Texas High School Football Top 25 State Rankings – Nov. 2, 2026

The 10th ranking for the Texas high school football season is out.

Here’s a look at who we think will be the Top 25 teams in the state heading into the final week of the regular season for UIL teams and the start of the playoffs for TAPPS schools.

There is no changes in terms of the Top 25 teams, however some teams dropped and some teams moved up based on wins last week.

Three Texas teams are in the High School On SI Power 25 National High School Football Rankings. That is one less than last week.

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Texas high school football top 25 poll. | High School on SI

1. Allen (9-0)

Previous ranking: 1

Zach Williams had 6 catches for 62 yards and scored twice in a 56-14 win over McKinney Boyd.

Up next: vs. Prosper Walnut Grove, Nov. 5.

2. Richmond Dr. Thomas E. Randle (9-0)

Previous ranking: 2

Thanks to a late touchdown from Texas pledge Landen Williams-Callis, the Lions beat previously undefeated Angleton, 29-22. He ran for 275 yards and 3 TDs.

Up next: at Friendswood, Nov. 6

3. Fort Worth North Crowley (9-0)

Previous ranking: 3

Three quarterbacks combined for 6 touchdowns in a 72-20 win against Mansfield. Starter Jacob Torrees threw two, while backup Jahzeel McCradic tossed three.

Up next: Red Oak at North Crowley, Nov. 5

4. Spring Branch Smithson Valley (9-0)

Previous ranking: 4

Caleb Peagler scored four times in a 61-20 win against Seguin in the regular-season finale for the state champs.

Up next: TBD

5. Frisco Lone Star (9-0)

Previous ranking: 5

The Rangers clinched at least a share of the District 5-5A Division I title after a 63-0 win over Frisco Lebanon Trail. WR Colen Perry had 8 catches for 114 yards and 2 TDs.

Up next: vs. McKinney North, Nov. 5

6. Katy (9-0)

Previous ranking: 6

The Tigers’ defense posted their 2nd shutout of the season last week in the 66-0 win over Katy Taylor. In 9 games, Katy has given up 95 points.

Up next: vs. Katy Mayde Creek, Nov. 6

7. Houston C.E. King (8-1)

Previous ranking: 7

Sophomore Yuner Gutierrez made 3 PATs and hit both field goal attempts in a 27-20 win over Humble Summer Creek.

Up next: vs. Channelview, Nov. 6

8. Galena Park North Shore (8-1)

Previous ranking: 8

The Mustangs bounced back nicely from the 1st loss by rolling to a 77-0 win over Channelview. North Shore ran for 495 yards and 9 TDs.

Up next: vs. Kingwood, Nov. 5

9. Waxahachie (8-1)

Previous ranking: 9

The Indians blanked Crowley, 34-0, winning a third straight game. The defense got four turnovers, which turned into 24 points.

Up next: vs. Mansfield, Nov. 5

10. DeSoto (7-2)

Previous ranking: 10

DeSoto locked up win No. 7 in a row last week, besting Mansfield Legacy, 76-0. The District 8-5A Division I champions will close against winless Cleburne.

Up next: vs. Cleburne, Nov. 5

11. Dallas South Oak Cliff (7-2)

Previous ranking: 11

South Oak Cliff ran only 9 plays in the first half last week, but scored 4 times on the way to a win against Dallas Thomas Jefferson.

Up next: at Dallas Samuell, Nov. 5

12. Stephenville (8-0)

Previous ranking: 13

The defending state champs locked up another district title. QB Trot Jordan passed for 313 yards and 5 TDs last week in a 51-14 win over Burnet.

Up next: at Marble Falls, Nov. 6

13. Fort Bend Ridge Point (9-0)

Previous ranking: 14

Four different receivers hauled in touchdowns against Fort Bend Richmond, including Adrian Peterson Jr.

Up next: vs. Fort Bend Hightower, Nov. 6

14. San Antonio Claudia Taylor Johnson (8-0)

Previous ranking: 15

The Jaguars blanked San Antonio Winston Churchill, 56-0, the 2nd shutout of the season.

Up next: vs. San Antonio Madison, Nov. 5

15. Boerne (9-0)

Previous ranking: 16

The Greyhounds fended off a scrappy New Braunfels Unicorn squad last week, winning 28-17. New Braunfels was 1-7, 0-4 entering the game.

Up next: vs. Liberty Hill Legacy Ranch, Nov. 6

16. Anna (9-0)

Previous ranking: 18

Down 13-0 at one point, the Coyotes rallied to take a 28-15 lead, only to go to overtime tied at 28. Juelz Carter scored the game-winning touchdown for the Coyotes in OT.

Up next: vs. Prosper Richland, Nov. 6.

17. Alvin Shadow Creek (8-1)

Previous ranking: 19

Shadow Creek handed Pearland its first loss of the season, 55-35, last week. The Sharks broke a tie in the third and outscored Pearland, 27-7, to close the win.

Up next: at Pasadena Sam Rayburn, Nov. 5

18. Brenham (9-0)

Previous ranking: 21

The Cubs escaped with a 24-13 win over Killeen Ellison last week. RB CJ Glover ran for 255 yards and a touchdown in the win. Winner-take-all district title game up next.

Up next: vs. Belton, Nov. 6

19. Carthage (7-1)

Previous ranking: 11

A 38-game winning streak came to an end against Gilmer, 49-42. Now there’s a 3-way tie for first in District 8-4A Division I with Gilmer, Carthage and Pittsburg, which has beaten Gilmer.

Up next: vs. Center, Nov. 6

20. Pearland (8-1)

Previous ranking: 17

The Oilers lost the District 19-6A championship game against Alvin Shadow Creek. Once tied at 28-28 in the third quarter, they lost 55-35.

Up next: vs. Brazoswood, Nov. 5

21. Angleton (8-1)

Previous ranking: 20

The Wildcats racked up 87 tackles against Richmond Randle, with Caden Scott and Aadon Sauceda recording 14 each in the 28-21 loss.

Up next: vs. Victoria East, Nov. 6

22. Southlake Carroll (7-2)

Previous ranking: 22

The Dragons are district champions again. Last week, Hudson Tomcheck passed for 211 yards and 2 scores vs. Keller Timber Creek.

Up next: at Fort Worth Boswell, Nov. 5

23. Port Arthur Memorial (8-1)

Previous ranking: 23

After giving up a season-high 51 in a loss to La Porte, the Titans have given up 6 points the past 2 games.

Up next: vs. New Caney, Nov. 6.

24. Boerne-Champion (8-1)

Previous ranking: 24

William Burgess (106 yards receiving, 2 TDs) and Zach Lopez (101 yards receiving) led an offensive attack in a 61-0 win against Austin McCallum last week.

Up next: at Manor, Nov. 6

25. Mansfield Timberview (9-0)

Previous ranking: 25

Going into the final week of the season, QB Steven Hall has passed for 2,282 yards and 36 TDs.

Up next: at Corsicana, Nov. 5

Dropped out: none

Also considered: Gilmer (7-2), Longview (8-1), Austin Westlake (8-1), Montgomery (9-0), Prosper (8-1), Cypress Bridgeland (8-1), Cypress Ranch (8-1), Argyle (9-1), Friendswood (8-1), Lewisville (6-3), College Station (9-1), La Porte (7-2), Barbers Hill (8-1), Denton Billy Ryan (7-1)