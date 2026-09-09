The Most Memorable Moments of All Time on NFL Kickoff Night

The 2026 NFL officially kicks off on Wednesday when the Seahawks host the Patriots in a Super Bowl LX rematch . This past year’s Super Bowl between the two teams might have been a dud, but they should be in for a more exciting matchup this time around.

Since 2002 when the NFL began holding an annual kickoff game days before the rest of Week 1 gets underway, there have been a number of iconic moments and performances to start the season. As the Seahawks prepare to raise the banner at Lumen Field, here’s a look back at the most memorable moments on NFL kickoff night.

Best performance: Peyton Manning vs. Ravens (2013)

There has been no greater opening night performance than that from Peyton Manning in 2013. Manning got revenge on Baltimore for its double-overtime victory in the divisional round the previous winter by throwing for 462 yards and seven touchdowns, tying the single-game passing touchdown record that is shared with seven other signal-callers (Drew Brees, Nick Foles, Joe Kapp, George Blanda, Adrian Burk, Y.A. Tittle and Sid Luckman). It not only kicked off the season, but began a record-breaking campaign for Manning, who would break the single-season passing yards and touchdowns record on the way to reaching the Super Bowl, where the Broncos fell to the Seahawks and the Legion of Boom.

Seven years ago today, Peyton opened the season with SEVEN touchdown passes. @Broncos (Sept. 5, 2013) pic.twitter.com/k5MIqziY4s — NFL Legacy (@NFLLegacy) September 5, 2020

Best rushing performance: Marshawn Lynch vs. Packers (2014)

Following their dominant Super Bowl XLVIII victory over the Broncos, the Seahawks kicked off the 2014 campaign with another assertive victory, this time taking down the Packers 36–16. Marshawn Lynch returned to “Beastmode” form right away in the win, carrying the ball 20 times for 110 yards and two touchdowns at an average of 5.5 yards per carry.

Best receiving performance: Julio Jones vs. Eagles (2018)

The Eagles beat the Falcons again to kick off the 2018 season, a rematch of their 2017 divisional round clash, but still struggled to contain star receiver Julio Jones. In the matchup, Jones proved exactly why he graced the cover of Sports Illustrated’s “The Best Issue” the previous November by recording 10 catches for 169 yards, on his way to leading the NFL in receiving yards for the second time that season. Had he managed to secure his feet in bounds on the Falcons’ final attempt for a game-winning score, it would have been an even more epic performance.

Best rookie performance: Kareem Hunt vs. Patriots (2017)

Kareem Hunt’s first NFL game almost turned into a nightmare when he fumbled on his first carry. Fortunately, the Chiefs trusted him with the ball again as Hunt went on to produce one of the greatest opening night performances by a rookie—or any player. The Toledo product tallied 246 yards and three touchdowns from scrimmage as Kansas City took down the reigning champions 42–27. Hunt averaged 8.7 yards per carry, and his night was highlighted by a 78-yard catch and run for a touchdown.

Fantasy darling: Rob Gronkowski vs. Steelers (2015)

Rob Gronkowski started off the 2015 season hot, helping the Patriots earn a 28–21 victory over the Steelers by notching five catches for 94 yards and three touchdowns. It was the beginning of a stellar year for Gronk, who was a first-team All-Pro and the No. 1 tight end in fantasy football that season.

Best QB showdowns

Tom Brady and Dak Prescott kicked off the 2021 season with an epic showdown as the two quarterbacks combined for 782 yards, seven touchdowns and three picks. Brady, who threw for 379 yards, four touchdowns and two picks, led a vintage game-winning field goal drive in the final minute to fend off the Cowboys. Had then-Cowboys kicker Greg Zuerlein not uncharacteristically missed three kicks, Dallas might have pulled off the upset. Instead, they fell victim to another clutch moment from the G.O.A.T.

Ten years prior, the NFL had another epic quarterback showcase, featuring two Hall of Fame quarterbacks in Aaron Rodgers and Drew Brees, who combined for 731 yards, six touchdowns and no picks in the Packers’ 42–34 win. The Packers got off to an early 14–0 lead, one the Saints could not overcome. For Rodgers, the reigning Super Bowl MVP, it was the start of his first MVP season as the Packers went 15–1.

Best defensive effort: Bills vs. Matthew Stafford, Rams offense (2022)

The Rams faced the Bills on opening night following their Super Bowl LVI win over the Bengals, and Buffalo got the better of them. The Bills sacked Matthew Stafford seven times, picked him off three times and held the Rams to 243 total yards of offense while coasting to a 31–10 victory. It was a sign of things to come for the Rams, who finished the season 5–12, by far their worst year in the Sean McVay era.

Best historical tribute: Packers vs. Bears (2019)

The reigning Super Bowl champions have played on NFL kickoff night in every season since 2004 except for in 2019, when the league decided to begin its 100th season by featuring its oldest rivalry, Packers-Bears.

The game began with a montage of the NFL’s greatest moments, players and coaches through its first century, as well as then-NBC analysts Cris Collinsworth, Al Michaels and Michele Tafoya dressed in a 1920s theme. As for the actual gameplay, the Packers defeated the Bears 10–3 , and while there were no 60-minute men , helmet-less players, or player-coaches, the low-scoring affair made for a fitting tribute to the NFL’s early days, which often were low-scoring, defensive contests.

Most appearances by a QB for multiple teams: Kerry Collins

Throughout the 2000s, there was one recurring face at quarterback on NFL kickoff night—Kerry Collins. Collins isn’t the only quarterback that’s started three NFL kickoff games, but he is the only signal-caller who has done so for three different teams. He appeared with the Giants on the NFL’s first official kickoff night in 2002, throwing three interceptions in a three-point loss to the Jeff Garcia-led 49ers.

Three years later, Collins put in a much better performance while leading the Raiders, throwing for three touchdowns to no interceptions while connecting with star receiver Randy Moss on five receptions for 130 yards and a touchdown. Still, the Raiders fell to the Patriots 30-20.

Even when Collins appeared one final time on kickoff night in 2009, he still couldn’t get his first win in the opening game. Collins and the Titans fell to the Steelers 13–10 as he threw for 244 yards, one touchdown and one pick.

Worst gaffes: Eagles vs. Cowboys (2025)

The 2025 kickoff game might have been close, but it wasn’t pretty. Between Jalen Carter getting ejected before the first snap of the season for spitting, a handful of CeeDee Lamb drops costing the Cowboys in the 24–20 loss, and both teams combining for just three points in the second half, the first game of the 2025 campaign had more than its fair share of sloppy moments. The game, however, was apt for a kickoff showdown between two bitter NFC East rivals.

Beautiful throw by Dak that is dropped by CeeDee Lamb.. 3rd drop of the night for Lamb pic.twitter.com/rTpzJ8TU85 — Rate the Refs (@Rate_the_Refs) September 5, 2025