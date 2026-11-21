Texas High School Football Final Scores, Results - November 20
The 2026 Texas high school football season continued on Friday, November 20, with another full slate of action, and High School On SI has final scores for all of the games played across the Lone Star State.
Here are the final Texas high school football scores from Friday, November 20, 2026.
Texas High School Football Scores — November 20
A&M Consolidated 49, Goose Creek Memorial 32
Aledo 43, Eastwood 10
Allen 44, Trinity 0
Almeta Crawford 45, Texas City 0
Alpha Omega Academy 62, Nazarene Christian Academy 38
Amarillo 24, Denton 21
Anderson 58, CCVM 29
Angleton 31, Beaumont United 12
Argyle 77, Wylie 48
Arlington Heights 44, Hanks 28
Arp 54, Buffalo 14
Atascocita 34, Memorial 24
Ballinger 59, Tulia 56
Benjamin Davis 21, Cypress Lakes 14
Blanco 48, Thrall 7
Borden County 61, Water Valley 48
Brewer 57, Tascosa 26
Brock 68, Big Spring 6
Brownwood 49, Cuero 21
C.H. Yoe 54, Orangefield 48
Calallen 63, Floresville 15
Canyon Lake 33, Calhoun 26
Cisco 35, Johnson City 34
College Park 28, Langham Creek 21
Collinsville 70, Colmesneil 28
Covenant Classical 52, Emery/Weiner 32
CTSA Outlaws 20, Crimson Knights 0
Dallas Christian 20, Brazos Christian 18
Davenport 38, Miller 28
DeSoto 38, Melissa 7
Devine 49, Orange Grove 33
Dripping Springs 59, Judson 28
Duncanville 35, Rockwall 25
East Bernard 52, Stockdale 0
El Campo 38, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 28
Falls City 48, Harper 38
Franklin 49, East Chambers 34
Goldthwaite 70, Haskell 38
Grace Academy 71, Brazos Valley 0
Gruver 66, McCamey 19
Guyer 45, Lake Highlands 14
Hallettsville 28, Sinton 22
Hamshire-Fannett 43, Bellville 34
Harlan 34, Harlingen 3
Henderson 49, Kimball 21
Jacksboro 69, Childress 35
Joaquin 35, Frankston 34
Junction 52, Yorktown 22
King 62, Shadow Creek 18
Klein 31, The Woodlands 27
La Marque 44, Canton 42
La Porte 63, College Station 49
La Villa 54, Chilton 28
Lake Travis 39, Steele 38
Legacy Christian Academy 51, St. Thomas Catholic 48
Legacy Ranch 31, Ray 0
Lindale 71, Wilmer-Hutchins 14
Lone Star 56, Lancaster 20
Longview 28, Red Oak 0
Lorena 50, Diboll 28
Madisonville 33, Yates 28
Martin 57, Pebble Hills 21
Midlothian 28, Highland Park 27
Millsap 56, Edgewood 42
Montgomery 62, Pflugerville 28
Muenster 55, San Saba 3
Newton 30, Troup 28
North Crowley 49, North Forney 14
North Shore 52, Pearland 14
Overton 55, Era 20
Palo Duro 40, Celina 31
Panhandle 68, Forsan 7
Peaster 19, Shallowater 17
Permian 41, Keller 15
Pharr-San Juan-Alamo North 46, Warren 15
Pine Tree 49, Kennedale 19
Port Neches-Groves 49, Fort Bend Marshall 13
Poth 41, Rice Consolidated 20
Richland 52, Mansfield Summit 14
Ridge Point 47, Fulshear 7
Robinson 31, Rockport-Fulton 21
Rosebud-Lott 67, Flatonia 35
Round Rock 42, Johnson 25
Ryan 24, Frenship 8
San Augustine 74, Tom Bean 47
San Diego 28, Marion 21
Slaton 33, Henrietta 27
Stafford 36, China Spring 12
Stephenville 38, Vidor 21
Summer Creek 58, Lamar 14
Sunnyvale 42, Krum 17
Tompkins 45, Waller 28
Vernon 41, Clyde 20
Victoria Gators HomeSchool 87, King's Academy 52
Waxahachie 42, Rockwall-Heath 38
West Orange-Stark 20, Hitchcock 14
Windthorst 22, Stamford 7
Wink 28, Stratford 14
Yoakum 58, Goliad 22
Sam Brown covers high school sports as well as NCAA football and basketball. Sam began his professional career as a high school sports reporter for The Tennessean in Nashville where he covered boys and girls prep sports full-time and helped cover Vanderbilt football, Tennessee Titans football and Nashville Predators hockey. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a double major in journalism and communication studies and currently lives in Seattle with his girlfriend and dog.