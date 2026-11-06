Official Tennessee High School Football Playoff Brackets 2026: First-Round Matchups and State Championship Schedule

The road to the Tennessee high school football state championships begins Friday, Nov. 6, as teams across the state open the 2026 postseason with their sights set on Chattanooga.

The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association has released its official playoff brackets for all nine classifications, setting the stage for four weeks of elimination football before the BlueCross Bowl state championships at Finley Stadium.

The championship games are scheduled for Dec. 3-5, when Tennessee will crown six Division I champions and three Division II champions.

Some of the state's most successful programs are back in the postseason, including Maryville, Oakland, Alcoa, South Pittsburg, Baylor, McCallie and Brentwood Academy.

There are also plenty of challengers hoping to make their own championship runs, including undefeated Baylor in Division II-AAA and several teams that dominated their regions during the regular season.

Division I features six classifications, ranging from Class 1A through Class 6A. Division II, which includes private schools competing in the TSSAA's separate championship structure, features Classes A, AA and AAA.

First-round games begin Friday night, with most scheduled for 7 p.m. local time. The postseason continues throughout November before the championship games in Chattanooga.

Here is a classification-by-classification guide to the official 2026 Tennessee high school football playoff brackets, including notable opening-round matchups and direct links to each tournament.

Tennessee Class 6A High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 6A features many of Tennessee's largest schools and several programs with extensive championship histories.

Maryville begins its postseason against Jefferson County, while Oakland travels to Lebanon in one of the opening round's more intriguing matchups.

Dobyns-Bennett hosts Oak Ridge, bringing together two of East Tennessee's most recognizable football programs.

Other notable matchups include Riverdale against Cookeville, Ravenwood against Cane Ridge and Houston against Germantown.

The classification also features Brentwood, Collierville, Science Hill, Whitehaven and several other programs capable of making deep postseason runs.

Notable Class 6A First-Round Matchups — Nov. 6

Jefferson County at Maryville

Oakland at Lebanon

Oak Ridge at Dobyns-Bennett

Cookeville at Riverdale

Hardin Valley Academy at Science Hill

Cane Ridge at Ravenwood

Germantown at Houston

Bartlett at Whitehaven

White Station at Collierville

Rossview at Brentwood

The Class 6A tournament concludes with the state championship game Saturday, Dec. 5, at Finley Stadium.

Tennessee Class 5A High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 5A features several of Tennessee's strongest programs, including Sevier County, Powell, Page, Beech and Knoxville Central.

Sevier County opens against West, while Powell hosts Morristown West.

Page begins its postseason against Portland, and Beech faces Hillsboro.

Other notable matchups include Nolensville against Hendersonville and Munford against Dickson County.

The classification features several teams with impressive regular-season records, including Page, Powell, Beech, Kirkwood and Munford.

Notable Class 5A First-Round Matchups — Nov. 6

West at Sevier County

Morristown West at Powell

Portland at Page

Hillsboro at Beech

Hendersonville at Nolensville

Dickson County at Munford

Tullahoma at Rhea County

Lawrence County at Walker Valley

Brighton at Henry County

Northeast at Memphis Central

The Class 5A state championship is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 4.

Tennessee Class 4A High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 4A includes several established championship contenders, led by Alcoa, Greeneville and Anderson County.

Alcoa opens its postseason against Cherokee, while Greeneville hosts Fulton.

Anderson County travels to Seymour, and Elizabethton faces Gibbs.

Macon County begins its playoff run against East Ridge, while Pearl-Cohn hosts Montgomery Central.

The bracket also includes Marshall County, Haywood, Red Bank and Springfield.

Notable Class 4A First-Round Matchups — Nov. 6

Cherokee at Alcoa

Fulton at Greeneville

Anderson County at Seymour

Elizabethton at Gibbs

East Ridge at Macon County

Montgomery Central at Pearl-Cohn

White House at Marshall County

Livingston Academy at Red Bank

South Gibson at Haywood

Creek Wood at Springfield

The Class 4A state championship is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5.

Tennessee Class 3A High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 3A features a competitive field that includes Westview, Dyersburg, Fairview, Unicoi County and several other regional contenders.

Unicoi County opens against McMinn Central, while Dyersburg hosts Raleigh-Egypt.

Westview begins its postseason against Wooddale, and Fairview faces Stratford.

Other notable matchups include Meigs County against Chuckey-Doak, Tyner Academy against Watertown and Melrose against Covington.

Giles County and Forrest received opening-round byes in their portions of the bracket.

Notable Class 3A First-Round Matchups — Nov. 6

McMinn Central at Unicoi County

Sequatchie County at Chattanooga Prep

Chuckey-Doak at Meigs County

Watertown at Tyner Academy

Kingston at Gatlinburg-Pittman

Raleigh-Egypt at Dyersburg

Stratford at Fairview

Covington at Melrose

Wooddale at Westview

Waverly Central at Whites Creek

The Class 3A championship is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 4.

Tennessee Class 2A High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 2A features several familiar postseason contenders, including Marion County, Huntingdon, Gordonsville and East Nashville.

Marion County begins its playoff run against Trousdale County, while Huntingdon hosts Memphis Business Academy.

Gordonsville faces Grundy County, and East Nashville opens against Mount Pleasant.

Other notable matchups include Bledsoe County against Jackson County, Milan against Mitchell and Fairley against Union City.

Notable Class 2A First-Round Matchups — Nov. 6

Trousdale County at Marion County

Memphis Business Academy at Huntingdon

Grundy County at Gordonsville

Mount Pleasant at East Nashville

Jackson County at Bledsoe County

Mitchell at Milan

Union City at Fairley

Polk County at Happy Valley

South Greene at Tellico Plains

York Institute at Cannon County

The Class 2A state championship is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5.

Tennessee Class 1A High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 1A includes several programs with rich championship traditions, including South Pittsburg, McKenzie, Coalfield and Fayetteville.

South Pittsburg opens its postseason against Red Boiling Springs, while McKenzie hosts Huntland.

Coalfield begins against Hampton, and Fayetteville faces Wayne County.

Cornersville, which completed an undefeated regular season, hosts McEwen.

Other notable matchups include Cosby against Midway, Greenback against Cloudland and South Fulton against Oakhaven.

Notable Class 1A First-Round Matchups — Nov. 6

Red Boiling Springs at South Pittsburg

Huntland at McKenzie

Hampton at Coalfield

Wayne County at Fayetteville

McEwen at Cornersville

Midway at Cosby

Cloudland at Greenback

Oakhaven at South Fulton

Dresden at Westwood

Sale Creek at Jo Byrns

The Class 1A state championship is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 4.

Tennessee Division II-AAA High School Football Playoff Bracket

Division II-AAA features several of Tennessee's most prominent private-school football programs, including Baylor, Brentwood Academy, McCallie, Montgomery Bell Academy and Memphis University School.

Baylor enters the postseason undefeated at 10-0 and received a first-round bye.

Brentwood Academy, Briarcrest Christian, Lipscomb Academy and Ensworth also received opening-round byes.

The first round features Memphis University School against Montgomery Bell Academy, Christ Presbyterian Academy against Christian Brothers and Father Ryan against McCallie.

The Division II-AAA tournament is one of the most competitive championship races in Tennessee, with several programs accustomed to playing deep into November.

Division II-AAA First-Round Matchups — Nov. 6

Christ Presbyterian Academy at Christian Brothers

Memphis University School at Montgomery Bell Academy

Father Ryan at McCallie

Baylor, Briarcrest Christian, Lipscomb Academy, Ensworth and Brentwood Academy received first-round byes.

The Division II-AAA state championship is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 3.

Tennessee Division II-AA High School Football Playoff Bracket

Division II-AA features Battle Ground Academy, Christian Academy of Knoxville, Franklin Road Academy, Goodpasture Christian and several other contenders.

Battle Ground Academy opens against Knoxville Webb, while Christian Academy of Knoxville hosts Pope John Paul II.

Franklin Road Academy faces Boyd Buchanan, and Goodpasture takes on Lakeway Christian.

Other first-round games include Lausanne against Davidson Academy and Knoxville Grace Christian against Northpoint Christian.

Division II-AA First-Round Matchups — Nov. 6

Davidson Academy at Lausanne

Lakeway Christian at Goodpasture

Pope John Paul II at Christian Academy of Knoxville

Franklin Grace at Evangelical Christian School

Knoxville Webb at Battle Ground Academy

St. George's at Silverdale Academy

Boyd Buchanan at Franklin Road Academy

Northpoint Christian at Knoxville Grace Christian

The Division II-AA championship is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 3.

Tennessee Division II-A High School Football Playoff Bracket

Division II-A features Nashville Christian, Middle Tennessee Christian, University School of Jackson and several other programs hoping to reach Chattanooga.

Nashville Christian, Middle Tennessee Christian and University School of Jackson received first-round byes.

Trinity Christian opens against Providence Academy, while Jackson Christian faces Ezell-Harding.

Other opening-round games include Providence Christian against Donelson Christian, Concord Christian against Fayette Academy and Friendship Christian against Franklin Christian.

Division II-A First-Round Matchups — Nov. 6

Providence Academy at Trinity Christian

Ezell-Harding at Jackson Christian

Donelson Christian at Providence Christian

Fayette Academy at Concord Christian

Franklin Christian at Friendship Christian

Nashville Christian, Middle Tennessee Christian and University School of Jackson received first-round byes.

The Division II-A state championship is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 3.

Tennessee SEEC Football Playoff Bracket

The Southeast Education and Exhibition Conference (SEEC) football tournament is a separate postseason competition from the nine TSSAA championship classifications.

Its championship matchup is already set, with Freedom Cowboys facing South Haven Christian on Friday, Nov. 6.

Freedom Cowboys advanced with a 58-43 semifinal victory over Tennessee Heat, while South Haven Christian defeated Christian Community 62-32.

South Haven Christian enters the championship game undefeated, while Freedom Cowboys is looking to complete its postseason run with a title.

SEEC Championship — Nov. 6

South Haven Christian at Freedom Cowboys

SEEC Semifinal Results

Freedom Cowboys 58, Tennessee Heat 43

South Haven Christian 62, Christian Community 32

When Are the 2026 Tennessee High School Football State Championships?

The TSSAA BlueCross Bowl state championships are scheduled for Dec. 3-5 at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga.

The three Division II championships are scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 3.

The Division I Class 1A, 3A and 5A championship games follow Friday, Dec. 4.

The Division I Class 2A, 4A and 6A championship games conclude the postseason Saturday, Dec. 5.

Where Are the Tennessee High School Football State Championships Played?

All nine TSSAA championship games will be played at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga.

The venue will host three days of championship football, bringing together teams from across Tennessee to determine the state's 2026 champions.

What's Next in the Tennessee High School Football Playoffs?

The first round of the TSSAA playoffs begins Friday, Nov. 6, with teams across the state competing for the opportunity to advance.

The second round follows Nov. 13, with additional elimination games scheduled Nov. 20 and the state semifinals Nov. 27.

The postseason concludes Dec. 3-5, when nine TSSAA state champions will be crowned in Chattanooga.

High School On SI will continue updating the official Tennessee high school football playoff brackets with final scores, upcoming matchups and championship information throughout November and December.