The second round of the postseason is here for Texas high school volleyball teams as they make the trek through to bracket in hopes of getting a trip to Garland.

UIL features 2 division champions in each bracket, from 6A to 2A.

Here are the scores from games held Nov. 2-3 throughout the Lone Star State. Of the 11 state champions crowned last year, 10 of them are still playing. On Oct. 29, Fulshear beat defending Class 5A Division II champion Cedar Park.

The winners of the games will advance to the regional semifinals on Nov. 5.

Class 6A Division 1

Area games

El Paso Eastlake vs. Trophy Club Byron Nelson

McKinney Boyd vs. Plano East

El Paso Franklin vs. Haslet V.R. Eaton

Allen vs. Plano West

Wylie vs. Duncanville

Grand Oaks vs. Tomball

Rockwall vs. Waxahachie

The Woodlands vs. Klein Oak

Dickinson vs. Pearland Dawson

Katy Jordan vs. Cypress Ranch

Clear Springs vs. Houston Memorial

Katy Seven Lakes vs. Leander Rouse

Bowie vs. Schertz Clemens

San Antonio Harlan vs. Weslaco

Austin Lake Travis vs. San Antonio Reagan

San Antonio Brennan vs. Los Fresnos

Class 6A Division 2

Coronado vs. Keller

Wakeland vs. Plano

Midland vs. Southlake Carroll

Walnut Grove vs. Coppell

Wylie East vs. Mansfield

College Park vs. Tomball Memorial

North Forney vs. Lake Ridge

Oak Ridge vs. Magnolia

Atascocita vs. Shadow Creek

Katy vs. Fulshear

Clear Lake vs. Stratford

Tompkins vs. Vandegrift

Winner of Westlake/Austin vs. Clark

O'Connor vs. Vela

Dripping Springs vs. Brandeis

Alexander vs. Veterans Memorial

Class 5 Division 1

Chapin vs. Amarillo

Keller Fossil Ridge vs. Mansfield Legacy

El Paso vs. Tascosa

Frisco Reedy vs. Burleson

McKinney North vs. Frisco Centennial

Wilson vs. Lancaster

Melissa vs. Highland Park

Naaman Forest vs. Liberty Hill

Tomas vs. Georgetown

A&M Consolidated vs. La Porte

College Station vs. Galveston Ball

Randle vs. Anderson

Smithson Valley vs. Nixon

Boerne-Champion vs. Medina Valley

Corpus Christi Flour Bluff vs. McAllen Memorial

Sharyland vs. Harlingen South

Class 5 Division 2

Burges vs. Memorial

Argyle vs. Mansfield Timberview

Del Valle vs. Wylie

Eagle Mountain vs. Joshua

Celina vs. Memorial

Terrell vs. Midlothian

Lovejoy vs. Colleyville Heritage

Poteet vs. Midlothian Heritage

Lake Creek vs. Port Neches-Groves

Lamar Consolidated vs. Weiss

Montgomery vs. Friendswood

Fort Bend Kempner vs. Glenn

New Braunfels vs. Burbank

Victoria West vs. Rowe

Boerne vs. Fox Tech

Pioneer vs. Pace

Class 4A Division 1

El Paso Riverside vs. Andrews

Plainview vs. Decatur

Ysleta vs. Greenwood

Stephenville vs. Springtown

Aubrey vs. Alvarado

Caddo Mills vs. Lindale

Sanger vs. Godley

Sulphur Springs vs. Texarkana Pine Tree

Bullard vs. Hargrave

Bay City vs. Bellville

Lumberton vs. Livingston

Needville vs. Salado

Burnet vs. Kerrville Tivy

Floresville vs. Corpus Christi Calallen

Marble Falls vs. San Antonio Davenport

La Vernia vs. Valley View

Class 4A Division 2

Young Women's STEAM Research & Preparatory Academy vs. Canyon

Liberty vs. Iowa Park

Mountain View vs. Randall

Brock vs. Benbrook

Van Alstyne vs. Kennedale

Sunnyvale vs. Van

Ponder vs. Hillsboro

Farmersville vs. Spring Hill

Madisonville vs. Liberty

Brazosport vs. Connally

Little Cypress-Mauriceville vs. Hardin-Jefferson

El Campo vs. Giddings

Lago Vista vs. Wimberley

Navarro vs. Tuloso-Midway

Gateway College Preparatory vs. Canyon Lake

Cuero vs. Jones

Class 3A Division 1

Bushland vs. Denver City

San Angelo Texas Leadership Charter Academy vs. Boyd

Shallowater vs. Presidio

Holliday vs. Whitesboro

Howe vs. Hicks

White Oak vs. Eustace

Gunter 3, Atlanta 0 (25-14, 25-15, 25-13)

Sabine vs. Grandview

Troy 3, Franklin 0 (25-16, 25-23, 25-21)

Huntington vs. Columbus

Lorena vs. Caldwell

Orangefield vs. Hallettsville

Ingram Moore vs. Marion

Sinton 3, IDEA Pharr 0: (25-6, 25-11, 25-16)

Goliad vs. Devine

Orange Grove vs. Lyford

Class 3A Division 2

Idalou vs. Compass Academy

Wall 3, Tolar 0 (25-15, 25-22, 25-10)

Childress vs. Coahoma

Jacksboro vs. Paradise

S & S Consolidated vs. Queen City

Tatum vs. Malakoff

Leonard vs. Harmony

West Rusk vs. Scurry-Rosser

Elkhart vs. Lexington

Central Heights vs. East Bernard

Clifton 3, Thrall 0 (25-19, 25-12, 25-19)

Industrial 3, Hardin 0 (25-11, 25-14, 25-16)

Blanco vs. Poth

George West vs. IDEA Edinburg College Prep

Stockdale 3, Lytle 0 (25-8, 25-17, 25-23)

Santa Gertrudis Academy vs. Idea Academy

Class 2A Division 1

Sanford-Fritch vs. Ropes

Ballinger vs. Olney

Highland Park vs. New Home

Coleman vs. Nocona

Alvord 3, Wolfe City 0 (25-14, 25-18, 25-15)

Valley Mills vs. Axtell

Tioga vs. Trenton

Hico vs. Riesel

Alba-Golden vs. Groveton

Iola vs. Garrison

Como-Pickton vs. Beckville

Leon vs. Shelbyville

Weimar 3, Somerville 0 (25-15, 25-20, 25-16)

Johnson City vs. Banquete

Thorndale vs. Skidmore-Tynan

Stacey 3, Taft 0 (25-21, 25-22, 25-16)

Class 2A Division 2

Sanford-Fritch vs. Ropes

Ballinger vs. Olney

Highland Park vs. New Home

Coleman vs. Nocona

Alvord vs. Wolfe City

Tioga vs. Honey Grove

Windthorst vs. Hawley

Poolville vs. Bland

Beckville vs. Union Grove

Cayuga vs. Evadale

Centerville vs. Cushing

Jewett Leon vs. Colmesneil

Weimar vs. Junction

Stockdale vs. Brackettville Brackett

Wallis Brazos vs. Mason

Thrall vs. Center Point

Class 1A Region 1 & 2

Water Valley vs. Fort Elliott

White Deer vs. Wellman-Union

Aspermont vs. Marfa

Buena Vista vs. Bronte

Klondike vs. Kelton

Miami vs. Sterling City

Veribest vs. Balmorhea

Fort Davis vs. Knox City

Strawn vs. Crowell

Saint Jo vs. Garner

Jonesboro vs. Gustine

Lingleville vs. Evant

Perrin-Whitt vs. Northside

Harrold vs. Newcastle

Zephyr vs. Rising Star

Iredell vs. Oglesby

Class 1A Region 3 & 4

Oakwood vs. Morgan

Abbott vs. Centerville

Coolidge vs. Aquilla

Blum vs. Apple Springs

Neches vs. Avery

Ector vs. Spurger

Runge vs. Hull-Daisetta

North Zulch vs. Fayetteville

Lasara vs. Knippa

D'Hanis vs. Bruni

Round Top-Carmine vs. Goodrich

McMullen County vs. Utopia

Leakey vs. San Isidro