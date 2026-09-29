Vote: Who Was the Texas High School Offensive Football Player of the Week? (Sept. 21-26)

Here are High School on SI’s Texas Football Offensive Player of the Week nominees for games played Sept. 24-26. Scroll down to read about this week’s list and cast your vote in the poll below.

Congrats to last week’s winner, Daylan Gordon from Wylie. He ran away with 89% of the votes.

In the shootout loss to Sachse, the Texas State pledge had 20 carries for 144 yards and 5 touchdowns, while adding 10 catches for 167 yards and another score. He also had a 25-yard punt return and completed his only pass for 15 yards.

Week 1 winner: Antonio Guevera, San Antonio Central Catholic

Week 2 winners: Brody Bartee, Fort Bend Ridge Point and Jack Folkerts, Prosper Walnut Grove

Week 3 winner: Andrew Adame, Frisco Emerson.

Week 4 winner: Jaylen McKane, San Antonio Cornerstone Christian School

Week 5 winner: Daylan Gordon, Wylie

Voting remains open until Sunday, Oct. 4, at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The poll is below the write-ups for each athlete.

Want to nominate an athlete after Week 6 games? Email Cody Thorn at codythorn1981@gmail.com by Monday afternoon

Texas Football Offensive Player of the Week nominees

Tavis Coleman, Alvin Shadow Creek

Coleman threw six touchdown passes and only three incompletions in a 67-2 win over Pasadena Dobie. He was 11-for-14 passing for 322 yards.

Colson Collins, The Woodlands John Cooper

The 6-foot-1 senior posted a season-high in passing yards—292—and touchdowns—6—in a 56-0 win over Tomball Christian on Sept. 25. He completed 19 of 22 passes for an 86% completion rate, the best of the season.

Julian Cromartie, The Woodlands College Park

The Cavaliers posted a 63-28 win over Willis. The Clemson pledge had 4 catches for 140 yards and scored three touchdowns in the win. It marked back-to-back 100-yard receiving games.

4 rec 140 yards 3 tds in a 63-28 win over Willis. 2-2 headed into #warofthewoods #FTW pic.twitter.com/Ld5Qy2Yu50 — Julian Cromartie (@JulianCromartie) September 28, 2026

Karzell Davis, Cypress Falls

In a 41-38 win over Cy-Fair on Thursday, the 6-foot-0 sophomore had 8 catches for 171 yards and scored twice for the Golden Eagles. The stat line was a season-best in catches, yards and TDs.

Ryder Flugence, Boerne-Champion

The sophomore dominated in the Chargers’ 61-32 win over Austin L.C. Anderson. He threw for five touchdowns and ran for two more to help his team improve to 5-0.

Jackson Harn, Frisco Rick Reedy

The Lions picked up a district win with a 56-6 triumph over Frisco Liberty. Harn threw for 265 yards and 5 touchdowns and ran for a 5-yard touchdown.

Jax Holt, Celina

The undefeated Bobcats secured a district win over Frisco Panther Creek on Friday. Holt made 6 point-after attempts and booted two field goals, including a school-record 53-yard kick.

Isaiah Johnson, Corpus Christi Calallen

The junior had a 98-yard touchdown run for the Wildcats, setting a new school record in a win against Corpus Christi Moody on Friday. The previous record of a 97-yard score stood for 40 years.

Malachi Jordan, Kerens

During a 56-36 win against Abla-Golden, the sophomore ran the ball 23 times for 232 yards and 5 touchdowns. He also completed 8 of 10 passes for 139 yards and a touchdown and also added an 80-yard kickoff return for a score.

Ethan Joshua, San Antonio Claudia Taylor "Lady Bird" Johnson

The Jaguars rolled in a 66-6 win against San Antonio Lee. The junior made all five point-after attempts and drilled a 47-yard field goal.

Easton Rice, Lago Vista

The sophomore threw for 520 yards and 5 touchdowns — 19-for-26 passing — and ran for another touchdown in a 43-42 win against Lampasas on Friday.

Sebastian Robles, Corpus Christi Mary Carroll

He ran for a new school record of 342 yards, passing the previous mark of 339 set by Noah Lisk in 2014. Robles scored twice on 26 carries.

Carlos Rojas III, El Paso Riverside

The Rangers got season-best passing and rushing yards from the senior. He threw for 111 yards and 1 TD and ran the ball 27 times for 389 yards and 4 touchdowns in a 51-48 win over Seminole.

PLAY OF THE WEEK: This week's play of the week is Riverside's Carlos Rojas' 70-yard touchdown. 🏈 https://t.co/UpVgXMgmli pic.twitter.com/ehcE5oXIPB — KFOX14 News (@KFOX14) September 26, 2026

Tristan Torrez, San Antonio Davenport

The junior completed 16 of 22 passes for 319 and 5 touchdowns and ran for a score as well to help the Wolves secure a 56-41 win over Fischer Canyon Lake.

Jayden Wilson, Mansfield Lake Ridge

The senior hauled in a 38-yard touchdown pass with 38 seconds left to lift Lake Ridge to a 49-45 win over Mansfield on Friday in District 11-6A play.

UNREAL ENDING TONIGHT AT NEWSOM! Lake Ridge pulls off the game winning touchdown in the final seconds!@LakeRidgeFB picks up their first district win and take the W in a Battle for Broad Street for the AGES! pic.twitter.com/8NHUqI7SNh — MISD Athletics Dept. (@MISDathletics) September 26, 2026