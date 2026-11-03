Texas High School Volleyball Area Round UIL Playoff Scores, Nov. 2-3, 2026
The second round of the postseason is here for Texas high school volleyball teams as they make the trek through to bracket in hopes of getting a trip to Garland.
UIL features 2 division champions in each bracket, from 6A to 2A.
Here are the scores from games held Nov. 2-3 throughout the Lone Star State. Of the 11 state champions crowned last year, 10 of them are still playing. On Oct. 29, Fulshear beat defending Class 5A Division II champion Cedar Park.
The winners of the games will advance to the regional semifinals on Nov. 5.
Class 6A Division 1
Area games
El Paso Eastlake vs. Trophy Club Byron Nelson
McKinney Boyd vs. Plano East
El Paso Franklin vs. Haslet V.R. Eaton
Allen vs. Plano West
Wylie vs. Duncanville
Grand Oaks vs. Tomball
Rockwall vs. Waxahachie
The Woodlands vs. Klein Oak
Dickinson vs. Pearland Dawson
Katy Jordan vs. Cypress Ranch
Clear Springs vs. Houston Memorial
Katy Seven Lakes vs. Leander Rouse
Bowie vs. Schertz Clemens
San Antonio Harlan vs. Weslaco
Austin Lake Travis vs. San Antonio Reagan
San Antonio Brennan vs. Los Fresnos
Class 6A Division 2
Coronado vs. Keller
Wakeland vs. Plano
Midland vs. Southlake Carroll
Walnut Grove vs. Coppell
Wylie East vs. Mansfield
College Park vs. Tomball Memorial
North Forney vs. Lake Ridge
Oak Ridge vs. Magnolia
Atascocita vs. Shadow Creek
Katy vs. Fulshear
Clear Lake vs. Stratford
Tompkins vs. Vandegrift
Winner of Westlake/Austin vs. Clark
O'Connor vs. Vela
Dripping Springs vs. Brandeis
Alexander vs. Veterans Memorial
Class 5 Division 1
Chapin vs. Amarillo
Keller Fossil Ridge vs. Mansfield Legacy
El Paso vs. Tascosa
Frisco Reedy vs. Burleson
McKinney North vs. Frisco Centennial
Wilson vs. Lancaster
Melissa vs. Highland Park
Naaman Forest vs. Liberty Hill
Tomas vs. Georgetown
A&M Consolidated vs. La Porte
College Station vs. Galveston Ball
Randle vs. Anderson
Smithson Valley vs. Nixon
Boerne-Champion vs. Medina Valley
Corpus Christi Flour Bluff vs. McAllen Memorial
Sharyland vs. Harlingen South
Class 5 Division 2
Burges vs. Memorial
Argyle vs. Mansfield Timberview
Del Valle vs. Wylie
Eagle Mountain vs. Joshua
Celina vs. Memorial
Terrell vs. Midlothian
Lovejoy vs. Colleyville Heritage
Poteet vs. Midlothian Heritage
Lake Creek vs. Port Neches-Groves
Lamar Consolidated vs. Weiss
Montgomery vs. Friendswood
Fort Bend Kempner vs. Glenn
New Braunfels vs. Burbank
Victoria West vs. Rowe
Boerne vs. Fox Tech
Pioneer vs. Pace
Class 4A Division 1
El Paso Riverside vs. Andrews
Plainview vs. Decatur
Ysleta vs. Greenwood
Stephenville vs. Springtown
Aubrey vs. Alvarado
Caddo Mills vs. Lindale
Sanger vs. Godley
Sulphur Springs vs. Texarkana Pine Tree
Bullard vs. Hargrave
Bay City vs. Bellville
Lumberton vs. Livingston
Needville vs. Salado
Burnet vs. Kerrville Tivy
Floresville vs. Corpus Christi Calallen
Marble Falls vs. San Antonio Davenport
La Vernia vs. Valley View
Class 4A Division 2
Young Women's STEAM Research & Preparatory Academy vs. Canyon
Liberty vs. Iowa Park
Mountain View vs. Randall
Brock vs. Benbrook
Van Alstyne vs. Kennedale
Sunnyvale vs. Van
Ponder vs. Hillsboro
Farmersville vs. Spring Hill
Madisonville vs. Liberty
Brazosport vs. Connally
Little Cypress-Mauriceville vs. Hardin-Jefferson
El Campo vs. Giddings
Lago Vista vs. Wimberley
Navarro vs. Tuloso-Midway
Gateway College Preparatory vs. Canyon Lake
Cuero vs. Jones
Class 3A Division 1
Bushland vs. Denver City
San Angelo Texas Leadership Charter Academy vs. Boyd
Shallowater vs. Presidio
Holliday vs. Whitesboro
Howe vs. Hicks
White Oak vs. Eustace
Gunter 3, Atlanta 0 (25-14, 25-15, 25-13)
Sabine vs. Grandview
Troy 3, Franklin 0 (25-16, 25-23, 25-21)
Huntington vs. Columbus
Lorena vs. Caldwell
Orangefield vs. Hallettsville
Ingram Moore vs. Marion
Sinton 3, IDEA Pharr 0: (25-6, 25-11, 25-16)
Goliad vs. Devine
Orange Grove vs. Lyford
Class 3A Division 2
Idalou vs. Compass Academy
Wall 3, Tolar 0 (25-15, 25-22, 25-10)
Childress vs. Coahoma
Jacksboro vs. Paradise
S & S Consolidated vs. Queen City
Tatum vs. Malakoff
Leonard vs. Harmony
West Rusk vs. Scurry-Rosser
Elkhart vs. Lexington
Central Heights vs. East Bernard
Clifton 3, Thrall 0 (25-19, 25-12, 25-19)
Industrial 3, Hardin 0 (25-11, 25-14, 25-16)
Blanco vs. Poth
George West vs. IDEA Edinburg College Prep
Stockdale 3, Lytle 0 (25-8, 25-17, 25-23)
Santa Gertrudis Academy vs. Idea Academy
Class 2A Division 1
Sanford-Fritch vs. Ropes
Ballinger vs. Olney
Highland Park vs. New Home
Coleman vs. Nocona
Alvord 3, Wolfe City 0 (25-14, 25-18, 25-15)
Valley Mills vs. Axtell
Tioga vs. Trenton
Hico vs. Riesel
Alba-Golden vs. Groveton
Iola vs. Garrison
Como-Pickton vs. Beckville
Leon vs. Shelbyville
Weimar 3, Somerville 0 (25-15, 25-20, 25-16)
Johnson City vs. Banquete
Thorndale vs. Skidmore-Tynan
Stacey 3, Taft 0 (25-21, 25-22, 25-16)
Class 2A Division 2
Sanford-Fritch vs. Ropes
Ballinger vs. Olney
Highland Park vs. New Home
Coleman vs. Nocona
Alvord vs. Wolfe City
Tioga vs. Honey Grove
Windthorst vs. Hawley
Poolville vs. Bland
Beckville vs. Union Grove
Cayuga vs. Evadale
Centerville vs. Cushing
Jewett Leon vs. Colmesneil
Weimar vs. Junction
Stockdale vs. Brackettville Brackett
Wallis Brazos vs. Mason
Thrall vs. Center Point
Class 1A Region 1 & 2
Water Valley vs. Fort Elliott
White Deer vs. Wellman-Union
Aspermont vs. Marfa
Buena Vista vs. Bronte
Klondike vs. Kelton
Miami vs. Sterling City
Veribest vs. Balmorhea
Fort Davis vs. Knox City
Strawn vs. Crowell
Saint Jo vs. Garner
Jonesboro vs. Gustine
Lingleville vs. Evant
Perrin-Whitt vs. Northside
Harrold vs. Newcastle
Zephyr vs. Rising Star
Iredell vs. Oglesby
Class 1A Region 3 & 4
Oakwood vs. Morgan
Abbott vs. Centerville
Coolidge vs. Aquilla
Blum vs. Apple Springs
Neches vs. Avery
Ector vs. Spurger
Runge vs. Hull-Daisetta
North Zulch vs. Fayetteville
Lasara vs. Knippa
D'Hanis vs. Bruni
Round Top-Carmine vs. Goodrich
McMullen County vs. Utopia
Leakey vs. San Isidro
Cody Thorn is a veteran journalist who covers high school sports across the state of Texas and Missouri. He is based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and has covered sports and news since 1999.