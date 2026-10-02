McCallie vs. Baylor Live Stream: How to Watch No. 6 Red Raiders in Rivalry Game

One of Tennessee's premier high school football rivalries returns Friday night.

McCallie travels across Chattanooga to face undefeated Baylor in a matchup that annually carries championship implications.

Baylor enters 6-0 and ranked No. 6 in the latest High School On SI Power 25 national rankings.

The Red Raiders strengthened their position last week with a dominant 45-17 victory over previously unbeaten Montgomery Bell Academy.

McCallie enters 3-3 and will be trying to shake up both the rivalry and Tennessee's Division II-AAA race.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at Baylor, and the game will stream live on the NFHS Network.

How to Watch McCallie vs. Baylor

What: McCallie Blue Tornado at No. 6 Baylor Red Raiders

When: Friday, Oct. 2

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Baylor School, Chattanooga, Tennessee

Live stream: NFHS Network

WATCH LIVE: McCallie vs. Baylor on the NFHS Network

NFHS subscription required to watch. High School On SI is an NFHS Network affiliate and may earn a commission from subscriptions.

Baylor Keeps Passing Tests

Baylor's schedule hasn't offered many opportunities to relax.

The Red Raiders opened the season with a 28-24 victory over defending Division II-AAA champion Brentwood Academy and have continued stacking victories against high-level competition.

Last week's game against Montgomery Bell Academy was supposed to provide another major test.

Baylor turned it into a rout.

The Red Raiders built a 38-3 halftime lead and rolled to a 45-17 victory.

Five-star running back David Gabriel Georges rushed for 87 yards and two touchdowns on just eight carries.

The result kept Baylor at No. 6 in the High School On SI national rankings.

Rivalry Game Gives McCallie a Major Opportunity

McCallie's 3-3 record doesn't diminish the significance of Friday's matchup.

This is Baylor-McCallie.

The two Chattanooga programs have spent years competing for state championships, elite recruits and local bragging rights.

High School On SI identified this matchup before the season as one of Tennessee's 15 must-see games of 2026, noting that it could provide a preview of another postseason meeting.

Baylor won last year's meeting 56-35.

The Red Raiders enter this year's game in stronger form, but rivalry games have a way of ignoring what happened in September.

Baylor Chasing 7-0 Start

Baylor has reached the midpoint of its season without a loss.

A victory over McCallie would make the Red Raiders 7-0 while adding another rivalry win to a résumé that already includes several quality opponents.

McCallie has an entirely different opportunity.

A road victory over the No. 6 team in the country would instantly change the direction of its season.

That makes Friday about more than a rivalry.

For Baylor, it's another step toward a potential championship season. For McCallie, it's a chance to disrupt one.

High School On SI will provide Tennessee high school football coverage throughout the 2026 season, including scores, rankings and top performances.