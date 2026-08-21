Peyton Manning’s Son Makes Official High School Football Debut for Baylor

The pass went about six yards. A modest gain, hardly enough to cue the fight song. Except for the last name attached to the pass.

Marshall Manning Continues Family Quarterback Tradition

Marshall Manning, the freshman son of Peyton Manning, made his first official varsity appearance for Baylor School on Thursday night against Brentwood Academy, two weeks after getting his first taste of high school football in a preseason scrimmage against Buford.

Marshall entered midway through the second quarter of the nationally televised ESPN2 matchup and rolled to his right before completing a short pass for roughly six yards. His work was brief, as expected for a freshman behind four-star Ole Miss commit Keegan Croucher, but iit marked another football milestone for a family that has produced plenty of them.

Marshall wears No. 16, just as his father did at Tennessee, and is the latest quarterback on a family tree that includes grandfather Archie, uncle Eli and his cousin Arch. It makes you wonder who's QB1 at the annual family Thanksgiving game.

David Gabriel Georges Takes Over for Baylor

But if Marshall was the curiosity that drew us in Thursday night, David Gabriel Georges was the show.

The five-star Tennessee commit finished with 250 yards from scrimmage. He had 172 rushing, 78 receiving, and scored three touchdowns as Baylor pulled away for a 38-20 victory. All three scores came in the fourth quarter as DGG turned a tight game into a comfortable season-opening win.

It was a fitting start for the No. 2 running back in the Class of 2027, according to 247Sports. Georges rushed for 1,756 yards and 27 touchdowns last season and helped Baylor finish 12-0 with a state championship.

Baylor entered the season with expectations extending well beyond Thursday night's opener and Georges showed why the Red Raiders remain equipped for another title run. With Croucher directing the offense and Georges capable of changing a game as both a runner and receiver, Baylor has two established offensive weapons ahead of Manning. For the freshman quarterback, that should provide time to develop without being asked to carry the offense before he is ready.

Lightning Ends Baylor-Brentwood Academy Rematch Early

The rematch of that championship game technically didn't make it all the way to the finish. With just over a minute remaining, officials ended the game because of lightning in the Chattanooga area. By then, Baylor had seen enough, as had everyone else who was waiting for the next Manning.

Marshall Manning has his first varsity completion. Strike up the band.