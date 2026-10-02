McCallie at Baylor Live Updates: Tennessee High School Football

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Two of Tennessee's most prominent high school football programs meet Friday night when Baylor hosts longtime rival McCallie at Heywood Stadium in a matchup with plenty at stake.

The rivalry has become one of the state's premier high school football showdowns, and this year's meeting has national attention as the MaxPreps Game of the Week. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EDT.

Preview

Who: McCallie (Chattanooga, Tenn.) at Baylor (Chattanooga, Tenn.)

When: 7 p.m. ET local

Where: Heywood Stadium, Chattanooga, Tennessee

Livestream: MaxPreps Game of the Week

The two programs are headed in opposite directions entering Friday night, with Baylor riding high at 6-0 while McCallie has fallen to 3-3 after opening the season 3-0. The Blue Tornado lost to Loudon Sports Academy 35-25 last weekend, following losses to Mallard Creek of North Carolina, 38-0, and Ensworth of Nashville, 28-21, three weeks ago in the region opener.

Baylor, meanwhile, is riding an 18-game winning streak dating to last season. The Red Raiders have been an offensive juggernaut, scoring at least 35 points in every game this season. They rolled to a 45-17 victory over Montgomery Bell Academy last week and previously routed the same Loudon squad that beat McCallie 37-12 on Aug. 28.

The centerpiece of Baylor's high-powered offense is senior running back David Gabriel Georges, a Tennessee commit who has rushed for 852 yards and 15 touchdowns through six games. Four-star Ole Miss quarterback commit Keegan Croucher gives the Red Raiders another major weapon, while four-star tight end Braxton Rein creates another difficult matchup for the McCallie defense.

McCallie's offense is led by junior quarterback Louis Fortier, who has thrown for more than 1,500 yards and 12 touchdowns. Sophomore receiver Levi Scott III has topped 400 receiving yards and has three touchdown catches.

With two elite programs separated by only a few miles, a packed Heywood Stadium and a long history of memorable meetings, you can't underestimate McCallie based on record alone, but Baylor isn't just seeking statewide glory this time around. The Red Raiders are up to No. 6 in the latest High School On SI national rankings, and even a Blue Tornado might not be a match for this team.

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