Skip to main content
High School

Tennessee High School Football Final Scores - September 4

See results from Friday night's action
Jack Butler|
Southwind’s Khamoni Williams (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the game between Southwind High School and Houston High School in Germantown, Tenn., on September 4, 2026. Southwind defeated Houston 28-27.
Southwind’s Khamoni Williams (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the game between Southwind High School and Houston High School in Germantown, Tenn., on September 4, 2026. Southwind defeated Houston 28-27. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The 2026 Tennessee High School Football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has final scores from around the state.

Tennessee High School Football Final Scores - September 4

Middle Tennessee Christian 47, Rock Hill 7

(#1) Baylor 51, Rabun Gap-Nacoochee 33

Tupelo 49, (#14) Christ Presbyterian Academy 7

Hayesville 14, Copper Basin 8

Dobyns-Bennett 28, Gate City 21

Wooddale 42, Kingsbury 30

Bradley Central 43, Hardin Valley Academy 40

David Crockett 24, Morristown-Hamblen East 0

Cleveland 33, Tullahoma 0

Ripley 44, Lake County 13

Stone Memorial 50, Cumberland County 0

Greenfield 41, Hollow Rock-Bruceton Central 19

Halls 38, Bolivar Central 7

Grace Christian Academy 35, Okolona 6

Dresden 43, West Carroll 6

Jackson County 14, Clay County 6

Rockvale 37, LaVergne 6

East Nashville Magnet 52, Hillsboro 40

Anderson County 41, Fulton 18

(#7) Alcoa 49, Gibbs 21

Lawson 6, Stratford 0

Collinwood 24, Scotts Hill 0

Bartlett 28, Melrose 12

Upperman 30, Farragut 7

Warren County 41, Hunters Lane 12

Christian Community 41, Freedom Cowboys 30

(#23) Germantown 65, Sheffield 0

Westview 54, Marshall County 6

(#8) Maryville 54, Bearden 0

Riverside 28, Union City 13

Huntland 36, Community 0

Franklin 42, Shelbyville Central 0

Elizabethton 24, West Ridge 21

Pope John Paul II 31, Columbia Academy 7

Center Hill 43, Cordova 6

Clinton 42, William Blount 22

Macon County 40, Greenbrier 7

Eagleville 14, Tennessee Heat 7

Memphis Central 35, White Station 7

Carter 34, Union County 8

Hernando 49, Ridgeway 7

(#15) Montgomery Bell Academy 40, (#24) Franklin Road Academy 36

Ezell-Harding Christian 24, Franklin Christian Academy 14

Lakeland Preparatory 35, Millington Central 8

PURE Academy 42, Rosa Fort 36

Peabody 41, Gibson County 6

Maplewood 33, Cane Ridge 14

(#19) Briarcrest Christian 42, (#5) Ensworth 17

South-Doyle 35, Heritage 14

Lakeway Christian Academy 49, Boyd-Buchanan 0

(#10) Knoxville Catholic 21, (#11) Lipscomb Academy 20

Jellico 30, Jackson County 8

Franklin County 44, Howard Tech 0

Hampton 70, Sunbright 8

McEwen 26, East Hickman County 0

(#16) Riverdale 38, (#17) Blackman 14

Wartburg Central 22, Harriman 15

Antioch 45, West Creek 0

Station Camp 48, White House 16

Houston County 28, Waverly Central 20

Powell 24, Halls 0

Liberty Tech Magnet 44, Middleton 6

Covington 67, Douglass 14

Christian County 47, McKenzie 28

Gordonsville 43, Fayetteville 7

Arlington 41, Hamilton 0

Haywood 61, Craigmont 0

Summertown 21, Cascade 12

Lexington 33, Crockett County 21

Cornersville 64, Perry County 50

Twin Springs 34, Unaka 24

Silverdale Academy 27, Webb 26

Montgomery Central 34, Harpeth 33

South Haven Christian 52, CSTHEA 26

Nashville Christian 19, Donelson Christian Academy 12

Roane County 45, Loudon 21

Dyersburg 69, Camden Central 22

Forrest 54, Mt. Pleasant 26

White House-Heritage 10, Richland 7

Livingston Academy 23, Smith County 9

Lebanon 49, McGavock 14

Chester County 35, South Gibson 0

East Robertson 41, Jo Byrns 6

Jackson Christian 31, Evangelical Christian 21

Gallatin 24, Centennial 3

Christian Brothers 48, Lausanne Collegiate 21

Grundy County 62, Lookout Valley 0

Smyrna 22, (#3) Oakland 21

McCracken County 47, Northeast 39

Westmoreland 64, Red Boiling Springs 6

McNairy Central 20, Wayne County 14

Springfield 56, Portland 0

Sweetwater 42, Tellico Plains 6

Trousdale County 55, Innovation Academy 0

Cannon County 46, Pickett County 6

Trinity Christian Homeschool 61, Riverside Christian Academy 20

Tyner Academy 30, Red Bank 14

(#12) Whitehaven 29, Fairley 0

(#22) Collierville 35, Horn Lake 7

Christian Academy of Knoxville 31, Notre Dame 14

Coalfield 54, Rockwood 7

St. Joseph's Prep 31, (#2) Brentwood Academy 23

Tupelo Christian Prep 29, Northpoint Christian 22

Nolensville 41, Overton 0

East Ridge 63, Brainerd 6

Obion County 37, Gleason 8

Goodpasture Christian 55, Moore County 0

Liberty Creek 70, Sycamore 0

Chattanooga Prep 28, Hixson 0

University School of Jackson 35, Trinity Christian Academy 7

(#21) Green Hill 29, (#9) Ravenwood 28

Lewis County 52, Loretto 13

Unicoi County 34, Gatlinburg-Pittman 27

Brentwood 34, Summit 0

Mitchell 50, Bluff City 0

Rhea County 43, Ooltewah 13

St. George's 42, First Assembly Christian 0

Hardin County 31, Dyer County 28

Siegel 28, Stewarts Creek 0

DeKalb County 13, Watertown 7

Adamsville 34, Kossuth 7

(#13) Battle Ground Academy 49, (#20) Pearl-Cohn 6

Polk County 14, Sequoyah 6

(#4) McCallie 23, Father Ryan 16

ECCA 28, Providence Academy 7

Kirkwood 27, Kenwood 0

Concord Christian 56, King's Academy 26

(#25) Beech 27, Henry County 0

Lincoln County 48, Battle Creek 13

Spring Hill 57, Glencliff 0

Humboldt 59, South Fulton 28

Manassas 16, Westwood 13

Davidson Academy 33, Northwest 15

Soddy Daisy 39, Signal Mountain 14

Huntingdon 34, Milan 14

Clarksville 27, Rossview 0

Giles County 27, Lawrence County 20

Bolton 6, Fayette Ware 0

Coffee County Central 34, Wilson Central 3

Oak Ridge 56, Lenoir City 7

Jefferson County 29, Morristown-Hamblen West 27

White County 28, Cookeville 21

Union 42, Daniel Boone 0

Jackson Central Merry 28, Brighton 12

East Hamilton 54, Chattanooga Central 6

St. Benedict at Auburndale 37, Fayette Academy 10

Southwind 28, (#18) Houston 27

Columbia Central 48, Independence 7

Science Hill 43, Tennessee 33

Cosby 32, Cumberland Gap 20

(#6) Page 34, Hendersonville 3

Meigs County 34, York Institute 14

Happy Valley 49, Claiborne 6

Providence Christian Academy 35, Grace Baptist Academy 7

Greenback 54, Midway 19

Stewart County 35, Cheatham County Central 21

Fairview 47, Hickman County 6

Scott 33, Monterey 14

Volunteer 56, Grainger 28

Dickson County 35, Creek Wood 3

Oliver Springs 30, Oakdale 6

Cherokee 62, Sullivan East 39

Mt. Juliet 30, Friendship Christian 0

Grace Christian Academy 43, Chattanooga Christian 0

Karns 42, Campbell County 33

Marion County 48, Whitwell 0

Walker Valley 31, McMinn County 13

South Pittsburg 41, Sequatchie County 7

Bledsoe County 35, Oneida 13

Can't find a score? Search for it here.

Add us as a preferred source on Google

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published
Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

Share on XFollow @Butler917
Home/Tennessee