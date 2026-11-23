Oklahoma has offered Adrian Peterson Jr., giving the Ridge Point freshman an early chance to consider the school where his father became one of college football’s most memorable running backs. Peterson Jr. announced the offer Saturday, adding the Sooners to a recruitment that has already reached well beyond his home state of Texas.

The Class of 2030 prospect from Missouri City is listed at 6-foot-1 and 177 pounds. He plays wide receiver and running back. His high school career is still in its first season, and the Oklahoma offer comes years before he will have to choose a college.

The offer came during Peterson Jr.’s visit to Norman, where Oklahoma beat Texas A&M 28-7 in its home finale Saturday.

Ridge Point freshman Adrian Peterson Jr. poses with his father, former Oklahoma running back Adrian Peterson. The Class of 2030 prospect has received an offer from the Sooners. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is already varsity film for college coaches to study. Peterson Jr. has seven catches for 95 yards and two touchdowns in six appearances recorded by MaxPreps. A highlight published earlier this month shows him going 62 yards for a score. Ridge Point, meanwhile, improved to 12-0 with a 47-7 playoff win over Fulshear on Friday. The freshman is gaining experience within a team that has kept its season going into late November.

Oklahoma’s place in this recruitment is easy to understand. Adrian Peterson rushed for a school-record 1,925 yards as a Sooners freshman in 2004 and finished second in the Heisman Trophy vote that year. Across three seasons in Norman, he ran for 4,045 yards and 41 touchdowns before Minnesota selected him seventh overall in the 2007 NFL Draft. The university later named its football team meeting room for him after he made a gift to the athletic department.

Peterson Jr. has drawn attention from other programs as well. Miami and Florida State have also offered him, as have Baylor, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, SMU and several others. He also took part in a Texas camp before his freshman season. Those early opportunities give him options to evaluate as his role, position and game develop over the next three years.

For now, the immediate stage is Ridge Point’s playoff run. Peterson Jr. has started collecting offers while still learning his way through a varsity season, and Oklahoma’s entry adds a personal connection to a recruiting process that is only just beginning.

Whether Peterson Jr. follows in his father's footsteps and eventually plays in Norman is a decision for another day. But the Sooners have made clear they want to be part of that conversation.