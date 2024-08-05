2024 South Texas high school football schedules released: Brownsville Veterans opens at PSJA
High school football is back in South Texas. After a long offseason that included spring ball and June 7-on-7, actual games are weeks away and schedules are set across the Lone Star State's southern region.
Practice starts Monday for some teams, next Monday (Aug. 12) for others and the first Week 1 games officially kick off on Thursday, Aug. 29.
That triggers the beginning of a UIL fall season that ends with 12 championship games AT&T stadium in Arlington in December.
How deep into the postseason will South Texas teams be playing?
The lone South Texas team to finish the season in SBLive's Texas football rankings was Brownsville Veterans, which finished No. 25 after an unlikely run to the 5A Division I state semifinals. Corpus Christi Miller finished just outside the statewide Top 25.
South Texas Player of the Year Gilbert Trillo graduated from Brownsville Veterans, but plenty of talent on display last season returns to the region. In total, 27 players from SBLive's all-South Texas team last year are expected back.
That includes Corpus Christi Miller O-lineman Devin Cage and running back Broderick Taylor, the latter of whom accounted for more than 2,600 yards of offense and 26 TDs.
It also includes Calallen linebacker Jude Hernandez, who averaged more than 10 tackles per game and finished with four sacks, two picks, a forced fumble and a blocked punt as a junior.
And both underclassmen award-winners: Freshman of the year Colt Lozano, a Laredo United wide receiver, and Corpus Christi Veterans quarterback Billy White III, SBLive's South Texas Newcomer of the Year.
Here is a detailed look at the 2024 UIL high school football schedule:
KEY 2024 UIL FOOTBALL DATES
- August 5: First day of conditioning (no contact)
- August 10: First full day of contact
- August 15: First scrimmages
- August 22: Second scrimmages
- August 29: First games/third scrimmages (for teams not playing Week 1
- August 30: First Friday Night
- November 14-16: Playoffs Week 1
- November 21-23: Playoffs Week 2
- November 28-30: Playoffs Week 3
- December 5-7: Playoffs Week 4
- December 11-14: Playoffs Week 5
- December 18-21: 2024 UIL State Championships
TEAM SCHEDULES | WEEK-BY-WEEK SCHEDULES
