Tennessee High School Football Final Scores - September 18
The 2026 Tennessee high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has final scores.
Tennessee High School Football Final Scores - September 18
Wayne County 21, Hollow Rock-Bruceton Central 9
Collinwood 35, Loretto 28
Asheville Christian Academy 24, Copper Basin 22
Notre Dame 56, Providence Christian Academy 14
Howard Tech 36, Cumberland County 26
(#11) Ravenwood 56, Franklin 0
Dresden 10, Ripley 7
Cornersville 48, Eagleville 27
Dyersburg 49, Bolivar Central 28
(#18) Beech 42, Upperman 19
Crockett County 62, Hardin County 7
Trinity Christian Academy 52, Harding Academy 6
Mt. Juliet 45, Jefferson County 45
Dickson County 32, Northwest 7
Lexington 42, Chester County 7
(#12) Alcoa 70, Union County 7
Summertown 30, Scotts Hill 7
Sweetwater 23, Roane County 20
Grace Christian Academy 45, Webb 10
Hillsboro 34, Glencliff 0
Grace Christian Academy 35, Columbia Academy 7
Bledsoe County 42, York Institute 21
Greenfield 6, Fulton County 0
Christian Academy of Knoxville 44, Silverdale Academy 13
Freedom Cowboys 30, East Central HomeSchool 6
Pearl-Cohn 56, Kenwood 0
Nashville Christian 48, Mt. Juliet Christian Academy 0
Memphis Central 49, Brighton 17
Creek Wood 47, Battle Creek 40
Claiborne 13, Johnson County 8
McMinn County 40, Soddy Daisy 0
Melrose 44, Wooddale 0
St. George's 30, North Panola 12
Unicoi County 36, Happy Valley 29
Boyd-Buchanan 35, Chattanooga Christian 13
Tennessee 44, Virginia High 6
McKenzie 56, Camden Central 8
Hickman County 20, Montgomery Central 18
Father Ryan 46, Memphis University School 41
Gordonsville 42, Cannon County 7
Springfield 27, East Nashville Magnet 26
(#9) Page 21, Henry County 16
McEwen 7, Houston County 0
Spring Hill 36, Maplewood 12
(#8) Lipscomb Academy 49, (#5) Ensworth 14
Warren County 41, Hixson 12
Nolensville 31, Tullahoma 0
Knoxville Central 34, Clinton 7
Riverside 39, Mt. Pleasant 12
(#13) Maryville 49, Farragut 0
Bradley Central 21, Red Bank 20
Columbia Central 45, Lawrence County 7
Oakdale 32, Sunbright 6
Mallard Creek 38, (#4) McCallie 0
Rossview 27, West Creek 6
Independence 56, Coffee County Central 14
Lebanon 49, Station Camp 14
Milan 55, Gibson County 8
Fulton 37, Heritage 17
Cleveland 35, Oak Ridge 14
Peabody 41, Douglass 8
Richland 44, Community 7
Dobyns-Bennett 35, Morristown-Hamblen East 7
(#14) Montgomery Bell Academy 34, (#7) Knoxville Catholic 7
Tennessee Heat 48, CSTHEA 6
Waverly Central 34, East Hickman County 0
Jellico 36, Hampton 22
Donelson Christian Academy 36, Franklin Christian Academy 19
Union City 15, Halls 14
Lake County 41, Gleason 0
Gibbs 28, South-Doyle 7
Lincoln County 42, Summit 21
Overton 47, Manassas 8
South Fulton 38, Perry County 14
Lakeland Preparatory 47, Fayette Ware 0
Loudon 35, Stone Memorial 21
Christian Community 43, Zion Christian Academy 12
Seymour 17, Volunteer 14
White County 27, Livingston Academy 14
Northeast 23, Lawson 14
Cane Ridge 62, Overton 35
Fairview 27, Stewart County 9
(#25) Munford 38, Haywood 14
Cookeville 43, Wilson Central 0
Clarksville 49, McGavock 0
West Ridge 49, Daniel Boone 28
Evangelical Christian 35, Tipton-Rosemark Academy 3
Liberty Creek 14, Whites Creek 10
Walker Valley 49, Ooltewah 0
Marion County 20, Chattanooga Prep 12
Rockwood 47, Harriman 20
Greenback 30, Oliver Springs 0
Powell 42, Karns 0
Antioch 33, Centennial 10
Harpeth 61, Sycamore 30
Jackson North Side 50, Dyer County 14
South Greene 29, Chuckey-Doak 28
Collierville 55, Arlington 7
Northpoint Christian 18, Mitchell 12
Gallatin 23, (#20) Green Hill 21
(#10) Brentwood 43, Shelbyville Central 13
Middlesboro 55, Cloudland 24
Lenoir City 28, East Hamilton 21
Covington 64, Obion County 13
(#2) Brentwood Academy 43, (#21) Christian Brothers 7
Coalfield 62, Midway 20
Tyner Academy 44, Marshall County 29
Ezell-Harding Christian 47, Jo Byrns 36
Huntingdon 37, Jackson Central Merry 0
Gatlinburg-Pittman 38, Pigeon Forge 13
Huntland 33, Moore County 12
Monterey 55, Red Boiling Springs 8
Kirby 48, Ridgeway 0
Grundy County 77, Pickett County 6
White Station 21, Cordova 7
Trousdale County 34, Clay County 0
Meigs County 42, Polk County 0
(#3) Briarcrest Christian 49, St. Benedict at Auburndale 0
Sevier County 28, David Crockett 7
Humboldt 54, West Carroll 0
Westview 57, McNairy Central 0
Macon County 42, DeKalb County 0
Franklin Road Academy 21, Davidson Academy 0
Halls 48, William Blount 14
Goodpasture Christian 34, Pope John Paul II 31
Hendersonville 49, Hunters Lane 20
Watertown 7, White House-Heritage 0
East Robertson 29, Kirkwood 21
Forrest 47, Fayetteville 0
Austin-East 41, Brainerd 6
Bolton 12, Millington Central 8
Greenbrier 35, Portland 28
Sequatchie County 31, Cascade 14
Lakeway Christian Academy 28, Rhea County 0
Middle Tennessee Christian 50, Concord Christian 14
Hancock County 22, Unaka 8
MASAE 46, Hillcrest 0
Jackson Christian 35, Fayette Academy 16
(#23) Houston 38, Bartlett 35
Raleigh-Egypt 16, Hamilton 0
Tellico Plains 40, Oneida 7
Anderson County 21, Carter 14
Elizabethton 37, Cherokee 15
East Ridge 54, Chattanooga Central 0
Grace Baptist Academy 33, Sale Creek 14
Cumberland Gap 24, Wartburg Central 18
Smith County 28, Jackson County 14
McMinn Central 22, Scott 17
(#1) Baylor 42, Christ Presbyterian Academy 0
(#24) Greeneville 76, Sullivan East 8
Whitwell 61, Lookout Valley 0
South Pittsburg 62, Franklin County 14
Northview Academy 28, Grainger 18
Fairley 56, Bluff City 6
West 56, Campbell County 13
University School of Jackson 49, First Assembly Christian 6
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Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917