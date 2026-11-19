Watch South Oak Cliff vs. Belton LIVE on NFHS Network

PREGAME

- Live from Waco ISD Stadium in Waco, the Dallas South Oak Cliff faces Belton in the second round of the UIL 5A Division II playoffs.

This is the first meeting between the two teams since at least 2004, according to online records.

The winner advances to face either Terrell or Midlothian Heritage, which plays Friday in Mansfield.

ABOUT SOUTH OAK CLIFF

The Golden Bears started 0-2, but have won 9 in a row entering this game. To its credit, Coach Jason Todd always schedules a tough non-district slate; the two losses were to Richmond Randle, 20-14, in Week 1 and then 23-21 to defending Class 6A Division I champion Galena Park North Shore at The Cotton Bowl.

SOC has outscored foes 552-104 heading into his game in the quest to return to the Class 5A Division II finals again.

The defending state champions fell behind 7-0 to Whitehouse in the playoff opener, then scored 46 in a row to end the game.

Quarterback Jayden Williams threw 3 touchdowns in the win, two to sophomore wide receiver Javion Jefferson.

ABOUT BELTON

The Tigers enter the game with an 8-3 record and won the playoff opener, 35-33, against Ennis. Belton has won 5 of its past 6 games since dropping back-to-back games to Waco Midway and San Angelo Central in September.

Belton outscored Ennis by one in the fourth quarter last week to hold off Ennis. Quarterback Will Shepard threw for 243 yards and 1 touchdown and ran for 36 yards and 2 more scores in the win.