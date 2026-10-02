Texas High School Football Final Scores: Oct. 1
Week 6 of the 2026 Texas high school football season got underway Thursday, Oct. 1, with games across the state.
Among the night's biggest results, No. 3 North Shore shut out Humble 41-0, No. 9 Randle overwhelmed South Houston 78-0 and No. 20 Westlake defeated Round Rock 38-17. Gregory-Portland put up 85 points in a shutout of Porter, while Northside scored 86 against Follett.
Here are the Texas high school football final scores from Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026.
Thursday, Oct. 1
Almeta Crawford 50, Fort Bend Kempner 0
Alvarado 38, Ranchview 35
Barbers Hill 72, Clear Brook 11
Brennan 70, Holmes 7
Eastern Hills 30, Benbrook 20
Eisenhower 37, MacArthur 16
Fannindel 62, WCHA 6
Fort Bend Hightower 28, Fort Bend Bush 6
Fulshear 38, Foster 0
Gregory-Portland 85, Porter 0
Haltom 56, Nimitz 0
Harker Heights 20, Lake Belton 10
Heights 33, Alief Elsik 6
Idalou 7, Vernon 0
Katy Taylor 36, Cinco Ranch 13
King vs. Calallen, PPD
Klein Cain 14, Klein Collins 7
La Villa 12, Hidalgo Early College 0
Langham Creek 21, Jersey Village 3
Lingleville 52, Moran 7
Lufkin 7, New Caney 0
Madison 55, Sharpstown 20
McCamey 33, Bovina 14
Melissa 76, Heritage 13
Merryville 36, Linden-Kildare 28
Monterey 49, Frenship Memorial 17
Nixon 21, Jay 17
North Shore 41, Humble 0
Northside 86, Follett 6
Paetow 28, Morton Ranch 16
Palo Duro 41, Cooper 7
Pebble Hills 35, Eastwood 31
Permian 28, Camden 13
Pinkston 35, Conrad 34
Randle 78, South Houston 0
Reedy 51, Lebanon Trail 3
Ropes 69, West Texas 0
SA Roosevelt 46, LEE 23
Sam Houston 27, Lanier 7
San Diego 53, Progreso 0
Smithson Valley 77, Lehman 3
Southwest 14, Western Hills 8
Stockdale 75, Young Men's Leadership Academy 18
Taft 49, Marshall 7
Three Way 54, Lohn 6
Tomas 24, Lamar Consolidated 18
Trimble Tech 62, Polytechnic 6
Westlake 38, Round Rock 17
Wilmer-Hutchins 55, Roosevelt 12
Scores Not Reported
Conroe vs. Oak Ridge
Cypress Woods vs. Cy-Fair
Houston Math Science & Tech vs. Milby
Huntsville vs. Lake Creek
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Gary Adornato is the Publisher of High School On SI. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982. In 2003, he became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined High School On SI as East Coast Managing Editor. He took over as VP of Content in 2024 and assumed the title of Publisher in 2026.