collin Tillman has thrown seven touchdown passes in his last two games.

This week: vs. Greenwood

24. Carolina Forest (3-0)

Previous rank: Not ranked

The Panthers scored 32 unanswered points to rally from a 14-0 deficit in last week’s win over New Hanover.

This week: at Myrtle Beach

25. Hanahan (3-0)

Previous rank: Not ranked

The Hawks are off to their best start since 2022 and are averaging 35 points per game.

This week: vs. Andrews

Dropped Out

Spartanburg

Ridge View

Greenwood

Gray Collegiate Academy