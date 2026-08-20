10 New Texas High School Football Coaches Primed for Big Debut Seasons in 2026

Few offseasons bring more change to Texas high school football than the annual coaching carousel, and the months leading into the 2026 season were particularly busy.

Some perennial powers turned to familiar faces to preserve championship-caliber cultures. Others brought in proven winners to revive programs searching for a fresh start. And several of the state's most intriguing hires inherited rosters capable of making noise immediately.

From North Crowley and Southlake Carroll to Atascocita, Waxahachie and Denton Ryan, these aren't simply new coaches taking over new programs. Several will begin their first seasons with legitimate playoff — and in some cases state championship — expectations.

Here are 10 new Texas high school football head coaches positioned to make an immediate impact in 2026.

*Coaches listed in alphabetical order*

Marc Bindel, Celina

One of Texas high school football’s most storied programs, the Celina Bobcats have been through quite a bit in the last calendar year. With the program, district and community needing a fresh start, Marc Bindel heads into year one leading the nine-time state champions after experience in Wichita Falls at both Rider and Memorial.

With 99 career wins, including more than 20 in the postseason, Bindel is a proven winner who will be tasked with revitalizing a program looking to reestablish itself among the state's elite. Bindel will have to replace stellar talent, namely incoming Oklahoma quarterback commit Bowe Bentley, while also only returning two starters on offense (and zero on defense). Despite an uphill battle to reload the roster, along with a move up to Class 5A-Division II, Celina has placed its trust in Bindel to lead the Bobcats back to glory.

Kyle Coats, Humble Atascocita

The Atascocita Eagles have long been on the cusp of playing in Arlington. From a 2016 trip to the State Semifinals (the only such trip in program history thus far) to an agonizing string of regional final losses to Galena Park North Shore in the last several seasons, Atascocita is looking to break through. When highly successful longtime head coach Craig Stump retired in the off-season after over a decade at the helm, one of the most attractive jobs in Texas opened up. Into the Northeast Houston fold comes Kyle Coats from The Woodlands College Park, bringing with him a reputation as a bright football mind with infectious energy.

Coats took College Park to the regional semifinals in 6A-Division II last year, as the Cavaliers fell to eventual State Champion DeSoto. Coats inherits an Atascocita squad that returns some of Texas’ top defensive talent in 2027 Oklahoma defensive back commit Trenton Blaylock, 2027 Texas DL commit Jason Johnson, 2027 Houston DB commit Tavon Bolden and more. On offense, the Eagles return breakout wide receiver Brian Manuel Jr., who had over 1,000 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns in 2025 as a junior. With 2028 QB Corbin Smejkal set to lead the offense, Coats has the roster talent, culture and sense of urgency that Atascocita needs to compete in Texas high school football’s toughest district in 2026.

Casey Dick, Rockwall-Heath

For a Hawks program that has had just one losing season this decade, Rockwall-Heath has been consistent, just not quite elite since 2021’s run. Enter Casey Dick, who previously served as the head coach at Fayetteville High School in Arkansas. If you’re wondering why his name sounds familiar, that’s because it should be–Casey Dick played quarterback for the Arkansas Razorbacks from 2005-2008 after his high school career at Allen. The former SEC signal caller will be tasked with bringing energy back into a Rockwall-Heath program that made it to the area round in 2025 but has aspirations of a championship. The Hawks’ new leader will no doubt electrify the offense, while three-star linebackers Carson Adams and Landon Foster hold down the defensive side of the football. Time will tell how long it will take for the Hawks to return to December football, but with Casey Dick leading the charge, it should be exciting from the jump on the first Friday night against Denton Guyer on Aug. 28th.

A NEW ERA IS HERE ‼️



We’d like to welcome Casey Dick as the sixth Head Football Coach and Athletic Coordinator of Rockwall-Heath High School!#SouthSideTough | @HeathHawksFb pic.twitter.com/ymc1QIYMiS — Rockwall ISD Sports Marketing (@RISDAthletics) March 5, 2026

Demarcus Harris, North Crowley

North Crowley has blossomed into one of Class 6A’s elite programs in the last half-decade, with the Panthers routing Austin Westlake in the state championship just two years ago to cap off a perfect 16-0 campaign in 2024. But when Ray Gates, the Panthers’ revered leader since 2022, departed for a new opportunity at the University of North Texas in December, there were likely those adjacent to North Crowley who hoped they would take a step back. When Demarcus Harris was promoted from defensive coordinator to head coach just a few weeks later, it was clear the program's trajectory was not slowing down any time soon. The locker room quickly rallied around Harris, who helped Gates guide the Panthers to a regional final appearance in 2025’s title defense season. The Panthers will likely not miss a beat under Harris in year one, with one of Texas’ most talented rosters that includes one of the nation’s top secondaries (2027 UCLA commit Jerry Outhouse Jr., 2027 Arizona State pledge Elijajuan “Fat” Houston and 2029 phenom Braylen Cunningham). With a loaded running back room that features three-stars Kiante Ingram and North Texas commit G’yrell Smith, North Crowley will be physical on offense, elite on defense, and right back in a state championship contention in 2026 under Harris’ leadership.

Stephen Jackson, Lancaster

Jackson steps into the role of head coach for the Lancaster Tigers after a wildly successful two-year run at West Mesquite in which the Wranglers win 11 games in consecutive seasons after years of losing records. Jackson obviously has a knack for turning around programs, as he will look to return Lancaster to South Dallas dominance after a rough patch of back-to-back losing seasons. The Tigers are not your average “rebuilding project” though–They’re among the most talented teams in the Dallas area. From 2028 elite safety James Foster III (who might be the top player in Texas in his class) to quarterback Joseph Hairston and UNT running back commit Victor Scott, the Tigers are loaded. They also sport three-star safety Tavarren Wade, 2028 linebacker Amir Adkinson and a plethora of supporting playmakers who should have WEBO Nation electrified in 2026 and beyond.

Lee Munn, Southlake Carroll

When it was announced on Christmas Eve that longtime Southlake Carroll head coach and program legend Riley Dodge was accepting a position on Rhett Lashlee’s staff at SMU, shockwaves were sent through the state. While a stunning move up the ladder for one of the most respected coaches in Texas, the subsequent move for the Dragons seemed obvious. Enter Lee Munn, who had served on the Southlake Carroll staff since 2018 and, most recently, led a stout Dragons’ defense to new heights as associate head coach and defensive coordinator.

It wasn’t just Munn’s resume and knowledge of the program that stood out. It was his impact. From the vocal support of former Southlake Carroll quarterback and current Miami Dolphin Quinn Ewers to a packed house of current and past Dragons in the building for the official February 2nd announcement, it was apparent that Lee Munn had already won over those around and within the program, and rightfully so. Munn, a former University of Mary-Hardin Baylor Crusader, even led the team in January of 2021 for a state semifinal win against Duncanville as interim head coach, but Dodge missed the contest due to COVID-19 protocols. Despite losing a several starters from last year’s squad that was inches away (literally) from a return trip to AT&T Stadium, the Dragons return a stout offensive line, wide receivers Brody Knowles and Blake Gunter, plus key pieces on defense. The addition of Dez Bryant Jr. in the passing game as a viable weapon for new signal caller Hudson Tomcheck. As Southlake Carroll ushers in a new era atop the program under Munn, Aug. 27th at the Cotton Bowl against Jenks (Oklahoma) can’t come soon enough for a program ecstatic about its new leader.

Kerry Therwhanger, Garrison

The Garrison Bulldogs are among the cream of the crop in Class 2A, contending every season for a spot at AT&T Stadium. In 2026, the Bulldogs will have a new coach with championship pedigree leading the way, as former Timpson head coach Kerry Therwhanger came out of retirement in February to take over a program that went 8-4 in 2025. Therwhanger, a veteran of over two decades as a head coach, has a career mark of 185-83, including a 2A-Division I title in 2023 fueled by now-Texas A&M standout Terry Bussey. Therwhanger was at Lovelady for over a decade before his successful stint at Timpson, and now he takes over a Bulldogs’ team that dreams of playing on Texas’ biggest stage for a fourth time.

Shane Tolleson, Denton Ryan

When Shane Tolleson left Waxahachie to become the new head coach at Denton Ryan on January 20th, it was clear that there was something in the air around the Raiders’ program that was enticing. For a perennial contender that needed a new leader after Dave Henigan stepped down following a 12-year run that included a state title in 2020, Tolleson is a great fit. Tolleson also served as Ryan’s defensive coordinator for seven years before leading Waxahachie, so the opportunity to come back to a program that he helped lead to a championship just six years ago seemed fitting. From the toughness that Tolleson exudes to the confidence he instilled in a Waxahachie team that went 11-2 in 2025, it’s a perfect match. The Ryan Raiders return one of the top defensive/special teams players in the state in John Catlin IV, a UTSA commit who accounted for 33 tackles, 3 interceptions, 16 pass breakups and three touchdowns between kick/punt returns last year. Additionally, Oregon State pledge Juan Garcia-Okoi and underrated linebacker Kaden Tolleson will beef up a Raider defense that will aim to make another deep postseason run.

Casey Walraven, Hutto

Casey Walraven’s Alvarado Indians were a model of continuous growth in his tenure there. Under Walraven’s direction, Alvarado only got better with each passing season–They were one of two teams in all of Texas to steadily improve in scoring offense and defense from 2022-2025 under the same coach. After a 12-1 mark a year ago that ended in December against Celina, Walraven’s services were called upon by the Hippos of Hutto in the Austin area. After previous stops at Grandview, Cleburne and the aforementioned successful run at Alvarado, Walraven will lead the Hippos into 2026 with the talent to compete in District 24-6A. His arsenal includes top-rated 2027 athlete Jaiden Fields, an Oklahoma commit who reeled in District MVP honors last year after 1,542 all-purpose yards and 19 touchdowns, plus 44 tackles and two picks on the defensive side of the ball. Casey Walraven is a program builder, and those in Hutto should anticipate contention sooner rather than later with Walraven at the helm.

💯 we are getting there mentally and physically! Championship mindset! #H1PPOS https://t.co/UpmrdA74L3 — Casey Walraven (@CoachWalraven) June 11, 2026

Lawrence Williams, Waxahachie

Waxahachie sent shockwaves throughout Texas last September with a stunning, dramatic district-opening win over Duncanville that was sealed with a bone-jarring hit from JayQuan Snell, a 2027 Texas A&M commit at safety. However, the Indians’ run would end at the hands of those same Duncanville Panthers in a December regional final rematch. Lawrence Williams, who was promoted from defensive coordinator to head coach after the departure of Shane Tolleson (Denton Ryan), was there for the entire 2025 saga that saw Waxahachie finish 11-2, short of its ultimate goal. Now, few across Texas expect the Indians to miss a beat–In fact, they start the season No. 1 atop Class 6A in the official AP/Dave Campbell's Rankings. Of course, having the pure talent that Waxahachie does will help that case. He has the Snell brothers on defense to the return of South Carolina quarterback commit Jerry Meyer III, along with receiving threats Jordan Smith and Braylon Davis. That being said, the confidence in the 2026 Waxahachie group largely comes from Lawrence Williams. With continuity on the sideline and one of the state's most talented rosters, Williams has everything he needs to keep Waxahachie in the Class 6A championship conversation.

Honorable Mentions

Michael Buro, The Woodlands College Park

Kendrick Crumedy, Fort Bend Travis

Justen Evans, Denton Braswell

Toby Foreman, Jasper

Vernon Hughes, Converse Judson

David McHugh, Corpus Christi Miller

Kirk Rogers, Lake Belton

Eddie Salas, San Antonio Pieper