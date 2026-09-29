Vote: Who Was the Texas High School Offensive Football Player of the Week? (Sept. 21-26)
Here are High School on SI’s Texas Football Offensive Player of the Week nominees for games played Sept. 24-26. Scroll down to read about this week’s list and cast your vote in the poll below.
Congrats to last week’s winner, Daylan Gordon from Wylie. He ran away with 89% of the votes.
In the shootout loss to Sachse, the Texas State pledge had 20 carries for 144 yards and 5 touchdowns, while adding 10 catches for 167 yards and another score. He also had a 25-yard punt return and completed his only pass for 15 yards.
Week 1 winner: Antonio Guevera, San Antonio Central Catholic
Week 2 winners: Brody Bartee, Fort Bend Ridge Point and Jack Folkerts, Prosper Walnut Grove
Week 3 winner: Andrew Adame, Frisco Emerson.
Week 4 winner: Jaylen McKane, San Antonio Cornerstone Christian School
Week 5 winner: Daylan Gordon, Wylie
Voting remains open until Sunday, Oct. 4, at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The poll is below the write-ups for each athlete.
Want to nominate an athlete after Week 6 games? Email Cody Thorn at codythorn1981@gmail.com by Monday afternoon
Texas Football Offensive Player of the Week nominees
Tavis Coleman, Alvin Shadow Creek
Coleman threw six touchdown passes and only three incompletions in a 67-2 win over Pasadena Dobie. He was 11-for-14 passing for 322 yards.
Colson Collins, The Woodlands John Cooper
The 6-foot-1 senior posted a season-high in passing yards—292—and touchdowns—6—in a 56-0 win over Tomball Christian on Sept. 25. He completed 19 of 22 passes for an 86% completion rate, the best of the season.
Julian Cromartie, The Woodlands College Park
The Cavaliers posted a 63-28 win over Willis. The Clemson pledge had 4 catches for 140 yards and scored three touchdowns in the win. It marked back-to-back 100-yard receiving games.
Karzell Davis, Cypress Falls
In a 41-38 win over Cy-Fair on Thursday, the 6-foot-0 sophomore had 8 catches for 171 yards and scored twice for the Golden Eagles. The stat line was a season-best in catches, yards and TDs.
Ryder Flugence, Boerne-Champion
The sophomore dominated in the Chargers’ 61-32 win over Austin L.C. Anderson. He threw for five touchdowns and ran for two more to help his team improve to 5-0.
Jackson Harn, Frisco Rick Reedy
The Lions picked up a district win with a 56-6 triumph over Frisco Liberty. Harn threw for 265 yards and 5 touchdowns and ran for a 5-yard touchdown.
Jax Holt, Celina
The undefeated Bobcats secured a district win over Frisco Panther Creek on Friday. Holt made 6 point-after attempts and booted two field goals, including a school-record 53-yard kick.
Isaiah Johnson, Corpus Christi Calallen
The junior had a 98-yard touchdown run for the Wildcats, setting a new school record in a win against Corpus Christi Moody on Friday. The previous record of a 97-yard score stood for 40 years.
Malachi Jordan, Kerens
During a 56-36 win against Abla-Golden, the sophomore ran the ball 23 times for 232 yards and 5 touchdowns. He also completed 8 of 10 passes for 139 yards and a touchdown and also added an 80-yard kickoff return for a score.
Ethan Joshua, San Antonio Claudia Taylor "Lady Bird" Johnson
The Jaguars rolled in a 66-6 win against San Antonio Lee. The junior made all five point-after attempts and drilled a 47-yard field goal.
Easton Rice, Lago Vista
The sophomore threw for 520 yards and 5 touchdowns — 19-for-26 passing — and ran for another touchdown in a 43-42 win against Lampasas on Friday.
Sebastian Robles, Corpus Christi Mary Carroll
He ran for a new school record of 342 yards, passing the previous mark of 339 set by Noah Lisk in 2014. Robles scored twice on 26 carries.
Carlos Rojas III, El Paso Riverside
The Rangers got season-best passing and rushing yards from the senior. He threw for 111 yards and 1 TD and ran the ball 27 times for 389 yards and 4 touchdowns in a 51-48 win over Seminole.
Tristan Torrez, San Antonio Davenport
The junior completed 16 of 22 passes for 319 and 5 touchdowns and ran for a score as well to help the Wolves secure a 56-41 win over Fischer Canyon Lake.
Jayden Wilson, Mansfield Lake Ridge
The senior hauled in a 38-yard touchdown pass with 38 seconds left to lift Lake Ridge to a 49-45 win over Mansfield on Friday in District 11-6A play.
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Cody Thorn is a veteran journalist who covers high school sports across the state of Texas and Missouri. He is based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and has covered sports and news since 1999.