TEMPLE, Texas — Two undefeated programs will put their perfect seasons on the line Friday night in Texas when Mansfield Timberview takes on Brenham in a UIL Class 5A Division II regional final at Wildcat Stadium in Temple.

Both teams have rolled through their schedules, combining for 24 victories without a single loss. But something has to give when the Wolves (12-0) and Cubs (12-0) meet for the first time in program history.

Refresh throughout the game for live updates below:

Second Quarter — Mansfield Timberview 10, Brenham 7

The second quarter is under way.

End of First Quarter — Mansfield Timberview 10, Brenham 7

Mansfield Timberview retakes the lead with a touchdown of its own.

Brenham 7, Mansfield Timberview 3

Brenham with a long scoring play to surge into the lead.

Mansfield Timberview 3, Brenham 0

Mansfield Timberview takes the early lead on a field goal.

And they are just under way in Temple!

AccuWeather telling us it's 59 degrees in Temple, Texas, with wind gusts up to 12 miles per hour.

Check back in before kickoff for an update on the weather in the Central Texas area.

Preview

Date: Friday, November 27, 2026

Friday, November 27, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Location: Wildcat Stadium, Temple, Texas

Mansfield Timberview enters with one of the most productive offenses in Texas high school football. The Wolves are averaging approximately 58 points and 492 yards per game, showcasing an attack capable of beating opponents through the air or on the ground.

They demonstrated that firepower last week in a 58-37 victory over Texas High School, advancing behind another impressive offensive performance.

Senior quarterback Steven Hall has been the driving force, averaging 258.5 passing yards per game. Wide receiver Trysten Shaw has emerged as his primary big-play target, averaging more than 100 receiving yards per contest, while running back J-uan Harrison Jr. provides a powerful ground presence with 111.7 rushing yards per game.

Brenham, however, presents a considerably different challenge than the Wolves have faced recently.

The Cubs have been exceptional defensively, allowing just 8.7 points per game, the best mark among Class 5A Division II teams. They've also won their first two playoff games convincingly, defeating Seguin 51-13 before grinding out a 17-3 victory over Hallsville last week.

Running back CJ Glover leads the Brenham ground attack, averaging 123.3 rushing yards per game. Quarterback Roland Branch Jr. directs the offense, while receiver Nate Rau provides another option in the passing game.

Defensively, linebacker J'Rius Booker has been a difference-maker, averaging 8.2 tackles per game. The Cubs also average more than two sacks per contest, giving them the personnel to challenge Timberview's offensive line.

The matchup presents a fascinating contrast. Timberview has scored nearly 700 points this season, while Brenham has surrendered just 103. The Wolves want to turn Friday into another offensive showcase, but the Cubs have built their undefeated record around making life difficult for opposing offenses.

With a semifinal berth at stake and two perfect records hanging in the balance, Friday's showdown promises to be one of the most compelling games of the Texas playoff weekend.