Texas High School Football Final Scores: Oct. 1

Week 6 of the 2026 Texas high school football season got underway Thursday, Oct. 1, with games across the state.

Among the night's biggest results, No. 3 North Shore shut out Humble 41-0, No. 9 Randle overwhelmed South Houston 78-0 and No. 20 Westlake defeated Round Rock 38-17. Gregory-Portland put up 85 points in a shutout of Porter, while Northside scored 86 against Follett.

Here are the Texas high school football final scores from Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026.

Thursday, Oct. 1

Almeta Crawford 50, Fort Bend Kempner 0

Alvarado 38, Ranchview 35

Barbers Hill 72, Clear Brook 11

Brennan 70, Holmes 7

Eastern Hills 30, Benbrook 20

Eisenhower 37, MacArthur 16

Fannindel 62, WCHA 6

Fort Bend Hightower 28, Fort Bend Bush 6

Fulshear 38, Foster 0

Gregory-Portland 85, Porter 0

Haltom 56, Nimitz 0

Harker Heights 20, Lake Belton 10

Heights 33, Alief Elsik 6

Idalou 7, Vernon 0

Katy Taylor 36, Cinco Ranch 13

King vs. Calallen, PPD

Klein Cain 14, Klein Collins 7

La Villa 12, Hidalgo Early College 0

Langham Creek 21, Jersey Village 3

Lingleville 52, Moran 7

Lufkin 7, New Caney 0

Madison 55, Sharpstown 20

McCamey 33, Bovina 14

Melissa 76, Heritage 13

Merryville 36, Linden-Kildare 28

Monterey 49, Frenship Memorial 17

Nixon 21, Jay 17

North Shore 41, Humble 0

Northside 86, Follett 6

Paetow 28, Morton Ranch 16

Palo Duro 41, Cooper 7

Pebble Hills 35, Eastwood 31

Permian 28, Camden 13

Pinkston 35, Conrad 34

Randle 78, South Houston 0

Reedy 51, Lebanon Trail 3

Ropes 69, West Texas 0

SA Roosevelt 46, LEE 23

Sam Houston 27, Lanier 7

San Diego 53, Progreso 0

Smithson Valley 77, Lehman 3

Southwest 14, Western Hills 8

Stockdale 75, Young Men's Leadership Academy 18

Taft 49, Marshall 7

Three Way 54, Lohn 6

Tomas 24, Lamar Consolidated 18

Trimble Tech 62, Polytechnic 6

Westlake 38, Round Rock 17

Wilmer-Hutchins 55, Roosevelt 12

Scores Not Reported

Conroe vs. Oak Ridge

Cypress Woods vs. Cy-Fair

Houston Math Science & Tech vs. Milby

Huntsville vs. Lake Creek