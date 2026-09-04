4 Things We Learned: Ranked Texas Team Richmond Randle Wins Defensive Battle Against Spring Westfield, 3-0

A rarity occurred in a Texas high school football game Thursday night - a final score of 3-0.

What made it even more bizarre was that it involved a team that played for a state title last season and has one of the most dynamic big-play players in the country.

But that was the case at Traylor Stadium in Rosenberg, located just outside of Houston. Defending UIL 5A Division II runner-up Richmond Randle - now in 5A Division I - moved its record to 2-0 with a hard-fought 3-0 win against Spring Westfield. The Lions were ranked No. 3 in the latest High School On SI Texas Top 25 rankings.

Here are four things we learned from Randle’s latest win:

1. Not Quite Held In Check

It was another solid performance from Randle’s dazzling senior tailback Landen Williams-Callis, the University of Texas commit.

Williams-Callis finished with 149 yards on 33 carries. Though he was kept out of the end zone, he was able to produce some key runs throughout the night.

He reeled off a 35-yard run that set up the game’s only score, a third-quarter field goal from Ayo Awobokun. Williams-Callis also bulled through the middle on a third-and-4 for a 6-yard gain with less than two minutes left, which sealed the win for the Lions.

FIELD GOAL



Randle moves the ball inside the redzone but the Westfield defense holds them to a field goal! #TXHSFB



4:01 left in 3rd Quarter@RandleFootball 3@fb_westfield 0 pic.twitter.com/SWkI1pokYi — VYPE Houston (@vypehouston) September 4, 2026

In addition, Williams-Callis has rushed for at least 100 yards for the 42nd time in 47 career games.

2. Doing It With Defense

Randle has already shown it has a defense to go with Williams-Callis’ running ability.

The Lions have given up a grand total of 14 points through their first two games, and one of the touchdowns allowed came late in their season-opening win against South Oak Cliff.

Randle also came through on special teams Thursday, blocking a Mustangs' field goal attempt with less than 10 minutes left. Westfield got the ball back later twice but decided to punt, and Randle - with Williams-Callis leading the way - was able to run out the clock.

3. A Rare Score

In this day and age of increased offensive prowess, it’s very rare to have a 3-0 final score.

With the latest 3-0 win on Thursday, it was the lowest-scoring UIL 11-man game since the opening week of the 2024 season, when Waco beat Granbury by an identical 3-0 score.

Also, it was the fourth 3-0 final score in Texas high school football over the last four seasons.

4. No Record For Now

Williams-Callis being kept out of the end zone Thursday meant he will have to wait another week to see if he can set the record for most career TDs by a Houston-area high school football player.

At the moment, Williams-Callis has 134 career TDs, two short of the Houston-area career record of 136, set by former Oregon State and NFL player Jacquizz Rodgers, who played at Lamar Consolidated. Rodgers also happens to be Williams-Callis’ cousin.

Williams-Callis scored both of Randle’s two touchdowns in last week’s win against South Oak Cliff.

Texas commit Landen Williams-Callis enters tonight’s game two touchdowns away from breaking the Houston area TD record set by his cousin Jacquizz Rodgers



Read to see where LWC stands in the #TXHSFB record book and tune into @ontexasfootball to watch tonight’s game!



🔗:… pic.twitter.com/zp5SL04YCB — Jordan Scruggs (@JScruggsOTF) September 3, 2026

He’s also attempting to zero in on the national high school career rushing yardage record. Before last week’s game, he had 7,554 yards, and against South Oak Cliff, rushed for 227 yards to 7,781 yards and has more than 7,900 yards after Thursday’s game.

The career rushing yardage record is 11,382, so Williams-Callis is less than 3,500 yards away from breaking that.

Up Next

Spring Westfield (1-1) will be at home on Thursday, Sept. 10 to take on Willis.

Richmond Randle (2-0) is off next week, and returns to play on Sept. 17 with a home game against Victoria East.