Houston C.E. King at Galena Park North Shore Live Updates: Texas High School Football

One of the more anticipated games in Texas high school football takes place Friday night in the Greater Houston area.

C.E. King High School travels to take on Galena Park North Shore in a matchup that in all likelihood will determine the District 17-6A champion.

It’s also a matchup of two teams ranked in the latest High School On SI Top 25, with North Shore the No. 1 team in Texas. C.E. King is ranked No. 16.

Follow High School On SI correspondent Buck Ringgold (@Bucks_Ballpark) for all of the live updates and scoring from Galena Park.

Scroll down for live score and game updates from kickoff to the postgame. Refresh this page for the latest.

C.E. KING 0, NORTH SHORE 0 1ST QTR.

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PREGAME

- Live from the Galena Park ISD Stadium, it’s a huge matchup in Texas as the state’s top-ranked team, North Shore, welcomes in No. 16 ranked C.E. King in a 17-6A showdown.

ABOUT C.E. KING

The Panthers (6-1, 4-0) have won five straight games since dropping a 31-28 decision to Cypress Ranch in the second week of the season.

All five games during their current winning streak have been by decisive margins, the latest a 70-6 win against Humble on Oct. 9. They were off last week.

ABOUT NORTH SHORE

The Mustangs, the defending UIL 6A Division I state champions, haven’t missed a beat in 2026. They have aced all seven games they have played thus far, including their first four district contests.

But the Mustangs have been tested quite a bit. Especially their last game, when they rallied late for a 28-27 win against Humble Summer Creek on Oct. 9 before they had last week off.

In September, North Shore also rallied in the second half for a 27-17 win against Louisiana power John Curtis Christian, and also edged Dallas-area power South Oak Cliff, 23-21.