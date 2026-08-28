The 2026 Tennessee high school football season continues this week, and you can follow all the action with our Tennessee high school football scoreboard.

The top game are Loudoun Sports Academy vs. No. 1 Baylor, Brentwood vs. No. 2 Brentwood Academy, and No. 3 Oakland vs. Centerville (OH).

To see live updates and every final score from each classification in Tennessee, select the links below.

Tennessee High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - August 28

Class 1A Scoreboard (select to view full scoreboard)

Class 2A Scoreboard (select to view full scoreboard)

Class 3A Scoreboard (select to view full scoreboard)

Class 4A Scoreboard (select to view full scoreboard)

Class 5A Scoreboard (select to view full scoreboard)

Class 6A Scoreboard (select to view full scoreboard)

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