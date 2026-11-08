Texas High School Volleyball Area Round UIL Playoff Schedule, Nov. 9-10, 2026

The Texas high school volleyball season is nearing the end.

There will be two rounds of competition throughout the Lone Star State this week.

The winners move to the state semifinals for Class 6A-2A this upcoming weekend. In Class 1A, they will play the regional finals and semifinals on Nov. 13-14. The state championship starts on Oct. 19 at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland.

Regional final

Games held either Nov. 9 or Nov. 10

Class 6A Division I

McKinney Boyd vs. Allen, Nov. 10 at Curtis Culwell Center, Garland

Duncanville vs. Klein Oak

Cypress Ranch vs. Clear Springs, Nov. 10 at Delmar Fieldhouse

Round Rock vs. Austin Lake Travis

Class 6A Division II

Keller vs. Southlake Carroll, Nov. 10

Mansfield vs. Magnolia, Nov. 10 at Hutto

Fulshear vs. Katy Tompkins, Nov. 10

Austin Westlake vs. San Antonio Brandeis, Nov. 10 at Canyon

Class 5A Division I

Keller Fossil Ridge vs. Frisco Reedy

McKinney North vs. Dallas Highland Park

Georgetown vs. College Station, Nov. 10 at Giddings

Corpus Christi Flour Bluff vs. Mission Sharyland

Class 5A Division II

Argyle vs. Abilene Wylie, 6:30 p.m., Nov. 10 at Lipan

Celina vs. Colleyville Heritage

Montgomery Lake Creek vs. Leander Glenn, Nov. 10 at Mumford

New Braunfels vs. Mission Pioneer

Class 4A Division I

Decatur vs. Stephenville

Aubrey vs. Sanger

Bellville vs. Salado

Kerrville Tivy vs. San Antonio Davenport, Nov. 10

Class 4A Division II

Canyon vs. Randall

Sunnyvale vs. Farmersville

Madisonville vs. Little Cypress-Mauriceville

Wimberley vs. Cuero, Nov. 10

Class 3A Division I

Bushland vs. Holliday

White Oak vs. Gunter, Nov. 9

Columbus vs. Lorena, Nov. 10 at Cedar Park

Ingram Moore vs. Goliad

Class 2A Division I

Ropes vs. Nocona, Nov. 9

Alvord vs. Tioga, Nov. 10

Iola vs. Leon, Nov. 10

Johnson City vs. Skidmore-Tynan

Class 2A Division II

Christoval vs. Windhorst

Collinsville vs. Lindsay, Nov. 9

Maud vs. Overton, Nov. 10 at Hallsville

Flatonia vs. Shiner

Class 1A

Regional semifinals

Region 1 & 2

Aspermont vs. Water Valley/Wellman-Union

Saint Jo vs. Jonesboro, Nov. 10 at Millsap

Region 3 & 4

Abbott vs. Fruitvale, Nov. 10

Fayetteville vs. D’Hanis