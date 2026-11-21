The 2026 Texas high school football season continued on Friday, November 20, with another full slate of action, and High School On SI has final scores for all of the games played across the Lone Star State.

Here are the final Texas high school football scores from Friday, November 20, 2026.

Texas High School Football Scores — November 20

A&M Consolidated 49, Goose Creek Memorial 32

Aledo 43, Eastwood 10

Allen 44, Trinity 0

Almeta Crawford 45, Texas City 0

Alpha Omega Academy 62, Nazarene Christian Academy 38

Amarillo 24, Denton 21

Anderson 58, CCVM 29

Angleton 31, Beaumont United 12

Argyle 77, Wylie 48

Arlington Heights 44, Hanks 28

Arp 54, Buffalo 14

Atascocita 34, Memorial 24

Ballinger 59, Tulia 56

Benjamin Davis 21, Cypress Lakes 14

Blanco 48, Thrall 7

Borden County 61, Water Valley 48

Brewer 57, Tascosa 26

Brock 68, Big Spring 6

Brownwood 49, Cuero 21

C.H. Yoe 54, Orangefield 48

Calallen 63, Floresville 15

Canyon Lake 33, Calhoun 26

Cisco 35, Johnson City 34

College Park 28, Langham Creek 21

Collinsville 70, Colmesneil 28

Covenant Classical 52, Emery/Weiner 32

CTSA Outlaws 20, Crimson Knights 0

Dallas Christian 20, Brazos Christian 18

Davenport 38, Miller 28

DeSoto 38, Melissa 7

Devine 49, Orange Grove 33

Dripping Springs 59, Judson 28

Duncanville 35, Rockwall 25

East Bernard 52, Stockdale 0

El Campo 38, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 28

Falls City 48, Harper 38

Franklin 49, East Chambers 34

Goldthwaite 70, Haskell 38

Grace Academy 71, Brazos Valley 0

Gruver 66, McCamey 19

Guyer 45, Lake Highlands 14

Hallettsville 28, Sinton 22

Hamshire-Fannett 43, Bellville 34

Harlan 34, Harlingen 3

Henderson 49, Kimball 21

Jacksboro 69, Childress 35

Joaquin 35, Frankston 34

Junction 52, Yorktown 22

King 62, Shadow Creek 18

Klein 31, The Woodlands 27

La Marque 44, Canton 42

La Porte 63, College Station 49

La Villa 54, Chilton 28

Lake Travis 39, Steele 38

Legacy Christian Academy 51, St. Thomas Catholic 48

Legacy Ranch 31, Ray 0

Lindale 71, Wilmer-Hutchins 14

Lone Star 56, Lancaster 20

Longview 28, Red Oak 0

Lorena 50, Diboll 28

Madisonville 33, Yates 28

Martin 57, Pebble Hills 21

Midlothian 28, Highland Park 27

Millsap 56, Edgewood 42

Montgomery 62, Pflugerville 28

Muenster 55, San Saba 3

Newton 30, Troup 28

North Crowley 49, North Forney 14

North Shore 52, Pearland 14

Overton 55, Era 20

Palo Duro 40, Celina 31

Panhandle 68, Forsan 7

Peaster 19, Shallowater 17

Permian 41, Keller 15

Pharr-San Juan-Alamo North 46, Warren 15

Pine Tree 49, Kennedale 19

Port Neches-Groves 49, Fort Bend Marshall 13

Poth 41, Rice Consolidated 20

Richland 52, Mansfield Summit 14

Ridge Point 47, Fulshear 7

Robinson 31, Rockport-Fulton 21

Rosebud-Lott 67, Flatonia 35

Round Rock 42, Johnson 25

Ryan 24, Frenship 8

San Augustine 74, Tom Bean 47

San Diego 28, Marion 21

Slaton 33, Henrietta 27

Stafford 36, China Spring 12

Stephenville 38, Vidor 21

Summer Creek 58, Lamar 14

Sunnyvale 42, Krum 17

Tompkins 45, Waller 28

Vernon 41, Clyde 20

Victoria Gators HomeSchool 87, King's Academy 52

Waxahachie 42, Rockwall-Heath 38

West Orange-Stark 20, Hitchcock 14

Windthorst 22, Stamford 7

Wink 28, Stratford 14

Yoakum 58, Goliad 22