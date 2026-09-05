Tennessee High School Football Final Scores - September 4
The 2026 Tennessee High School Football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has final scores from around the state.
Tennessee High School Football Final Scores - September 4
Middle Tennessee Christian 47, Rock Hill 7
(#1) Baylor 51, Rabun Gap-Nacoochee 33
Tupelo 49, (#14) Christ Presbyterian Academy 7
Hayesville 14, Copper Basin 8
Dobyns-Bennett 28, Gate City 21
Wooddale 42, Kingsbury 30
Bradley Central 43, Hardin Valley Academy 40
David Crockett 24, Morristown-Hamblen East 0
Cleveland 33, Tullahoma 0
Ripley 44, Lake County 13
Stone Memorial 50, Cumberland County 0
Greenfield 41, Hollow Rock-Bruceton Central 19
Halls 38, Bolivar Central 7
Grace Christian Academy 35, Okolona 6
Dresden 43, West Carroll 6
Jackson County 14, Clay County 6
Rockvale 37, LaVergne 6
East Nashville Magnet 52, Hillsboro 40
Anderson County 41, Fulton 18
(#7) Alcoa 49, Gibbs 21
Lawson 6, Stratford 0
Collinwood 24, Scotts Hill 0
Bartlett 28, Melrose 12
Upperman 30, Farragut 7
Warren County 41, Hunters Lane 12
Christian Community 41, Freedom Cowboys 30
(#23) Germantown 65, Sheffield 0
Westview 54, Marshall County 6
(#8) Maryville 54, Bearden 0
Riverside 28, Union City 13
Huntland 36, Community 0
Franklin 42, Shelbyville Central 0
Elizabethton 24, West Ridge 21
Pope John Paul II 31, Columbia Academy 7
Center Hill 43, Cordova 6
Clinton 42, William Blount 22
Macon County 40, Greenbrier 7
Eagleville 14, Tennessee Heat 7
Memphis Central 35, White Station 7
Carter 34, Union County 8
Hernando 49, Ridgeway 7
(#15) Montgomery Bell Academy 40, (#24) Franklin Road Academy 36
Ezell-Harding Christian 24, Franklin Christian Academy 14
Lakeland Preparatory 35, Millington Central 8
PURE Academy 42, Rosa Fort 36
Peabody 41, Gibson County 6
Maplewood 33, Cane Ridge 14
(#19) Briarcrest Christian 42, (#5) Ensworth 17
South-Doyle 35, Heritage 14
Lakeway Christian Academy 49, Boyd-Buchanan 0
(#10) Knoxville Catholic 21, (#11) Lipscomb Academy 20
Jellico 30, Jackson County 8
Franklin County 44, Howard Tech 0
Hampton 70, Sunbright 8
McEwen 26, East Hickman County 0
(#16) Riverdale 38, (#17) Blackman 14
Wartburg Central 22, Harriman 15
Antioch 45, West Creek 0
Station Camp 48, White House 16
Houston County 28, Waverly Central 20
Powell 24, Halls 0
Liberty Tech Magnet 44, Middleton 6
Covington 67, Douglass 14
Christian County 47, McKenzie 28
Gordonsville 43, Fayetteville 7
Arlington 41, Hamilton 0
Haywood 61, Craigmont 0
Summertown 21, Cascade 12
Lexington 33, Crockett County 21
Cornersville 64, Perry County 50
Twin Springs 34, Unaka 24
Silverdale Academy 27, Webb 26
Montgomery Central 34, Harpeth 33
South Haven Christian 52, CSTHEA 26
Nashville Christian 19, Donelson Christian Academy 12
Roane County 45, Loudon 21
Dyersburg 69, Camden Central 22
Forrest 54, Mt. Pleasant 26
White House-Heritage 10, Richland 7
Livingston Academy 23, Smith County 9
Lebanon 49, McGavock 14
Chester County 35, South Gibson 0
East Robertson 41, Jo Byrns 6
Jackson Christian 31, Evangelical Christian 21
Gallatin 24, Centennial 3
Christian Brothers 48, Lausanne Collegiate 21
Grundy County 62, Lookout Valley 0
Smyrna 22, (#3) Oakland 21
McCracken County 47, Northeast 39
Westmoreland 64, Red Boiling Springs 6
McNairy Central 20, Wayne County 14
Springfield 56, Portland 0
Sweetwater 42, Tellico Plains 6
Trousdale County 55, Innovation Academy 0
Cannon County 46, Pickett County 6
Trinity Christian Homeschool 61, Riverside Christian Academy 20
Tyner Academy 30, Red Bank 14
(#12) Whitehaven 29, Fairley 0
(#22) Collierville 35, Horn Lake 7
Christian Academy of Knoxville 31, Notre Dame 14
Coalfield 54, Rockwood 7
St. Joseph's Prep 31, (#2) Brentwood Academy 23
Tupelo Christian Prep 29, Northpoint Christian 22
Nolensville 41, Overton 0
East Ridge 63, Brainerd 6
Obion County 37, Gleason 8
Goodpasture Christian 55, Moore County 0
Liberty Creek 70, Sycamore 0
Chattanooga Prep 28, Hixson 0
University School of Jackson 35, Trinity Christian Academy 7
(#21) Green Hill 29, (#9) Ravenwood 28
Lewis County 52, Loretto 13
Unicoi County 34, Gatlinburg-Pittman 27
Brentwood 34, Summit 0
Mitchell 50, Bluff City 0
Rhea County 43, Ooltewah 13
St. George's 42, First Assembly Christian 0
Hardin County 31, Dyer County 28
Siegel 28, Stewarts Creek 0
DeKalb County 13, Watertown 7
Adamsville 34, Kossuth 7
(#13) Battle Ground Academy 49, (#20) Pearl-Cohn 6
Polk County 14, Sequoyah 6
(#4) McCallie 23, Father Ryan 16
ECCA 28, Providence Academy 7
Kirkwood 27, Kenwood 0
Concord Christian 56, King's Academy 26
(#25) Beech 27, Henry County 0
Lincoln County 48, Battle Creek 13
Spring Hill 57, Glencliff 0
Humboldt 59, South Fulton 28
Manassas 16, Westwood 13
Davidson Academy 33, Northwest 15
Soddy Daisy 39, Signal Mountain 14
Huntingdon 34, Milan 14
Clarksville 27, Rossview 0
Giles County 27, Lawrence County 20
Bolton 6, Fayette Ware 0
Coffee County Central 34, Wilson Central 3
Oak Ridge 56, Lenoir City 7
Jefferson County 29, Morristown-Hamblen West 27
White County 28, Cookeville 21
Union 42, Daniel Boone 0
Jackson Central Merry 28, Brighton 12
East Hamilton 54, Chattanooga Central 6
St. Benedict at Auburndale 37, Fayette Academy 10
Southwind 28, (#18) Houston 27
Columbia Central 48, Independence 7
Science Hill 43, Tennessee 33
Cosby 32, Cumberland Gap 20
(#6) Page 34, Hendersonville 3
Meigs County 34, York Institute 14
Happy Valley 49, Claiborne 6
Providence Christian Academy 35, Grace Baptist Academy 7
Greenback 54, Midway 19
Stewart County 35, Cheatham County Central 21
Fairview 47, Hickman County 6
Scott 33, Monterey 14
Volunteer 56, Grainger 28
Dickson County 35, Creek Wood 3
Oliver Springs 30, Oakdale 6
Cherokee 62, Sullivan East 39
Mt. Juliet 30, Friendship Christian 0
Grace Christian Academy 43, Chattanooga Christian 0
Karns 42, Campbell County 33
Marion County 48, Whitwell 0
Walker Valley 31, McMinn County 13
South Pittsburg 41, Sequatchie County 7
Bledsoe County 35, Oneida 13
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Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917