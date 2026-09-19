Skip to main content
High School

Tennessee High School Football Final Scores - September 18

See final scores from throughout the state
Jack Butler|
Lipscomb Academy's Drew Rempel (7) runs the ball before being tackled by Ensworth's Daniel Maumus (2) during a TSSAA high school football game on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026, in Nashville, Tenn.
Lipscomb Academy's Drew Rempel (7) runs the ball before being tackled by Ensworth's Daniel Maumus (2) during a TSSAA high school football game on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026, in Nashville, Tenn. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The 2026 Tennessee high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has final scores.

Tennessee High School Football Final Scores - September 18

Wayne County 21, Hollow Rock-Bruceton Central 9

Collinwood 35, Loretto 28

Asheville Christian Academy 24, Copper Basin 22

Notre Dame 56, Providence Christian Academy 14

Howard Tech 36, Cumberland County 26

(#11) Ravenwood 56, Franklin 0

Dresden 10, Ripley 7

Cornersville 48, Eagleville 27

Dyersburg 49, Bolivar Central 28

(#18) Beech 42, Upperman 19

Crockett County 62, Hardin County 7

Trinity Christian Academy 52, Harding Academy 6

Mt. Juliet 45, Jefferson County 45

Dickson County 32, Northwest 7

Lexington 42, Chester County 7

(#12) Alcoa 70, Union County 7

Summertown 30, Scotts Hill 7

Sweetwater 23, Roane County 20

Grace Christian Academy 45, Webb 10

Hillsboro 34, Glencliff 0

Grace Christian Academy 35, Columbia Academy 7

Bledsoe County 42, York Institute 21

Greenfield 6, Fulton County 0

Christian Academy of Knoxville 44, Silverdale Academy 13

Freedom Cowboys 30, East Central HomeSchool 6

Pearl-Cohn 56, Kenwood 0

Nashville Christian 48, Mt. Juliet Christian Academy 0

Memphis Central 49, Brighton 17

Creek Wood 47, Battle Creek 40

Claiborne 13, Johnson County 8

McMinn County 40, Soddy Daisy 0

Melrose 44, Wooddale 0

St. George's 30, North Panola 12

Unicoi County 36, Happy Valley 29

Boyd-Buchanan 35, Chattanooga Christian 13

Tennessee 44, Virginia High 6

McKenzie 56, Camden Central 8

Hickman County 20, Montgomery Central 18

Father Ryan 46, Memphis University School 41

Gordonsville 42, Cannon County 7

Springfield 27, East Nashville Magnet 26

(#9) Page 21, Henry County 16

McEwen 7, Houston County 0

Spring Hill 36, Maplewood 12

(#8) Lipscomb Academy 49, (#5) Ensworth 14

Warren County 41, Hixson 12

Nolensville 31, Tullahoma 0

Knoxville Central 34, Clinton 7

Riverside 39, Mt. Pleasant 12

(#13) Maryville 49, Farragut 0

Bradley Central 21, Red Bank 20

Columbia Central 45, Lawrence County 7

Oakdale 32, Sunbright 6

Mallard Creek 38, (#4) McCallie 0

Rossview 27, West Creek 6

Independence 56, Coffee County Central 14

Lebanon 49, Station Camp 14

Milan 55, Gibson County 8

Fulton 37, Heritage 17

Cleveland 35, Oak Ridge 14

Peabody 41, Douglass 8

Richland 44, Community 7

Dobyns-Bennett 35, Morristown-Hamblen East 7

(#14) Montgomery Bell Academy 34, (#7) Knoxville Catholic 7

Tennessee Heat 48, CSTHEA 6

Waverly Central 34, East Hickman County 0

Jellico 36, Hampton 22

Donelson Christian Academy 36, Franklin Christian Academy 19

Union City 15, Halls 14

Lake County 41, Gleason 0

Gibbs 28, South-Doyle 7

Lincoln County 42, Summit 21

Overton 47, Manassas 8

South Fulton 38, Perry County 14

Lakeland Preparatory 47, Fayette Ware 0

Loudon 35, Stone Memorial 21

Christian Community 43, Zion Christian Academy 12

Seymour 17, Volunteer 14

White County 27, Livingston Academy 14

Northeast 23, Lawson 14

Cane Ridge 62, Overton 35

Fairview 27, Stewart County 9

(#25) Munford 38, Haywood 14

Cookeville 43, Wilson Central 0

Clarksville 49, McGavock 0

West Ridge 49, Daniel Boone 28

Evangelical Christian 35, Tipton-Rosemark Academy 3

Liberty Creek 14, Whites Creek 10

Walker Valley 49, Ooltewah 0

Marion County 20, Chattanooga Prep 12

Rockwood 47, Harriman 20

Greenback 30, Oliver Springs 0

Powell 42, Karns 0

Antioch 33, Centennial 10

Harpeth 61, Sycamore 30

Jackson North Side 50, Dyer County 14

South Greene 29, Chuckey-Doak 28

Collierville 55, Arlington 7

Northpoint Christian 18, Mitchell 12

Gallatin 23, (#20) Green Hill 21

(#10) Brentwood 43, Shelbyville Central 13

Middlesboro 55, Cloudland 24

Lenoir City 28, East Hamilton 21

Covington 64, Obion County 13

(#2) Brentwood Academy 43, (#21) Christian Brothers 7

Coalfield 62, Midway 20

Tyner Academy 44, Marshall County 29

Ezell-Harding Christian 47, Jo Byrns 36

Huntingdon 37, Jackson Central Merry 0

Gatlinburg-Pittman 38, Pigeon Forge 13

Huntland 33, Moore County 12

Monterey 55, Red Boiling Springs 8

Kirby 48, Ridgeway 0

Grundy County 77, Pickett County 6

White Station 21, Cordova 7

Trousdale County 34, Clay County 0

Meigs County 42, Polk County 0

(#3) Briarcrest Christian 49, St. Benedict at Auburndale 0

Sevier County 28, David Crockett 7

Humboldt 54, West Carroll 0

Westview 57, McNairy Central 0

Macon County 42, DeKalb County 0

Franklin Road Academy 21, Davidson Academy 0

Halls 48, William Blount 14

Goodpasture Christian 34, Pope John Paul II 31

Hendersonville 49, Hunters Lane 20

Watertown 7, White House-Heritage 0

East Robertson 29, Kirkwood 21

Forrest 47, Fayetteville 0

Austin-East 41, Brainerd 6

Bolton 12, Millington Central 8

Greenbrier 35, Portland 28

Sequatchie County 31, Cascade 14

Lakeway Christian Academy 28, Rhea County 0

Middle Tennessee Christian 50, Concord Christian 14

Hancock County 22, Unaka 8

MASAE 46, Hillcrest 0

Jackson Christian 35, Fayette Academy 16

(#23) Houston 38, Bartlett 35

Raleigh-Egypt 16, Hamilton 0

Tellico Plains 40, Oneida 7

Anderson County 21, Carter 14

Elizabethton 37, Cherokee 15

East Ridge 54, Chattanooga Central 0

Grace Baptist Academy 33, Sale Creek 14

Cumberland Gap 24, Wartburg Central 18

Smith County 28, Jackson County 14

McMinn Central 22, Scott 17

(#1) Baylor 42, Christ Presbyterian Academy 0

(#24) Greeneville 76, Sullivan East 8

Whitwell 61, Lookout Valley 0

South Pittsburg 62, Franklin County 14

Northview Academy 28, Grainger 18

Fairley 56, Bluff City 6

West 56, Campbell County 13

University School of Jackson 49, First Assembly Christian 6

Add us as a preferred source on Google

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published
Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

Share on XFollow @Butler917
Home/Tennessee