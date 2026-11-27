Across Texas high school football, it’s regional semifinal weekend, or in NCAA basketball tournament parlance, the Sweet 16.

Two powerhouse North Texas teams determined to advance into the Elite Eight collide on Black Friday afternoon in Mesquite. Aledo, in its first season of University Interscholastic League 6A competition, takes on the Wildcats of Denton Guyer at Mesquite Memorial Stadium.

Watch Aledo vs. Denton Guyer LIVE on the NFHS Network

It will be the fifth straight season the Bearcats have faced off against the Wildcats, but the first time it will be a postseason game. The two teams split the previous four contests, all coming in the regular season.

Two years ago, after Aledo came off a state title run, the Bearcats lost at Guyer, 35-30. Last season, Aledo avenged that defeat at home with a 21-14 win.

The Bearcats went on to reach the 5A Division I semifinals while Guyer made it to the regional finals in 6A Division II.

This season, Aledo dropped its first two ballgames but the Bearcats (9-3) have found their familiar stride, winning nine of the next 10 contests. In the playoffs, they beat Keller Central, 53-20, in the bi-district round and then posted a 43-10 win against El Paso Eastwood in the areas.

Guyer (10-2) has also posted two convincing postseason wins, beating Prosper Rock Hill in the bi-district round and then Lake Highlands in last week’s area round.

The winner of the Aledo-Guyer contest will advance to the regional finals next week, taking on the winner of the regional semifinal between Prosper Walnut Grove and Southlake Carroll, also being held Friday afternoon.

Follow High School On SI correspondent Buck Ringgold (@Bucks_Ballpark) for all of the live updates and scoring from Mesquite.

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ALEDO 0, DENTON GUYER 0 1ST QTR.

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PREGAME

- Live from Mesquite Memorial Stadium, with a gigantic radio tower looming beyond one of the end zones, it’s the regional semifinal round of the UIL Division II playoffs, as Aledo gets set to face Denton Guyer.

ABOUT ALEDO

The Bearcats have scored a total of 484 points while allowing 178. After an 0-2 start, which were losses to North Crowley and Waco Midway, they have turned things around, currently riding a seven-game winning streak.

Senior quarterback Tre Williams has thrown for 1,241 yards and 14 TDs, while junior signal-caller Elijah Pinnick has passed for more than 500 yards and seven additional scores. A pair of sophomores - Wyatt Dorsey and I’zahrion Roberts - pace the Aledo rushing attack, with the two combining to gain more than 1,600 yards and score 19 TDs.

ABOUT DENTON GUYER

The Wildcats started the season 4-2, with losses to Waxahachie and Lewisville. But like Aledo, Guyer has found a second gear as the Wildcats have reeled off six straight wins, scoring 40 or more points in each game.

Junior quarterback Carter Morgan has completed 70% of his passes, throwing for 2,861 yards on 210-of-299 attempts to go along with 23 TDs. He has also rushed for nearly 700 yards and 13 scores.

Senior receiver DJ Reese has caught 86 passes for 1,276 yards and has found the end zone nine times. On defense, junior lineman Logan Lokey has registered 18.5 sacks, and senior defensive back Paxton Williams has picked off five passes, also a team high.