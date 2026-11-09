Texas High School Football Playoff Brackets: Scores, Updated Matchups for Nov. 12-14

The road to AT&T Stadium officially begins this week as the 2026 Texas high school football playoffs kick off with hundreds of teams chasing 12 state championships.

The University Interscholastic League has released its postseason brackets for all six conferences, with bi-district games scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 12, through Saturday, Nov. 14.

The UIL tournament features 12 separate championship brackets, with Division I and Division II tournaments in Classes 1A through 6A. The Class 1A championships feature six-player football, while Classes 2A through 6A compete in 11-player football.

The opening weekend features some of the nation's most recognizable high school football programs, including North Shore, Duncanville, DeSoto, Allen, Southlake Carroll, Katy, Westlake, Carthage and Stephenville.

Several defending state champions are back in contention.

North Shore begins its defense of the Class 6A Division I championship against Deer Park, while DeSoto returns to the Class 6A Division II tournament.

Smithson Valley and South Oak Cliff are the defending champions in the two Class 5A divisions, while Stephenville and Carthage captured last year's Class 4A championships.

The opening round also includes some intriguing matchups involving traditional powers.

Duncanville, which enters the postseason with a 6-4 record, faces Waco Midway in Class 6A Division I. Undefeated Allen opens against Lewisville Hebron, while Katy puts its perfect record on the line against Fort Bend Travis.

The postseason will continue through six weeks of elimination football before all 12 state champions are crowned Dec. 16-19 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Here is a classification-by-classification look at the updated Texas high school football playoff brackets, including notable first-round matchups, defending champions and state championship information.

Class 6A Division I Texas High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 6A Division I features several of Texas' most recognizable football programs, including defending champion North Shore, Duncanville, Allen, Katy and Odessa Permian.

North Shore begins its championship defense Thursday, Nov. 12, against Deer Park. The Mustangs enter the playoffs with a 9-1 record.

Allen completed an undefeated regular season and opens against Lewisville Hebron at Eagle Stadium.

Duncanville faces an unusual postseason challenge after finishing the regular season 6-4. The Panthers will meet Waco Midway, which enters the playoffs 9-1.

Katy also completed an undefeated regular season and faces Fort Bend Travis.

Other notable opening-round games include Arlington Martin against Trophy Club Nelson, Odessa Permian against El Paso Eastlake and Cypress Bridgeland against Austin Vandegrift.

Notable Class 6A Division I First-Round Matchups

Lewisville Hebron at Allen — Thursday, Nov. 12

Deer Park vs. North Shore — Thursday, Nov. 12

Duncanville vs. Waco Midway — Friday, Nov. 13

Fort Bend Travis vs. Katy — Friday, Nov. 13

El Paso Eastlake vs. Odessa Permian — Friday, Nov. 13

Trophy Club Nelson vs. Arlington Martin — Friday, Nov. 13

Austin Vandegrift vs. Cypress Bridgeland — Friday, Nov. 13

Prosper vs. Lewisville — Friday, Nov. 13

The Class 6A Division I state championship is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 19, at 7 p.m.

Class 6A Division II Texas High School Football Playoff Bracket

Defending champion DeSoto headlines the Class 6A Division II field, which also features several established championship contenders.

The Eagles return to the postseason attempting to repeat their championship performance from 2025.

Southlake Carroll, Austin Westlake and several other traditional Texas powers are also part of the Class 6A championship picture.

The Division II bracket features 64 teams competing across four regions, with the opening round determining which programs advance to the area playoffs.

The tournament's regional structure creates the possibility of several high-profile matchups later in November as the field narrows.

The Class 6A Division II state championship is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 18, at 7 p.m.

Class 5A Division I Texas High School Football Playoff Bracket

Defending champion Smithson Valley returns to the Class 5A Division I postseason, while several undefeated teams enter the tournament hoping to challenge for the championship.

Frisco Lone Star completed a perfect regular season and opens Thursday against Birdville at the Ford Center in Frisco.

Mansfield Timberview also enters undefeated and faces Waco in its postseason opener.

Brenham begins its championship pursuit against Arlington Seguin after finishing the regular season 10-0.

Montgomery, Boerne and Gregory-Portland also enter the tournament unbeaten.

The classification features several established programs, including Denton Ryan, Highland Park, Port Neches-Groves and Alamo Heights.

Notable Class 5A Division I First-Round Matchups

Birdville vs. Frisco Lone Star — Thursday, Nov. 12

Fort Worth Paschal vs. Denton Ryan — Thursday, Nov. 12

Waco vs. Mansfield Timberview — Friday, Nov. 13

Arlington Seguin vs. Brenham — Friday, Nov. 13

Dayton vs. Montgomery — Friday, Nov. 13

San Antonio Brackenridge vs. Boerne — Thursday, Nov. 12

Sharyland Pioneer vs. Gregory-Portland — Friday, Nov. 13

McKinney North vs. Highland Park — First round

The Class 5A Division I state championship is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 19, at 11 a.m.

Class 5A Division II Texas High School Football Playoff Bracket

South Oak Cliff returns to the Class 5A Division II playoffs as the defending state champion.

The Dallas program has established itself as one of Texas' most consistent postseason contenders and will attempt to make another deep run through the Division II bracket.

Class 5A Division II also features several strong programs from the Dallas-Fort Worth area, East Texas, Central Texas and the Houston region.

The first round will determine the 32 teams advancing to the area round Nov. 19-21.

The Class 5A Division II state championship is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 18, at 11 a.m.

Class 4A Division I Texas High School Football Playoff Bracket

Defending champion Stephenville begins its Class 4A Division I title defense against Navasota.

Stephenville enters the postseason undefeated at 10-0 and faces a Navasota team that finished the regular season 6-4.

The classification also features undefeated Lindale, which opens against Kaufman, and unbeaten Alice, which faces Corpus Christi Tuloso-Midway.

Other notable matchups include Jarrell against El Campo, Bay City against Lampasas and Corpus Christi Calallen against Hidalgo.

Notable Class 4A Division I First-Round Matchups

Stephenville vs. Navasota — Friday, Nov. 13

Lindale vs. Kaufman — Friday, Nov. 13

Alice vs. Corpus Christi Tuloso-Midway — Friday, Nov. 13

Jarrell vs. El Campo — Friday, Nov. 13

Bay City vs. Lampasas — Friday, Nov. 13

Corpus Christi Calallen vs. Hidalgo — Friday, Nov. 13

Kerrville Tivy vs. La Vernia — Friday, Nov. 13

Canyon Lake vs. Pleasanton — Friday, Nov. 13

The Class 4A Division I state championship is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 19, at 3 p.m.

Class 4A Division II Texas High School Football Playoff Bracket

Carthage returns to the postseason as the defending Class 4A Division II state champion.

The Bulldogs have built one of Texas' most successful modern high school football programs and enter another postseason with championship expectations.

The classification features a challenging field of regional contenders, with teams from East Texas, Central Texas, West Texas and South Texas competing for the opportunity to reach Arlington.

Carthage's pursuit of another state championship will require six consecutive postseason victories.

The Class 4A Division II championship is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 18, at 3 p.m.

Class 3A Division I Texas High School Football Playoff Bracket

Defending champion Yoakum headlines the Class 3A Division I postseason.

The Bulldogs return to the playoffs hoping to build on last season's championship success, but the classification features numerous contenders capable of making deep runs.

The opening round begins Nov. 12-14, with teams competing across four regions.

The winners advance to the area round the following week, beginning the process of narrowing the field toward the state championship game in Arlington.

The Class 3A Division I championship is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 17, at 7 p.m.

Class 3A Division II Texas High School Football Playoff Bracket

Wall begins the 2026 postseason as the defending Class 3A Division II champion.

The Hawks are attempting to return to AT&T Stadium after winning last season's championship.

The classification includes teams from across Texas competing in a six-round postseason tournament.

Opening-round games begin Thursday, Nov. 12, with the first weekend concluding Saturday, Nov. 14.

The Class 3A Division II championship is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 17, at 11 a.m.

Class 2A Division I Texas High School Football Playoff Bracket

Hamilton returns to the Class 2A Division I playoffs as the defending state champion.

The Bulldogs will attempt to repeat their championship run against a field of small-school programs from across the state.

Class 2A Division I features 64 playoff qualifiers, with the opening round determining which teams advance to the area playoffs.

The postseason will continue through Thanksgiving weekend and into December before the championship game in Arlington.

The Class 2A Division I championship is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 17, at 3 p.m.

Class 2A Division II Texas High School Football Playoff Bracket

Muenster enters the postseason as the defending Class 2A Division II state champion.

The Hornets will attempt to return to the championship stage after winning the 2025 title.

The classification features programs from throughout Texas, with the postseason beginning Nov. 12-14 and continuing through the championship game Dec. 16.

The Class 2A Division II state championship is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 16, at 7 p.m.

Class 1A Six-Player Division I Texas High School Football Playoff Bracket

Texas' six-player football playoffs feature some of the state's most successful small-school programs.

Gordon returns to the Class 1A Division I tournament as the defending state champion.

Six-player football has its own postseason structure, with two teams from each district qualifying for the playoffs.

The opening round begins Nov. 12-14, with teams competing for the opportunity to reach AT&T Stadium.

The Class 1A Division I championship is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 16, at 2 p.m.

Class 1A Six-Player Division II Texas High School Football Playoff Bracket

Jayton returns to the postseason as the defending Class 1A Division II six-player state champion.

The Jaybirds are among the programs attempting to reach the championship game in Arlington.

Like Division I, the Class 1A Division II tournament features teams from across Texas competing in the state's distinctive six-player format.

The Class 1A Division II championship will open the UIL state championship schedule Wednesday, Dec. 16, at 11 a.m.

When Are the 2026 Texas High School Football State Championships?

All 12 UIL football state championship games will be played Dec. 16-19 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The schedule features three championship games each day.

Wednesday, Dec. 16

11 a.m. — Class 1A Six-Player Division II

2 p.m. — Class 1A Six-Player Division I

7 p.m. — Class 2A Division II

Thursday, Dec. 17

11 a.m. — Class 3A Division II

3 p.m. — Class 2A Division I

7 p.m. — Class 3A Division I

Friday, Dec. 18

11 a.m. — Class 5A Division II

3 p.m. — Class 4A Division II

7 p.m. — Class 6A Division II

Saturday, Dec. 19

11 a.m. — Class 5A Division I

3 p.m. — Class 4A Division I

7 p.m. — Class 6A Division I

All times are Central.

What's Next in the Texas High School Football Playoffs?

The opening round of the UIL football playoffs begins Thursday, Nov. 12, and continues through Saturday, Nov. 14.

The area round follows Nov. 19-21, with the 11-player regional round scheduled for Thanksgiving weekend.

The state quarterfinals are scheduled for Dec. 3-5, followed by the semifinals Dec. 10-12.

The postseason concludes Dec. 16-19 at AT&T Stadium, where 12 state champions will be crowned.

High School On SI will continue updating the Texas high school football playoff brackets with final scores, upcoming matchups and championship information throughout November and December.