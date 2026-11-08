Texas High School Volleyball Area Round UIL Playoff Schedule, Nov. 9-10, 2026
The Texas high school volleyball season is nearing the end.
There will be two rounds of competition throughout the Lone Star State this week.
The winners move to the state semifinals for Class 6A-2A this upcoming weekend. In Class 1A, they will play the regional finals and semifinals on Nov. 13-14. The state championship starts on Oct. 19 at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland.
Regional final
Games held either Nov. 9 or Nov. 10
Class 6A Division I
McKinney Boyd vs. Allen, Nov. 10 at Curtis Culwell Center, Garland
Duncanville vs. Klein Oak
Cypress Ranch vs. Clear Springs, Nov. 10 at Delmar Fieldhouse
Round Rock vs. Austin Lake Travis
Class 6A Division II
Keller vs. Southlake Carroll, Nov. 10
Mansfield vs. Magnolia, Nov. 10 at Hutto
Fulshear vs. Katy Tompkins, Nov. 10
Austin Westlake vs. San Antonio Brandeis, Nov. 10 at Canyon
Class 5A Division I
Keller Fossil Ridge vs. Frisco Reedy
McKinney North vs. Dallas Highland Park
Georgetown vs. College Station, Nov. 10 at Giddings
Corpus Christi Flour Bluff vs. Mission Sharyland
Class 5A Division II
Argyle vs. Abilene Wylie, 6:30 p.m., Nov. 10 at Lipan
Celina vs. Colleyville Heritage
Montgomery Lake Creek vs. Leander Glenn, Nov. 10 at Mumford
New Braunfels vs. Mission Pioneer
Class 4A Division I
Decatur vs. Stephenville
Aubrey vs. Sanger
Bellville vs. Salado
Kerrville Tivy vs. San Antonio Davenport, Nov. 10
Class 4A Division II
Canyon vs. Randall
Sunnyvale vs. Farmersville
Madisonville vs. Little Cypress-Mauriceville
Wimberley vs. Cuero, Nov. 10
Class 3A Division I
Bushland vs. Holliday
White Oak vs. Gunter, Nov. 9
Columbus vs. Lorena, Nov. 10 at Cedar Park
Ingram Moore vs. Goliad
Class 2A Division I
Ropes vs. Nocona, Nov. 9
Alvord vs. Tioga, Nov. 10
Iola vs. Leon, Nov. 10
Johnson City vs. Skidmore-Tynan
Class 2A Division II
Christoval vs. Windhorst
Collinsville vs. Lindsay, Nov. 9
Maud vs. Overton, Nov. 10 at Hallsville
Flatonia vs. Shiner
Class 1A
Regional semifinals
Region 1 & 2
Aspermont vs. Water Valley/Wellman-Union
Saint Jo vs. Jonesboro, Nov. 10 at Millsap
Region 3 & 4
Abbott vs. Fruitvale, Nov. 10
Fayetteville vs. D’Hanis
Cody Thorn is a veteran journalist who covers high school sports across the state of Texas and Missouri. He is based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and has covered sports and news since 1999.