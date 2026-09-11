Baylor vs. Trinity Live Stream: How to Watch Top 25 High School Football Showdown

Two undefeated teams and two of the country's top high school football programs meet Friday night when Baylor travels from Chattanooga, Tennessee, to Louisville to face Trinity.

The interstate showdown features the No. 1 teams in Tennessee and Kentucky, according to MaxPreps, and both enter with 3-0 records.

Baylor is No. 6 nationally in the High School On SI Power 25, while Trinity is our No. 1 team in Kentucky.

The matchup also features one of the country's most accomplished running backs in Baylor senior David Gabriel Georges.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at Trinity High School, and the game will stream live on the NFHS Network.

How to Watch Baylor vs. Trinity

What: Baylor Red Raiders at Trinity Shamrocks

When: Friday, Sept. 11

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Where: Trinity High School, Louisville, Kentucky

Live stream: NFHS Network

WATCH LIVE: Baylor vs. Trinity on the NFHS Network

NFHS subscription required to watch. High School On SI is an NFHS Network affiliate and may earn a commission from subscriptions.

Baylor Brings One of Nation's Best Running Backs

Baylor's offense revolves around Georges, the reigning MaxPreps National Player of the Year.

The five-star Tennessee commit has rushed for nearly 500 yards through Baylor's first three games and has scored seven touchdowns.

Georges scored three times last week as Baylor defeated its opponent 51-33.

He isn't the Red Raiders' only major college prospect.

Mississippi commit Keegan Croucher is another important piece of the Baylor lineup, while four-star junior wide receiver Antwaun Adams gives the offense another high-level playmaker.

Baylor enters Friday averaging 42 points per game.

The Red Raiders' perfect record now faces perhaps its biggest test against a Trinity program that has been even more productive offensively.

Trinity Has Been Rolling

Trinity is averaging 47 points per game during its 3-0 start.

The Shamrocks are coming off an impressive 31-14 victory over Cincinnati power Archbishop Moeller, giving Trinity another significant result against an opponent from outside Kentucky.

Senior running back Jamaurion Berry helps lead the Trinity ground game. Berry enters Friday averaging 8.4 yards per rushing attempt.

Trinity's schedule has been constructed to test the Shamrocks beyond Kentucky's borders, and Baylor provides another major challenge.

The Shamrocks also get the advantage of playing Friday's game in Louisville.

Tennessee's Best Meets Kentucky's Best

The combination of rankings, records and star players makes Baylor-Trinity one of Friday's best high school football games anywhere in the country.

Neither team has lost.

Both are averaging more than 40 points.

And both enter ranked No. 1 in their respective states.

For Baylor, a road victory would strengthen the Red Raiders' national profile and give Georges another opportunity to showcase his ability against an elite opponent.

For Trinity, beating Baylor would add another major interstate victory only one week after knocking off Moeller.

Fans unable to attend Friday's matchup in Louisville can watch Baylor-Trinity live on the NFHS Network.

High School On SI will provide national high school football coverage throughout the 2026 season, including scores, rankings, recruiting news and top performances.