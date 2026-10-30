Angleton at Richmond Randle Live Updates: Texas High School Football

Two Texas high school football teams that each sport 8-0 records face off in an anticipated matchup on Friday night.

Angleton takes its spotless 8-0 record to Traylor Stadium in Rosenberg, where the Wildcats encounter another 8-0 squad, the Lions of Richmond Randle. Both teams share first place in District 11-5A Division I, and the winner has the inside track to the league title.

Follow Angleton at Richmond Randle LIVE on the NFHS Network

It’s also a matchup between two teams ranked in the Top 20 in the latest High School On SI Texas Top 25 poll. The Lions come in ranked at No. 2 behind Allen, while Angleton is No. 20.

Follow High School On SI correspondent Buck Ringgold (@Bucks_Ballpark) for all of the live updates and scoring from Rosenberg.

Scroll down for live score and game updates from kickoff to the postgame. Refresh this page for the latest.

ANGLETON 0, RICHMOND RANDLE 0 1ST QTR.

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PREGAME

- Live from Guy K. Traylor Stadium in Rosenberg, it’s a matchup of undefeated teams as Angleton faces off against Richmond Randle.

ABOUT ANGLETON

It will be the second straight week the Wildcats have faced an undefeated squad, as last week, Angleton got past then-undefeated Friendswood, 28-21, scoring the game-winning touchdown on a 59-yard reception from Jake Brittain.

Senior quarterback Trey Gardner has thrown for 1,111 yards and 11 TDs. Another senior, tailback Jayden Moore, has 844 yards and 12 TDs, including a 104-yard performance in last week’s win.

ABOUT RICHMOND RANDLE

The Lions have turned in a dominating season thus far, outscoring their foes, 442-52.

Of course, one big reason for that has been the presence of standout tailback Landen Williams-Callis. The senior and University of Texas commit is averaging nearly 250 yards a game, coming in with 1,995 yards on 151 carries and 30 TDs. In a 51-3 win last week against Katy Freeman, Williams-Callis rushed for 257 yards and three TDs.